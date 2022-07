MASON, Mich. (WILX) - In Ingham County, some Girl Scouts have come up with a birdiful way to reach their fundraising goals. For a donation, you can fill someone’s yard with plastic yard flamingos. Troops 306-00 and 305-90 are going for their gold projects and also planning some trips. You can send a flock of flamingos for a birthday, a retirement or just to bring smiles to people’s faces, like they did Friday at the Jefferson Senior Center.

INGHAM COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO