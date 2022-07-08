Pursuit Leads to Arrest

Scott County-On July 8th at approximately 7:00pm, Scott County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to Interstate 65 regarding a report made by a concerned motorist that a box truck was traveling on the interstate and a child's arm appeared to be sticking out of the rear of the truck. Deputies quickly converged upon the interstate and after locating the box truck and initiating a traffic stop, a search of the box container revealed three (3) children were inside. The temperature inside the box container was extreme and deputies immediately requested Scott County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) respond to the scene, which they did. The driver of the truck, identified as Sebastian Domingo, 36 of Shelbyville, Tennessee and passenger Fabiana Perez-Ramirez, 34 of Seymour, Indiana (later identified as the mother of the children) were arrested by Sheriffs' Deputies. Additionally, deputies located an infant child strapped into an unrestrained child seat inside the cab of the truck. As EMS tended to all of the children, both Sebastian Domingo and Fabiana Perez-Ramirez were transported to the Scott County Jail. After an on-scene examination by EMS personnel, the children were transported to the Scott Memorial Hospital due to elevated body temperature concerns (their condition is unknown at the time of this news release). Scott County Sheriffs' Detective-First Sergeant Jacklyn Shofner formerly filed charges against Fabiana Perez-Ramirez and Sebastian Domingo, each charged with four (4) counts of Neglect of a Dependent with Domingo also charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle while Never Licensed. Assisting Sheriffs' Deputies with this investigation were Scott County EMS, Jackson County Dispatch, and the Scott County Prosecutors Office.

SCOTT COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO