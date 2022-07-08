ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Cards in the WNBA: 2022 Midseason Update

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fhRvj_0gYkN6ll00

Taking a look at how former Louisville women's basketball players are currently performing across the WNBA's 2022 season at the All-Star Break..

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game just a couple days away, we have officially reached the halfway point of the 2022 WNBA season.

While there weren't any former Louisville women's basketball players voted as All-Stars, several former Cards have made an impact across the association.

As of Jul. 8, there have been seven former Cardinals play in a WNBA regular season game this year: A.D. (formerly known as Asia Durr), Emily Engstler, Dana Evans, Myisha Hines-Allen, Jazmine Jones, Angel McCoughtry and Kianna Smith.

How have they performed in the WNBA just past the halfway point of the season? Take a look below:

Stats from games played through Jul. 7, 2022

A.D.

Position: Shooting Guard
Team: New York Liberty/Atlanta Dream
Measurables: 5-foot-10, 151-pounds
Years at UofL: 2015-19

2022 Stats (20 games, 0 starts):

A.D. finally made their return to the court after having to miss the last two seasons due to long haul COVID. Once the New York Liberty traded her to the Atlanta Dream just 10 games into the season, A.D. has been playing their best basketball, averaging 12.2 points, 2.0 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 10 games off the bench for the Dream.

Emily Engstler

Position: Power Forward
Team: Indiana Fever
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 180-pounds
Years at UofL: 2021-22

2022 Stats (24 games, 6 starts):

Even with the amount of talent that the Fever brought in via the 2022 WNBA Draft, Engstler has still been able to carve out a role with Indiana as a rookie. She had a great stretch to close out the month of May, earning four consecutive starts and scoring in double figured in three consecutive games - including a career-high 13 points.

Dana Evans

Position: Point/Shooting Guard
Team: Chicago Sky
Measurables: 5-foot-6, 145-pounds
Years at UofL: 2017-21

2022 Stats (21 games, 1 start):

Evans is slowly but surely earning a larger role with the Sky after Chicago acquired her in a trade last year with the Dallas Wings during her rookie campaign. She had an incredibly hot start to the season, scoring double figures in three of the first six games of the year, including a career-high 24 points in the season opener.

Myisha Hines-Allen

Position: Forward
Team: Washington Mystics
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 200-pounds
Years at UofL: 2014-18

2022 Stats (24 games, 13 starts):

Hines-Allen is still regular contributor for the Mystics in her fifth year with the organization, but she having a down season. Her points, rebounds and assists per game are all the lowest since her second year in the league, and she has been in and out of the starting rotation for over a month. That being said, she does have double-digit scoring efforts in four of her last six games entering the All-Star Break.

Jazmine Jones

Position: Shooting Guard
Team: Connecticut Sun
Measurables: 6-foot, 160-pounds
Years at UofL: 2016-20

2022 Stats (3 games, 0 starts):

Jones spent her first two seasons in the league with the New York Liberty, but was waived by the team back in February. She had a brief stint with the Indiana Fever in training camp, but didn't make the final roster. Fortunately, she has been able to find a home in Connecticut with the Sun, but has been playing three straight 7-Day contracts and has barely seen any playing time.

Angel McCoughtry

Position: Small Forward
Team: Minnesota Lynx/Free Agent
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 173-pounds
Years at UofL: 2005-09

2022 Stats (2 games, 0 starts):

After missing all of last season with a torn ACL, McCoughtry became a free agent after two seasons with the Las Vegas Aces, signing a one-year deal with the Minnesota Lynx. Instead of being a meaningful contributor for the Lynx like both sides expected, she was bought out of her contract after just two games in Minnesota. She has yet to sign with another team, and has expressed interest in continuing her Hall-of-Fame playing career.

Kianna Smith

Position: Shooting Guard
Team: Los Angeles Sparks
Measurables: 6-foot-0
Years at UofL: 2020-22

2022 Stats (2 games, 0 starts):

Despite being selected by the Sparks with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft, Smith found herself getting waived during training camp. She wouldn't get to play in her first game until this past week, when Los Angeles signed her to a 7-Day contract ahead of the All-Star Break.

(Photo of A.D.: Kamil Krzaczynski - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Louisville assistant joins Kenny Payne at Nike EYBL event

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - University of Louisville men's basketball coach Kenny Payne had some company at the Nike EYBL event on Saturday. U of L assistant coach Josh Jamieson, who spent the first three days of the recruiting evaluation period in Georgia and South Carolina, made his way to the Nike event and spent the day evaluating more than a dozen prospects for the Cardinals.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Weighing Louisville's Conference Realignment Options

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Conference realignment is now firmly in hyperdrive. It all got started last summer when Texas and Oklahoma announced that they would be leaving for the SEC, which, among other moves, led to the Big 12 adding BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston. After a holding pattern that lasted several months, it got thrust back into high gear last month with USC and UCLA announcing they are leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

2022 Louisville Football Position Breakdown: Cornerback

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As we inch closer to the start of the 2022 college football season, Louisville Report will break down each individual position on the Cardinals' roster. Next in our positional breakdown series, we take at look at the cornerbacks. Position Roster Movement:. Returning (5): Kei’Trel Clark, Rance Conner,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Louisville, KY
Basketball
williamsonhomepage.com

Four-star CB flips from Louisville to Vanderbilt

Thursday began with some bad news for the Vanderbilt football team, but the Commodores ended the day on a high note. First, former three-star running back James Ziglor III announced he was entering the transfer portal, then four-star cornerback/receiver Martel Hight announced via social media that he was committing to Vanderbilt less than one month after decommitting from Louisville. He also had offers from Duke, Florida, Kentucky and Wake Forest.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Kenny Payne spends a second day at the Nike EBYL event

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - University of Louisville men's basketball coach Kenny Payne was at the Nike EYBL event at Hy Vee Arena again on Friday. Payne spent the first day of the recruiting period on Wednesday at the Adidas 3SBB event in Rock Hill, S.C., and then made his way to the Midwest for the Nike EYBL event on Thursday and Friday and he's expected to remain in town for the rest of the weekend.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Crunch Zone

Updated Louisville Football Roster: Changes Noted

2022NameHtWtPostClassChanges Note 0Derrick Edwards5-10177DBFr.added 8 lbs 0Tyler Hudson6-2197WRJr.added to roster 1Momo Sanogo6-1227LBR-Sr.added to roster, removed Jordan Watkins 2Khalib Johnson6-2210QBFr.added to roster 2Chandler Jones5-10186DBSr. 3Malik Cunningham6-1190QBR-Sr.-10 lbs 3Quincy Riley6-0181CBJr.added to roster 4Braden Smith5-10192WRJr. 5Marshon Ford6-2240TER-Jr.changed # from 83 5Josh Minkins6-2196DBSophadded 17 lbs, changed # from 25 6Evan Conley6-2212QBJr.-3 lbs 6Yaya Diaby6-4270DLSr.added 15 lbs 7Tiyon Evans5-11210RBJr.added to roster 7Monty Montgomery5-11220LBSr.-5 lbs 9Ashton Gillotte6-2265DLSophadded 3 lbs 9Ahmari Huggins-Bruce5-10163WRSophadded 3 lbs 10Benjamin Perry6-2212LBSophadded 42 lbs, changed to LB 10Dee Wiggins6-3195WRJr.added to roster 11Josh Johnson5-11187WRGr. 11Dorian Jones6-0235LBR-Sochanged from #44, added 5 lbs 12Devaughn Mortimer5-11178WRFr.added to roster 12Jarvis Brownlee5-11182CBSophadded to roster 13Kei’Trel Clark5-10180DBJr. 14Marvin Dallas6-1190LBSr.-5 lbs 15Jalen Mitchell5-10214RBSoph-7 lbs 15Kameron Wilson6-2228LBSoph.added 8 lbs 17Jackson Hamilton6-0219LBR-Fr.added 17 lbs 17Nathan McElroy6-2195QBSoph 18Rance Conner5-10186DBSophadded 8 lbs 19Brock Domann6-2227QBJr.added 2 lbs, switched to #19 19Popeye Williams6-3230OLBFr.added to roster 20Victoine Brown6-4241DLR-Fr.added 11 lbs 20Maurice Turner5-10180RBFr.added to roster 21Nicario Harper6-1205LBJr.added to roster/removed Aidan Robbins 22Yasir Abdullah6-1235LBSr. 23KJ Cloyd6-2221LBJr.added 6 lbs 23Trevion Cooley5-10211RBSoadded 11 lbs 24Jaylin Alderman6-1226LBSo.added 11 lbs 25D’Angelo Hutchinson6-3185DBFr.added to roster 25Jawhar Jordan5-10180RBR-So-6 lbs 26MJ Griffin6-1210SSoadded to roster 27Kenderick Duncan6-3206DBR-Sr.-19 lbs 28Trey Franklin5-10180DBJr. 29 30Grant Goodman5-11195RBFr.added to roster 30Shavrick Williams6-0185SJr. 31Zach Edwards6-3265DLR-So 32Ryheem Craig6-3220DLR-Fr.added 10 lbs 32James Turner6-0205KJr.added 9 lbs 33Antonio Watts6-2185 Fr.added to roster 34TJ Quinn6-0225LBR-Fr.added 3 lbs 35Jeremiah Caldwell6-3175SFr. 36Jatavian Churchill5-11172WRSo-12 lbs 37Jaylen Williams6-1190DBSo. 37Austin Holland Fr.added to roster 38Drew Brenowitz5-10210LBSr. 39Justin Brummett6-0192LSSo 40Darius Jones5-11180DBR-Fr. 40Brock Travelstead6-1203KSo.-11 lbs 41Isaac Martin6-1251TER-Sr.added 1 lb 41Ramon Puryear6-3268DLR-Sophadded 13 lbs 42Josh Lifson6-3230TER-Fr. 42Allen Smith6-2230LBR-So 43Jack Reiger6-1225LBSo 44Selah Brown6-2250DTFr.added to roster 44Francis Sherman6-3237TER-Soph 45Duane Martin6-2255TESophadded 8 lbs 45Seth Pugh6-2200DBSophadded 15 lbs 46Darrian Bell6-0222LBSophadded 2 lbs 47William Parr6-3225TESoph-10 lbs 48Dakarian Sanders5-10175DBFradded to rosrer 49Mark Vassett6-4220PSophadded 5 lbs 50Yirayah LaNier6-2245DLSoph 51Austin Collins6-3283OLSophadded 13 lbs 54Caleb Banks6-7303DLR-Fr.added 38 lbs 55Caleb Chandler6-4300OLR-Sr.-13 lbs 56Renato Brown6-4317OLR-Soadded 8 lbs 58Charlie Ely6-2215 R-Fr. 60Sam Secrest6-6295OLFr. 61Bryan Hudson6-4310OLR-Jr. 63Max Cabana6-6292OLR-Jr.added to roster 65Izaiah Reed6-6295OGFradded to roster 67Luke Kandra6-4314OLSophadded 22 lbs 68Michael Gonzalez6-4305OLSophadded 14 lbs 70Trevor Reid6-5307OLSr.added 22 lbs 71Joshua Black6-2294OLR-Soph 72Emmanual Sowders6-4272OLSr. 74Adonis Boone6-5295OLSr.-22 lbs 75Aaron Gunn6-4312OLR-Fr.added 7 lbs 76Travis Taylor6-3285OLSoph 77Kobe Baynes6-4293OLJr. 79Makhete Gueye6-7270OTFr.added to roster 80Chris Bell6-2220WRFr.added to roster 81Christian Henry6-1185WRR-Fr. 82Victor Mullen6-7240TER-Fr. 83Chance Morrow6-6200WRFr. 84Dez Melton6-3240TER-So 85Nate Kurisky6-3225TEFr. 85Bradley West5-9175WRR-Fr. 86Elijah Downing6-3196WRR-Fr. 87Christian Pedersen6-3230TER-Fr. 88Jaelin Carter6-2208WRSr.-7 lbs 89Gage Reale TEFr. 90Jermayne Lole6-3324DLSr.added to roster 91Tawfiq Thomas6-4325DLFr.added to roster 92Henry Bryant5-11277DLSo.added 2 lbs, changed from #8 93Jared Dawson6-1275DLR-Fr.added 17 lbs 93Brady Hodges6-1198KSoadded 18 lbs 95Mason Reiger6-4254DLSoadded 4 lbs 96RJ Sorensen6-3250DLR-Fr.added 8 lbs 98Nick Keller KFr. 99Dez Tell6-1285DLSophadded 19 lbs.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asia Durr
Person
Jazmine Jones
Person
Dana Evans
Person
Angel Mccoughtry
gobigbluecountry.com

Watch: Koby Keenum Fakes Out Louisville before Choosing Kentucky

The Kentucky football program landed an important piece to the future of the Big Blue Wall Saturday afternoon. Koby Keenum, the No. 3 center in the 2023 class by Rivals, announced his commitment to Kentucky over Louisville, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, North Carolina, and Penn State, among other offers. Before...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Washington Examiner

Star Iowa college basketball recruit Ava Jones in critical condition after car crash

An Iowa college basketball recruit remains in critical condition Saturday, two days after her father died from injuries sustained in the same car crash. Ava Jones, her parents Amy and Trey Jones, and her younger brother were hospitalized after being struck by a car in Louisville, Kentucky. The young basketball star and her parents were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Climavision is leading the charge in NuLu

Climavision is leading a change in global weather data from their headquarters in NuLu. This local startup just celebrated their first year in business by expanding the team and announcing new partnerships. WHAT THEY DO. Climavision's website says they are "rebuilding climate technology from the ground up," which sounds like...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Mystics#Fifth Year#Minnesota Lynx#New York Liberty#Midseason Update#Cardinals#Uofl#A D
leoweekly.com

3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (7/8)

One of Louisville’s most celebrated rock bands, Quiet Hollers are celebrating their latest record, Forever Chemicals — a sharp collection of songs that dive into honest areas. Portal at Fifteentwelve. $10-$12 | 7:30 p.m. The catchy indie rock of Bungalow Betty (who are releasing a new single at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
WNBA
Real News Network

‘Progressive’ Kentucky coffee chain fights staff unionization effort

Coffee shops across the nation have been unionizing in what has become a historic swell of labor activity, including approximately 300 Starbucks locations filing for unionization in the past six months. On May 26, the first Starbucks in Kentucky, led by young organizers in Louisville, voted 19-5 for a union.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Louisville waitress in need of kidney transplant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A server at Louisville's Martini Italian Bistro is in need of a kidney transplant. Shannon Grabowski has been a waitress at the restaurant for four years. She was diagnosed with lupus at 17. The disease causes the immune system to attack its own tissue and organs.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (7/8)

$60 | 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Join the Victorian Man Brian Cushing as he leads the night with a tour of the Conrad-Caldwell house and museum. The evening will start with a drink for the ladies in the parlor, continue with a drink for the regular folks in the servants quarters and end the night with a drink in the billiards room for a gentlemanly drink that might put hair on your chest. Appetizers will be served.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

LouisvilleReport

Louisville, KY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

LouisvilleReport is a FanNation channel covering Louisville athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/louisville

Comments / 0

Community Policy