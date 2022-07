Back in May, WhatsApp began rolling out a series of updates. One of those updates was the ability to react to messages with emoji. At first, you could only use six emoji characters, such as thumbs up, the red heart, folded hands, and the crying face. On Monday, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the feature is getting an upgrade. In the near future, reactions on WhatsApp will give you access to your phone’s full emoji keyboard.

