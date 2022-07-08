ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkins County, TN

Editorial: Low pay puts Hawkins deputies and inmates at risk

By Email
Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago

Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson would no doubt shock county taxpayers if he went through, say, 30 years of department records to determine how much money the county has spent training law enforcement officers for other departments. It’s in the millions of dollars. Because wages for trained sheriff’s...

www.timesnews.net

Comments / 1

Related
WJHL

Sheriff: Washington Co. landlord charged with aggravated burglary

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Afton man faces a criminal charge following a July 10 incident. According to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a landlord identified as Troy D. Hunt, 53, allegedly entered a tenant’s residence without permission. Hunt had been carrying a tire tool as he walked through an open […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Johnson City Police Beats

On July 7, at approximately 4:28 p.m., officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Justin Paul, Johnson City, and charged him with credit card/ATM fraud: felony. At approximately 3:58 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, officers responded to The Johnson City Mall located at 2011 N. Roan St. The victim advised that his stolen credit card was being used in the mall and that he had located the suspect using the card in Spencer’s. Officers made contact with Justin Paul and he admitted to using the card to buy items.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport police putting emphasis on traffic enforcement

KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department once again is announcing its annual Summer of Safety traffic enforcement campaign. “Our ultimate goal is simple: For the sake of the safety of our city’s motoring public, we expect compliance with the traffic laws and ordinances of the state of Tennessee and the city of Kingsport,” Police Chief Dale Phipps said. “Anything less is unsafe and unacceptable.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hawkins County, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Hawkins County, TN
Crime & Safety
wcyb.com

Body of man recovered from South Holston Lake identified by police

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: Authorities have identified the man whose body was recovered Sunday from South Holston Lake. The man was identified by the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office as 43-year-old James Falin. Foul play is not suspected. The investigation remains ongoing. --- The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Tips sought in Carter County ‘severe vandalism’ case

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County investigators are asking for the public’s help in solving a case of “severe vandalism.” The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to identify the person or people who vandalized a house near the Broad Street extension. Deputies responded to the home at 211 Lincoln Drive last week after receiving […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

CCSO seeking help from public in finding vandals

ELIZABETHTON — Investigators with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office are seeking assistance from the public in identifying the person who severely vandalized a house near the Broad Street Extension. Deputies received a report last week of a house at 211 Lincoln Drive that had been badly damaged in...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Johnson City Fire Dept. contain warehouse fire

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Fire Department (JCFD) responded to a warehouse fire at 401 East Maple Street. Washington County Dispatch says the call came in at 7:22 p.m. on July 9. According to a Facebook post by the Johnson City Firefighters Association L-1791, there were no reported injuries and crews contained […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawkins County Sheriff
Kingsport Times-News

UPDATE: SCSO IDs man who died near Highway 421 boat ramp

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office identified the man who died Sunday at the boat ramp on Highway 421 as James Falin, 43, with an unconfirmed address of Gate City, Virginia. A press release issued Monday morning states foul play is not suspected and an autopsy was...
GATE CITY, VA
WJHL

Fugitive alleged rapist ‘Voe’ made scene at county office in April

Editor’s Note: News Channel 11 is currently not using the real name of the man known as “Robert Voe” in a federal lawsuit filed against Johnson City Police Chief Karl Turner and others pending availability of official records that would make it legally appropriate to name him. JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — He’s allegedly been wanted […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Security supervisor prepared to protect at casino

BRISTOL — Clay Robinette is no stranger to serving the community. He did so for 26 years with the Bristol Virginia Police Department. Now, he’s ready to continue that work in his new role as the security supervisor at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. “It’s been slightly...
BRISTOL, VA
wswv.net

Lee County Sheriff’s Report – June 2022

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office released their monthly report detailing their activities for the month of June. There were a total of 4,519 calls received by the Lee County Dispatch office with 914 of those resulting in a deputy being dispatched. 396 calls were dispatched to the Fire Warden, Conservation Officer, VDOT, Juvenile Services, Social Services, Animal Control, Virginia State Police and the Towns of Jonesville and Pennington Gap Police Departments. Other emergency services were contacted with 219 rescue squad calls dispatched, 4 ambulance calls along with 30 additional calls requiring fire department dispatch. Deputies were busy serving 235 felony and misdemeanor warrants, 93 subpoenas, 32 show cause summons and 346 civil papers for the Lee County Courts. Deputies also served 63 protective orders along with processing 92 people on 173 charges. Deputies also completed 2 executed search warrants last month. Doing all this work required deputies to travel almost 64,000 miles with only 218 of these miles on transports moving 1 mental health patient and 2 prisoners from other jurisdictions. Along with this public service, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department escorted 8 funerals and unlocked 38 vehicles for citizens. Y’all did a lot better job of not locking yourself out of your cars last month than you have in a long time.
LEE COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WJHL

DOJ: Meadowview duo operated cross-country meth distribution

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A three-day jury trial found a Meadowview man guilty of meth-related charges, according to a news release from the Department of Justice (DOJ). The release states Guy Benjamin Bowman, 56, originally from Chino Hills, California, helped a Meadowview woman identified as Sally Mae Carr, 42, operate a meth trafficking business in Washington County, Virginia from January 2021 through April 2022.
MEADOWVIEW, VA
WJHL

Fugitive Friday: TBI announces ID theft suspect wanted out of Washington Co.

(WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) posted its weekly Fugitive Friday on July 8, asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted out of Washington County. According to the agency, 53-year-old David P. Taylor faces multiple charges from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), including identity theft, theft over $1,000 and […]
wymt.com

Southwest Virginia fire chief seriously injured in car crash

APPALACHIA, Va. (WYMT) - One Southwest Virginia fire chief is in serious condition following a car crash. According to a post on the Appalachia Fire Department Facebook page, around 9:20 Saturday morning, Chief Robert Anderson Jr. was on his way home from a shift at the Bristol, Virginia fire department when the crash happened near his home.
APPALACHIA, VA
WJHL

Man charged after Norton church fire

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) — Police say a man is facing several charges after a fire at a Norton church last weekend. Norton police arrested James Mefford on Tuesday following an investigation, according to Sgt. James McReynolds. The fire happened at Ramsey Freewill Baptist Church on Orender Street last Saturday. According to the Norton Fire Department, […]
NORTON, VA
wcyb.com

Johnson City firefighters battle warehouse blaze

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Johnson City firefighters battled a blaze for several hours near downtown Saturday night. The Firefighter's Association posted photos just after 11 p.m. The post stated the fire happened at a warehouse on the 400 block of East Maple Street. It took nearly two-and-a-half hours...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Kingsport attorney permanently disbarred, sentenced for theft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Kingsport lawyer who was indicted on felony charges has been banned from practicing law in Tennessee. The Tennessee Supreme Court permanently disbarred attorney Jason Ray McLellan effective Wednesday. According to the court’s Board of Professional Responsibility, McLellan consented to his disbarment because he could not successfully defend the accusations made […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Protesters gather in Johnson City calling for police chief’s suspension

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL)- A group of protesters is calling for a full investigation into allegations of mishandled rape cases by the Johnson City Police Department and the suspension of Police Chief Karl Turner. People gathered Thursday outside of Johnson City’s city hall to protest in response to the alleged inconsistent handling of sexual assault […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy