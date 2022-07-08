Cards in the WNBA: 2022 Midseason Update

Taking a look at how former Louisville women's basketball players are currently performing across the WNBA's 2022 season at the All-Star Break..

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game just a couple days away, we have officially reached the halfway point of the 2022 WNBA season.

While there weren't any former Louisville women's basketball players voted as All-Stars, several former Cards have made an impact across the association.

As of Jul. 8, there have been seven former Cardinals play in a WNBA regular season game this year: A.D. (formerly known as Asia Durr), Emily Engstler, Dana Evans, Myisha Hines-Allen, Jazmine Jones, Angel McCoughtry and Kianna Smith.

How have they performed in the WNBA just past the halfway point of the season? Take a look below:

Stats from games played through Jul. 7, 2022

A.D.

Position: Shooting Guard

Team: New York Liberty/Atlanta Dream

Measurables: 5-foot-10, 151-pounds

Years at UofL: 2015-19

2022 Stats (20 games, 0 starts):

A.D. finally made their return to the court after having to miss the last two seasons due to long haul COVID. Once the New York Liberty traded her to the Atlanta Dream just 10 games into the season, A.D. has been playing their best basketball, averaging 12.2 points, 2.0 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 10 games off the bench for the Dream.

Emily Engstler

Position: Power Forward

Team: Indiana Fever

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 180-pounds

Years at UofL: 2021-22

2022 Stats (24 games, 6 starts):

Even with the amount of talent that the Fever brought in via the 2022 WNBA Draft, Engstler has still been able to carve out a role with Indiana as a rookie. She had a great stretch to close out the month of May, earning four consecutive starts and scoring in double figured in three consecutive games - including a career-high 13 points.

Dana Evans

Position: Point/Shooting Guard

Team: Chicago Sky

Measurables: 5-foot-6, 145-pounds

Years at UofL: 2017-21

2022 Stats (21 games, 1 start):

Evans is slowly but surely earning a larger role with the Sky after Chicago acquired her in a trade last year with the Dallas Wings during her rookie campaign. She had an incredibly hot start to the season, scoring double figures in three of the first six games of the year, including a career-high 24 points in the season opener.

Myisha Hines-Allen

Position: Forward

Team: Washington Mystics

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 200-pounds

Years at UofL: 2014-18

2022 Stats (24 games, 13 starts):

Hines-Allen is still regular contributor for the Mystics in her fifth year with the organization, but she having a down season. Her points, rebounds and assists per game are all the lowest since her second year in the league, and she has been in and out of the starting rotation for over a month. That being said, she does have double-digit scoring efforts in four of her last six games entering the All-Star Break.

Jazmine Jones

Position: Shooting Guard

Team: Connecticut Sun

Measurables: 6-foot, 160-pounds

Years at UofL: 2016-20

2022 Stats (3 games, 0 starts):

Jones spent her first two seasons in the league with the New York Liberty, but was waived by the team back in February. She had a brief stint with the Indiana Fever in training camp, but didn't make the final roster. Fortunately, she has been able to find a home in Connecticut with the Sun, but has been playing three straight 7-Day contracts and has barely seen any playing time.

Angel McCoughtry

Position: Small Forward

Team: Minnesota Lynx/Free Agent

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 173-pounds

Years at UofL: 2005-09

2022 Stats (2 games, 0 starts):

After missing all of last season with a torn ACL, McCoughtry became a free agent after two seasons with the Las Vegas Aces, signing a one-year deal with the Minnesota Lynx. Instead of being a meaningful contributor for the Lynx like both sides expected, she was bought out of her contract after just two games in Minnesota. She has yet to sign with another team, and has expressed interest in continuing her Hall-of-Fame playing career.

Kianna Smith

Position: Shooting Guard

Team: Los Angeles Sparks

Measurables: 6-foot-0

Years at UofL: 2020-22

2022 Stats (2 games, 0 starts):

Despite being selected by the Sparks with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft, Smith found herself getting waived during training camp. She wouldn't get to play in her first game until this past week, when Los Angeles signed her to a 7-Day contract ahead of the All-Star Break.

(Photo of A.D.: Kamil Krzaczynski - USA TODAY Sports)

