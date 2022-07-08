USPS hosts centralized job fair in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Interested in working for the post office? An upcoming job fair will bring several local post offices across North Alabama to one place for easy access.

On Saturday, July 9, the USPS will be hosting a job fair in the parking lot of the Huntsville General Mail Facility (3408 Wall Triana Highway). Officials will be on-site from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. sharing information about open delivery and/or retail positions in Athens, Decatur, Elkmont, Florence, Hartselle, Harvest, Huntsville, Madison, and Owens Cross Roads. All of these jobs pay $18-$19/hour.

“We are in dire need for employees,” USPS Mississippi-Alabama Integrated Operations Manager Chris Farlow told News 19. “Ever since COVID hit, we’ve had a hard time maintaining employees just like any organization. We’re doing these career fairs to try and get our complement to where we need, to continue to be able to provide service to our customers on time each and every day.”

Tuscumbia resident DeMarcio Lewis said the time was right for him to apply, following a family legacy.

“My grandfather, he worked for the post office for like 20 years, and I always wanted to work for the post office too,” Lewis said. “And he always used to tell me about stuff from the post office and I just really took an interest in it.”

Job seekers can also bring their children; a postal vehicle will be in the parking lot for photos and postal-themed coloring pages will be distributed to kids as well.

The job fair is being hosted as part of the USPS’s 10-year plan, entitled “Delivering for America,” which is focusing on building a more stable and empowered workforce. There are also individual job fairs being hosted at several North Alabama post offices throughout the day Friday, July 8. You can find more information about those job fairs here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.