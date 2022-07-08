ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon County, PA

Pet of the Week: Owen

By Tom Knapp
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLebTown features a different Lebanon County pet each...

Comments / 1

Mercury

Owner of Pike Café plans to sell iconic restaurant

READING — Mike Pullano is nearing retirement, but you wouldn’t know it if you dropped in at the Pike Café for lunch. Pullano, who has owned the iconic Reading establishment since 1985, greets every customer like an old friend. Many of them are. “The Pike Café has...
READING, PA
Palmyra, PA USA

Hi I started quilting in February of 2022 and I have been following the I Found a Quilted Heart Facebook page since then, never thinking I would actually find one. To my surprise I found one in the Little Free Library outside Schoolhouse Antiques in Palmyra, PA. I love it! Thank you to the quilter who left it! 💕
PALMYRA, PA
GoFundMe campaign launched to help family of slain dog with legal expenses

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched on behalf of the family whose dog, Gunner, was shot and killed July 6 by a Lebanon city police officer. The 1-year-old rescue dog, a German shepherd mix, was released from his family’s property, apparently as a prank by a passerby. Lost, the dog wandered into the backyard of another city property, where the resident called police to collect the stray dog and take it to a shelter. Instead, three officers tased the dog, captured it using a catch pole and, once it was lying on the ground, fatally shot it.
LEBANON, PA
Lancaster Movie Theater Cancels Showings of Mastriano Movie

>Lancaster Movie Theater Cancels Showings of Mastriano Movie. (Manheim Township, PA) -- A theater in Lancaster County has decided not to show an independent movie featuring right-wing Pennsylvania figures. The film "Return of the American Patriot" was to have premiered this Saturday at the Penn Cinema on Airport Road in Manheim Township. Lancaster Online reports it had been billed as an exploration of the populist right movement in Pennsylvania and featured State Senator Doug Mastriano, the Republican candidate for governor.
LANCASTER, PA
Inside the Kitchen of SpiceKings Kitchen

At SpiceKings in the heart of downtown Lancaster, expect to get cravings for foods you didn’t know you wanted. Po’boys with fried lobster, salmon bites, fish, shrimp, or chicken, topped with remoulade. Crab or lobster boil. Pasta with housemade alfredo. Wings. Fries loaded with lump crab, shrimp, and a creamy garlic sauce. More housemade sauces that bring the flavor.
LANCASTER, PA
Trap, Neuter, and Release programs help reduce feral cat populations

Whether you love or hate cats, there is no question that feral feline populations should be kept under control. Feral cats can create a variety of problems relating to the health and safety of the animals and humans. Advantages of limiting the number of feral cats include a population that does not increase, reduced danger to humans, fewer cat fights, and better health of the cats.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Former Olympic volleyball player, Pennsylvania native Kim Glass attacked in LA

LOS ANGELES — Former U.S. Olympic volleyball player and Lancaster County native Kim Glass was attacked in California. The attack happened Saturday in Los Angeles. In a video posted to her social media, Glass described how a man she said was homeless threw a metal object, which hit her in the head as she was getting into a car after having lunch with some friends.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Julia N. Albert (1938-2022)

Julia N. Albert, 84, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at her daughter’s residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Kenneth L. Albert who passed away in 2000. Born in Lebanon on April 17, 1938, she was the daughter of...
LEBANON, PA
Pennsylvania couple celebrates 70 years after marrying on TV

HERSHEY, Pa. (KDKA) - A Central Pennsylvania couple is celebrating 70 years together after they got married on reality TV. In 1952, 25-year-old Claude Swatrzbaugh Jr. and 21-year-old Louise Bartenslager were set to be married but didn't have a lot of money, so they applied to be on the CBS show "Bridge and Groom" where they'd get everything for free, CBS 21 reported. Six months later, they were on TV.  Louise said the studio managers would open the doors and people would come in off the street, becoming the congregation. "Everything was live, live TV," Louise said. "Claude could not wear white; my gown was ivory. He wore glasses at the time, he could not wear glasses, and it was live and if you made a mistake, oh well!"CBS 21 said the couple honeymooned in Atlantic City before moving to York to work as teachers. They started a family, moving to Cumberland County before settling down in Hershey, where they still live. On July 9, they'll celebrate 70 years. Their secret? "Maybe we liked each other, that had something to do with it," Louise said. "Something like that," Claude added. 
HERSHEY, PA
Train at the Tracks event rolls into Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — All aboard!. The second annual Train at the Tracks was held at the Hershey History Center. The family event featured three nonprofits and showcased interactive model trains. It’s something that fascinates plenty of kids, and some adults too. “They showcase the history of railroading....
HERSHEY, PA
Walk to remember Lebanon dog shot by police

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — People in Lebanon gathered Sunday to remember the late dog Gunner. Lebanon Police shot and killed Gunner on July 6 after he wandered out of one yard and into another. Not only people turned out for the walk. Community members also brought their own dogs out, walking just over a mile […]
LEBANON, PA
MYST coming to Mountain Top

FAIRVIEW TWP. — Luzerne County devotees of a popular Jim Thorpe eatery have good reason to get misty eyed: MYST is coming to Mountain Top. Co-owner Joshua Crownover confirmed that he and his business partners have purchased the building at 12 Kirby Ave. which formerly was home to Lanahu Ales, where they plan to open a restaurant similar to MYST.
MOUNTAIN TOP, PA
John P. Houser (1948-2022)

John P. Houser, 73, of Lebanon passed away at home on Saturday, July 2, 2022, he was the husband of Shirley (Peffley) Houser of Lebanon. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 10th. Born in Lebanon on December 19, 1948, He was the son of the late Earl Phillip...
LEBANON, PA
Remains of Native American Children Interred at Carlisle Boarding School Cemetery Returned to Their Families

The U.S. Army has finished its fifth disinterment project at the Carlisle Indian Boarding School cemetery in Cumberland County. WITF’s Gabriela Martinez reports, the remains of seven Native American children have been returned to their families. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/06/10/8-native-american-tribes-prepare-to-reclaim-their-childrens-remains-from-carlisle-army-cemetery/. (Original air-date: 7/11/22)
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Ice Cream Wars: The Pretzel Hut (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
LEBANON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy