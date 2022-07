Stop by Hudson Yards and sample all the delicious drinks on the Public Square & Gardens this summer. It’s the little things that sweeten life. So say Cristina Ros Blankfein and Jennifer Ross, the co-founders of Swoon, a line of natural sugar-free beverages. To prove their point, the duo have camped an Airstream on the Public Square & Gardens, from which they will be serving their refreshing takes on your favorite childhood drinks (classic and pink lemonade, peach and sweet tea or a half–and-half concoction and more).

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO