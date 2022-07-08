ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

USPS hosts centralized job fair in Huntsville

By Bobby Stilwell
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LiNFI_0gYkLyyo00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Interested in working for the post office? An upcoming job fair will bring several local post offices across North Alabama to one place for easy access.

On Saturday, July 9, the USPS will be hosting a job fair in the parking lot of the Huntsville General Mail Facility (3408 Wall Triana Highway). Officials will be on-site from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. sharing information about open delivery and/or retail positions in Athens, Decatur, Elkmont, Florence, Hartselle, Harvest, Huntsville, Madison, and Owens Cross Roads. All of these jobs pay $18-$19/hour.

With COVID-19 cases rising, should Alabamians still be wearing a mask indoors?

“We are in dire need for employees,” USPS Mississippi-Alabama Integrated Operations Manager Chris Farlow told News 19. “Ever since COVID hit, we’ve had a hard time maintaining employees just like any organization. We’re doing these career fairs to try and get our complement to where we need, to continue to be able to provide service to our customers on time each and every day.”

Tuscumbia resident DeMarcio Lewis said the time was right for him to apply, following a family legacy.

“My grandfather, he worked for the post office for like 20 years, and I always wanted to work for the post office too,” Lewis said. “And he always used to tell me about stuff from the post office and I just really took an interest in it.”

Job seekers can also bring their children; a postal vehicle will be in the parking lot for photos and postal-themed coloring pages will be distributed to kids as well.

USPS addresses slow mail delivery in North Alabama

The job fair is being hosted as part of the USPS’s 10-year plan, entitled “Delivering for America,” which is focusing on building a more stable and empowered workforce. There are also individual job fairs being hosted at several North Alabama post offices throughout the day Friday, July 8. You can find more information about those job fairs here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
themadisonrecord.com

Sales Tax Holiday gives a break on back-to-school supplies

MADISON – With escalating prices on practically all consumer goods, even a break on sales taxes can help. These savings are welcomed as parents buy needed items for children to return to school. Alabama will conduct its 17th annual Sales Tax Holiday starting July 15 at 12:01 a.m. and...
MADISON, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, AL
City
Huntsville, AL
City
Athens, AL
City
Decatur, AL
City
Tuscumbia, AL
Local
Alabama Government
City
Hartselle, AL
City
Harvest, AL
City
Elkmont, AL
Local
Alabama Business
State
Mississippi State
City
Madison, AL
Huntsville, AL
Business
Huntsville, AL
Government
WHNT News 19

USPS addresses slow mail delivery in North Alabama

NORTH ALABAMA (WHNT) – Some viewers have reached out to News 19 expressing concern with slow mail delivery across North Alabama. In a statement to News 19, a United States Postal Service spokesperson confirmed the agency is working on staffing issues and apologized for the delivery delays, providing ways to get help with mail issues.
WHNT News 19

Warehouse and driver positions open at Buffalo Rock

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Buffalo Rock Company is looking to fill warehouse and driving positions at their Huntsville location and will be hosting a job fair Tuesday. The job fair will be at the Huntsville Career Center, 2535 Sparkman Drive Northwest, on July 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Buffalo Rock will be hiring Class A CDL Drivers, Warehouse Pickers, Warehouse Support and Forklift Operators.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Fairs#Us Postal Service#Owens Cross Roads
realtysouth.com

150 Meadow Ridge Drive

Under Construction- The Madison is a 4 Bedrooms /3 Baths/ 3 Car Garage floor plan . ASK ABOUT SPECIAL FINANCING OPTIONS WITH PREFERRED LENDERS USDA ELIGIBLE Under Construction-THIS HOME IS UNDER CONSTRUCTION AND CAN POSSIBLY WILL CLOSE THE END OF NOV EARLY DEC. HOME SITES ARE 100 X 194.50 LARGE HOME SITES WITH PICTURESQUE VIEWS AND MATURE TREE LINES LOTS. ENJOY COUNTRY LIVING WITH A BLUE RIBBON SCHOOL AND 25 MINS FROM DOWNTOWN HUNTSVILLE. COME TO THE SALES OFFICE 144 MEADOW RIDGE DRIVE AN SPEAK WITH THE ON SITE AGENT TO DISCUSS INCENTIVES. NO ESCALATION CLAUSES AND CONTROLLED BUILD TIMES. LET'S TALK!
MADISON, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Athens
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
WHNT News 19

Huntsville city officials push transit system amid high gas prices

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Officials with the City of Huntsville are urging residents to “try transit” amidst high gas prices. On Monday, city officials stressed their two transit services: Orbit, a 10 route bus service, and Access, a door-to-door paratransit service. Quisha Bryant, the director of the Parking and Public Transportation Department, says the cost of both services is far less than a gallon of gas.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Portion of Old Highway 431 closing July 12

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A portion of Old Highway 431 will close on July 12 for sanitary sewer upgrades. The road closure will be from The Meadows Boulevard Southeast to the intersection of U.S. Highway 431 from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
wbrc.com

Retired Sgt. Alex Drueke makes contact with mother

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The family of Retired Sgt. Alex Drueke said he has made contact with his mother again, after being captured in Ukraine. In a call with his mother Bunny, Sgt. Drueke said he is doing fine, and is currently in no real danger. Sgt. Dreuke is still being held in solitary confinement.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WHNT News 19

Career fair coming to Jemison High next week

The two-day event is open to all job seekers, with a focus on those who are Chamber officials said the mission of the job fair is to assist local companies in finding capable workers and to empower members of the community by improving their quality of life and financial stability. The career fair is free and open to all job seekers, specifically those who are changing careers, unemployed, underemployed, have dropped out of high school, not achieving their full potential, or are in need of a second chance at a career.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

Improvements coming to Huntsville International Airport

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A portion of federal money in President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) is heading to North Alabama. Huntsville International Airport has been awarded $10 million from the Airport Terminal Program. The Port of Huntsville, which oversees HSV, International Intermodal Center, Jetplex Industrial Park, Foreign Trade Zone #83, Signature Flight Support, Sheraton Four Points Hotel, and Sunset Landing Golf Course, said a shovel-ready plan is in place to use the funds for several improvements in the airport’s terminal.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy