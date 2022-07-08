Warm Sunday with highs in low 80s

Temperatures warm back up on Sunday as winds shift southwest; highs will be in the low 80s across the area. Much of the day will be sunny, but by Sunday evening a few scattered showers are possible.

Be ready for a warm and humid Monday. Dewpoints and temperatures increase with highs in the upper 80s and dewpoints in the low 70s. Shower and thunderstorm chances also increase Monday, especially in the evening with a cold front.

We'll have a slight chance for showers Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures back in the 70s Wednesday and Thursday.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, slight chance showers late

High: 82

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy & Humid. Chance for t-showers

High: 88

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, a few scattered showers

High: 83

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, a few scattered showers

High: 77

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny

High: 76

