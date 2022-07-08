ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'Best English CB By A Mile' - Twitter Reacts To News Joe Gomez Has Signed A New Liverpool Contract

By Neil Andrew
 3 days ago

Fans have taken to social media to have their say on the news that Joe Gomez has signed a new contract at Liverpool.

The 25-year-old put pen to paper on a new long-term deal at the club as he tries to re-establish himself as Virgil van Dijk's centre-back partner.

The England international had been strongly linked with a move away from the club this summer due to his lack of game time last season.

It seems excellent business therefore that Jurgen Klopp has managed to persuade him his future is at Liverpool and fans took to Twitter to react.

'Best English cb by a mile'

'We are truly blessed having 4 excellent centre halves. Brilliant news!'

'Get in. Buzzing about this. Without a doubt in my mind he's a world class centre back and the best England have to offer.'

'Very refreshing...Joe Gomez is a versatile & very accomplished defender. He still has a lot to offer...Klopp will get him back to his best'

'Makes perfect sense, when he’s fit and on it he’s up there with the best in the country! He has pace to burn and reads the game well!'

'suprised at this, 4th choice cb and back up to trent thoight he would move to get into the england squad'

Exclusive: Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson Hails 'World Class' Attack Despite Sadio Mane Departure

After six successful years at Anfield, Liverpool fan favourite Sadio Mane departed Merseyside for Germany, joining Bundesliga Champions Bayern Munich. Despite such a huge loss, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson still believes in the 'World Class' attack. Following a pre-season training session in Thailand, Jordan Henderson spoke exclusively to LFC Transfer...
