ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
French Lick, IN

Pursuit Leads to Arrest

witzamfm.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrange Co.-On July 6, 2022, at approximately 7:54pm Sergeant Mike Allen attempted to stop a Honda Shadow motorcycle in French Lick for Distracted Driving. The driver, Ricky Daugherty,...

www.witzamfm.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Police accuse teen of stealing and crashing car

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office charged a teenager on July 11 for his involvement in a wreck on July 7. He was also charged for auto theft, no operating license, leaving the scene of an accident, credit card fraud and possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. DCSO, Mosleyville Fire Department, Daviess County […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WTWO/WAWV

Single vehicle crash kills 17-year-old in Daviess County

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A 17-year-old from Washington, Ind. is dead following a single-vehicle crash on US 50 in Daviess County Sunday evening. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at approximately 7:24 p.m. Sunday evening on US 50 near County Road 300 W. A witness who called the crash into […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

38-year-old Christopher Russell of Linton was arrested Saturday by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of a Syringe. He was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on a $2,500 bond. 27-year-old Oscar Mercedes Cruz of Washington was arrested...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paoli, IN
City
French Lick, IN
County
Orange County, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Orange County, IN
Crime & Safety
WEHT/WTVW

One person killed in Maceo crash

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – One person is dead after an accident on Highway 60 in Maceo on Monday. Deputies said a Calhoun man lost control of his vehicle, crossed the median and hit another vehicle head-on. The man was seriously injured and flown to a hospital. A Grandview, Indiana woman in the other vehicle […]
MACEO, KY
953wiki.com

Scott County Sheriff's Deputies' Traffic Stop Leads to Arrests for Neglect of Dependent Children-Children Located in the Back of a Box Truck

Scott County-On July 8th at approximately 7:00pm, Scott County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to Interstate 65 regarding a report made by a concerned motorist that a box truck was traveling on the interstate and a child's arm appeared to be sticking out of the rear of the truck. Deputies quickly converged upon the interstate and after locating the box truck and initiating a traffic stop, a search of the box container revealed three (3) children were inside. The temperature inside the box container was extreme and deputies immediately requested Scott County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) respond to the scene, which they did. The driver of the truck, identified as Sebastian Domingo, 36 of Shelbyville, Tennessee and passenger Fabiana Perez-Ramirez, 34 of Seymour, Indiana (later identified as the mother of the children) were arrested by Sheriffs' Deputies. Additionally, deputies located an infant child strapped into an unrestrained child seat inside the cab of the truck. As EMS tended to all of the children, both Sebastian Domingo and Fabiana Perez-Ramirez were transported to the Scott County Jail. After an on-scene examination by EMS personnel, the children were transported to the Scott Memorial Hospital due to elevated body temperature concerns (their condition is unknown at the time of this news release). Scott County Sheriffs' Detective-First Sergeant Jacklyn Shofner formerly filed charges against Fabiana Perez-Ramirez and Sebastian Domingo, each charged with four (4) counts of Neglect of a Dependent with Domingo also charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle while Never Licensed. Assisting Sheriffs' Deputies with this investigation were Scott County EMS, Jackson County Dispatch, and the Scott County Prosecutors Office.
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

Indiana man arrested after police pursuit, SWAT standoff

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - An Elizabeth, Indiana man was arrested after a police pursuit through downtown Jeffersonville on Tuesday. Jeffersonville Police Major Isaac Parker said 52-year-old Donald Graham was reported to be in the Jeffersonville area, which violated a current protective order. Graham also has outstanding warrants, including felony-level domestic...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
14news.com

PCSO: Ferdinand man arrested for attempted murder in Perry Co.

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Friday evening after responding to Memorial Hospital for a man with a gunshot wound. According to a Facebook post, further investigation led deputies to a house in Bristow where the initial incident took place. After interviews...
PERRY COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving#Marijuana#Methamphetamine#French#Taswell#Iu Health Paoli#Thc
wdrb.com

2 people reportedly shot at Green Meadows Cemetery, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were reportedly shot at Green Meadows Cemetery Monday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. When officers arrived at the cemetery on Shanks Lane just before 3 p.m., they did not find any victims. Shortly after, officers learned of a man who showed up to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Man with warrant out of Crawford County arrested

ORANGE CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana State Police (ISP) arrested a man who had a warrant out of Crawford County. ISP says on July 6 around 7:54 p.m., Sergeant Mike Allen attempted to stop a motorcycle in French Lick for Distracted Driving. Police say the driver, Ricky Daugherty, of Taswell, refused to stop. ISP says the motorcycle left the roadway, drove through a yard and then Daugherty fled on foot. Police say a foot pursuit ensued and Daugherty was taken into custody without further incident.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTHI

Teen dies in Sunday evening crash

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A southern Indiana teenager is dead after a Sunday evening crash. It happened just before 7:30 on U.S. Highway 50 near County Road 300 West. An investigation by the Daviess County Sheriff's office found that the driver of a Ford F-150 was speeding. That's when it ran off the road, traveled through the median, crossed a lane, and went down an embankment. Officers say the pickup struck a tree before stopping.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Vincennes police arrest man after standoff

VINCENNES, Ind. (WEHT) – Vincennes Police Department (VPD) was involved in a standoff with a wanted felon on July 7. Officers responded to the 100 block of East New Albany Avenue in an attempt to locate 40 year-old David R.M. Benjamin. Officers arrived on the scene and said they...
VINCENNES, IN
wamwamfm.com

Martin Co. Sheriff Announces Resignation

Martin County Sheriff Travis Roush is resigning. Roush is currently at the end of his second term and was already set to vacate the seat on December 31st of this year. Roush recently stated in a public release that he will now be leaving the position on July 20th to attend law school later this fall.
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Police: Guns, ammo found at suspect’s home in Perry Co.

CANNELTON, Ind. (WFIE) - A Cannelton man is now in jail facing several charges, including three counts of domestic battery. According to the Cannelton Police Department, officers were called to a home on the 400 block of North Seventh Street for a domestic disturbance. After getting a search warrant, police...
CANNELTON, IN
wdrb.com

Louisville police say man shot at Shawnee Park after shooting officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot by police after shooting an officer Sunday evening at Shawnee Park, Louisville Metro Police said. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police approached a man "known to have warrants" at the park in west Louisville around 8 p.m. There were basketball games taking place at the park.
LOUISVILLE, KY
FOX59

Scottsburg man drowns while fishing with son on Lexington pond

LEXINGTON, Ind. — A 37-year-old man from Scottsburg drowned in a private pond in Lexington after authorities say he and his son’s fishing boat flipped into the water. Indiana DNR Conservation Officers have launched an investigation into the death of Mark D. Lyon, 37, of Scottsburg, Indiana, after his body was recovered around 7:10 a.m. Sunday from a private pond.
LEXINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy