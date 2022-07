Top Dawg Entertainment star SiR has joined forces with Scribz Riley for a brand new single entitled “Life Is Good.”. The followup to “Satisfaction,” SiR’s latest cut is a reminder of the good things in life even when there’s trouble brewing. Its accompanying music video, helmed by James Mackel, is the juxtaposition of life being good but also shows that life is a mix of both the good and the bad. “’Life if Good’ represents how blessed you can be despite the hardships we sometimes face,” SiR said in a statement. “Regardless of life’s trials, the detours always lead us to learn a greater lesson.”

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO