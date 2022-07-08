ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

‘Wellness’ vapes are all the rage. But are they healthy or just hype?

By Katharine Gammon in Los Angeles
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k0yFc_0gYkNEkK00

A new trend is emerging in the vaping world, one that promises big health benefits. Known as “wellness vapes”, they contain vitamins or other supplements instead of nicotine and tout claims of boosted energy, increased immunity and a better night’s sleep.

Related: How Juul gets kids addicted to vaping: it’s even worse than you think | Nancy Jo Sales

Wellness vapes or “nutritional supplement diffusers” – which allow users to inhale ingredients such as vitamin B12, caffeine, melatonin or essential oils – have grown in popularity alongside e-cigarettes. They come in slim cartridges with bright packaging and eye-catching names like Inhale Health and NutriAir, are sold on websites around the globe, and are mostly marketed towards young people. Some claim to fight ADHD, or treat anxiety or depression.

But regulators and other experts warn that these products don’t live up to their claims. In the US, the Food and Drug Administration warned consumers late last year that wellness vapes are unproven, ineffective and could be harmful if used. The vapes don’t need FDA approval to be on the market because they don’t contain nicotine, and the agency has not authorized any vaping products to treat or prevent health conditions or diseases.

Still, the number and types of wellness vapes is growing. According to Irfan Rahman , a professor at the University of Rochester Medical Center and the director of its Center for Inhalation and Flavoring Toxicology Research, the vapes arrived on the market about three or four years ago and have steadily increased in popularity.

Indeed, a recent Stanford University study of 6,000 people found that 4% of younger teens and 24% of young adults have used non-nicotine vape products – and about a quarter of them were unaware of what was in the products.

The boom in wellness vaping comes as e-cigarette use overall is rising, leaving governments scrambling to curb a vaping surge among young people . Last month, the FDA ordered Juul to remove its popular products from the marketplace, although that ban is currently being appealed .

Vapes that hold the allure of something cute and healthy could undermine the efforts to warn youth of the dangers of vaping, experts say.

“Marketing vaping products as healthy vapor–vitamin inhalation products represents a potentially new phase in misleading e-cigarette advertising,” wrote researchers at USC in a 2019 journal article . “In the past, e-cigarette companies claimed that their products were less harmful than cigarettes or even completely harmless, but now some marketers are positioning their products as health promoting on the basis of unsubstantiated claims.”

Meanwhile, the FDA has warned that these vapes could actually have adverse effects. “Inhaled products can be dangerous and even may trigger severe coughing, cause airway tightening, and make speaking and breathing difficult,” the regulators wrote in 2021. People with heart disease, diabetes, lung conditions – such as asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) – or a lung infection may be at greater risk of serious complications, the agency said.

Medications can be inhaled – just think of asthma inhalers – but it’s not known if inhaled vitamins or melatonin can be absorbed into the bloodstream, says Dr Gregory Ratti, a pulmonologist at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qKl5U_0gYkNEkK00
Virginia tobacco and menthol flavored vaping e-cigarette products at a convenience store in California. Photograph: Patrick T Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

There are no studies to support the use of vapes for sleeping or energy or wellness, he says. “We really are wary about putting anything unknown in our lungs. The things we recommend are medications that are well-studied,” he says. “What we don’t know about these things is the biggest issue here.”

Ratti adds that the flavorings added to make the vapes more appealing – such as banana or watermelon – can cause lung injury. Vapes and the propellants that send them into lungs can include things like propylene glycol, flavorings of unknown origin, and glycerin. “If those are going into the lungs that is worrisome,” he says.

Wellness vaping companies often say their products are “safe to use” but cite no evidence of safety testing. Vitamins are necessary to keep people healthy, but the majority of vitamin intake happens through the gut, and researchers say a balanced diet is the key, not extra supplements.

Lungs are meant for oxygen and not for these complex chemicals

Irfan Rahman

Rahman has studied a few non-nicotine wellness vapes and found oxidative stress – damage to lung cells – caused by these devices, especially in the vitamin B12 vapes. That’s probably due to the complexity of the chemical structure of the vitamin, he says. He also co-authored a paper in 2018 that found some flavorings cause damage to cells . “Lungs are meant for oxygen and not for these complex chemicals.”

Ratti points out that new vaping companies are popping up all the time online, which makes it hard to keep up with the newest trends. There are at least 10 brands of vitamin and wellness vapes for sale on the internet. The devices often use the terms “aromatherapy stick” or “personal diffuser” to avoid confusion with vapes, but they have the same technology.

Non-nicotine vape products are considered supplements – a largely unregulated world – and customers have no guarantee that the ingredients listed are actually in the vape. A recent study of dietary supplements found that nearly 800 of them contained prescription medications and other substances.

Ratti says he asks questions in his practice about patients’ use of nicotine, but he feels doctors need to be more upfront when asking about vaping non-nicotine substances like melatonin or vitamins. “We might be missing it,” he says. “Patients don’t volunteer information to us because they don’t want us to know about it.”

It’s important for people to recognize that there are unfounded claims being made, and, in the end, Ratti says, there’s no shortcut to getting healthy and improving quality of life and sleep.

“It’s easy to get sucked into flashy labeling and slogans,” he says. “At the least they may be ineffective but at the worst, they could be harmful and exacerbate other health effects.”

Comments / 48

concerned citizen
2d ago

Let’s put it this way. Countries with socialized medical beg people to switch from smoking to vaping. That’s because it’s expensive to treat lung cancer, and emphysema and vaping doesn’t give you either.

Reply(7)
2
Thomas Butler
2d ago

If you’re inhaling anything other than pure oxygen then it isn’t healthy.

Reply(1)
7
Related
The Guardian

The French are obsessed with the burkini – and it’s all getting a bit embarrassing

Hello and welcome to the Get a Grip prize, which I just invented. The GAG award is given on an ad hoc basis to a country doing a standout job of humiliating itself on the global stage by fixating on something ridiculous while the world burns. The award honours those who seem to have lost all sense of perspective and gently urges them to try worrying about something more important.
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Processed Meat You Have To Stop Buying ASAP

This post has been updated since it was originally published on February 6, 2022. Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women, according to the CDC? Heart related health issues are unfortunately very common in the United States. While things like genetics and certain medications can make them worse, or even be the source, it can be exacerbated by things like your diet and lifestyle. One way to invest in your heart health is to eat a balanced, healthy diet, and know what foods you should avoid or cut back on. One thing that is especially problematic for heart health is processed foods. Most processed foods have excessive amounts of sugar added in the process of being made, and high sugar diets have been shown to be direct links to increased risk of heart disease. But are there some that are worse than others?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Virginia State
shefinds

3 Fresh Fruits That Help Slow Signs Of Aging On The Body, According To Doctors

There’s no denying that we usually turn to skincare products and treatments when it comes to reducing signs of aging. While these are all great investments when used and done properly, it’s good to know that there are also natural remedies that can help take years off your face. Aside from staying hydrated, one method is by incorporating nutritious foods—especially fruits and vegetables—into your diet.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamin A#Caffeine#Inhale Health#Nutriair
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

A Common Vitamin Turned Out To Be Far More Valuable – For “Any Medical Cause”

The finest and the brightest in Silicon Valley are increasingly focused on finding ways to improve human lifespan. But according to research, boosting longevity can be accomplished without being on the cutting edge. According to Doctor Sarah Brewer, Medical Director of Healthspan, getting adequate vitamins may reduce your risk of dying from “any medical cause” by a shocking 57%.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
FDA
shefinds

The Worst Fruit Women Over 40 Should Avoid At All Costs—It Ruins Your Metabolism!

This post has been updated since it was originally published on December 28, 2019. When you’re trying to lose weight, fruit is always a good idea, right? It’s natural, doesn’t include added sugars and helps curb your appetite so you don’t find yourself indulging in extra snacking. This is actually a very common misconception. In reality, this might be true for some fruits but not all fruits are created equally.
WEIGHT LOSS
The Guardian

The Guardian

352K+
Followers
83K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy