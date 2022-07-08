ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool Set To Swoop For Juventus Duo

By Joe Dixon
 3 days ago

According to reports, Liverpool are keen to bring in more reinforcements this summer.

The Reds have already secured deals for Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay.

Jurgen Klopp's side appear well equipped both in defence and attack, but one position where fans are hopeful of some fresh faces is in midfield.

Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Thiago Alcantara are all nearing the end of their careers, and the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have had a tendency to struggle with injuries over recent seasons.

According to multiple reports over the last few weeks, the Reds have been keeping tabs on Jude Bellingham, along with numerous other clubs in Europe.

However, more recently, Klopp's side have been linked two Juventus stars, including French midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

As per the Liverpool Echo , via Paisley Gates , Klopp is eager to add Rabiot, as well as Matthijs de Ligt to his squad for next season.

Adrien Rabiot, in action for France

The French midfielder had been rumoured to be included in a swap deal including Roberto Firmino last month, who's contract on Merseyside expires in 12 months time.

The 27-year-old played 32 Serie A matches for the old lady last campaign, and made two assts.

The links with Dutch defender de Ligt come as more of a surprise. The Reds have the linkes of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez as cover at centre half, as well as some promising youngsters in Rhys Williams and Nathaniel Phillips.

Over recent days, it has been rumoured that Gomez is close to agreeing a new deal on Merseyside, which may put any chance of Klopp making a move for de Ligt to bed.

