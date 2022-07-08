ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Warm Sunday with highs in low 80s

By Kristen Kirchhaine
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00xT2K_0gYkOGTZ00

Temperatures warm back up on Sunday as winds shift southwest; highs will be in the low 80s across the area. Much of the day will be sunny, but by Sunday evening a few scattered showers are possible.

Be ready for a warm and humid Monday. Dewpoints and temperatures increase with highs in the upper 80s and dewpoints in the low 70s. Shower and thunderstorm chances also increase Monday, especially in the evening with a cold front.

We'll have a slight chance for showers Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures back in the 70s Wednesday and Thursday.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, slight chance showers late
High: 82
Wind: SW 10-15 mph

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy & Humid. Chance for t-showers
High: 88

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, a few scattered showers
High: 83

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, a few scattered showers
High: 77

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny
High: 76

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy