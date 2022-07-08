ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia, AR

Gillespie will be SAU's head athletic trainer

By Email
magnoliareporter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRachel Gillespie will return to Magnolia as new head athletic trainer at Southern Arkansas University. Steve Browning, SAU athletics director, made the announcement. Gillespie, who served as an assistant athletic trainer at Southern Arkansas for two years from 2019-2021, takes over for SAU Sports Hall of Famer Ken Cole who retired...

www.magnoliareporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
magnoliareporter.com

Paw Paw tryouts on July 26

Who will be the next Paw Paw, the Magnolia Panthers mascot?. Tryouts for Magnolia High students interested in the job will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 26 at the Magnolia High School Cheer Facility. They should come prepared with a one-minute skit.
MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Mike McNeill’s Diary for Monday, July 11, 2022: No clear plan for Henderson State

We watched the Thursday morning press conference fronted by Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Secretary of Education Johnny Key and ASU-Henderson State Chancellor Chuck Ambrose, which was touted as an announcement about the Arkadelphia campus. Henderson has suffered through massive budget cuts and academic degree terminations. We were hoping for an answer to a simple question: “If I’m a 2022 high school graduate, what’s my motivation to attend Henderson State University this fall?” Well, the presser totally failed to provide an answer to that question. Elsewhere, we labeled the press conference as “incoherent.” Our friend Joel Phelps at The Arkadelphian had the best commentary. Phelps took Ambrose to task for the latter’s dependence on higher education jargon during the presser, savaging it in an editorial simply headlined, “What?!” CLICK HERE to read it. One need not take our words for it. CLICK HERE to watch the presser on YouTube. As best we could make out from the gobbledygook, the state hopes to install a new education model at Henderson – something more than a community college or trade school, but something less (in both requirements and costs) than a four-year university. There appears to be some focus on providing teenagers, and adults looking for new employment, with a quick path toward profitable careers in health care or business. But just how the Arkansas State University system hopes to achieve this at Henderson State is not clear. “Not clear” is being generous. We don’t think the ASU system or the State Department of Education has the foggiest idea what Henderson State University will provide students two or four years from now. We welcome the opportunity to be proven wrong. However, if the ASU system gets its solution wrong, there won’t be any Henderson left to save in four years.
MAGNOLIA, AR
KSLA

Volleyball coach fired from Grambling says there was plan to fire her

LA Wallet giving parents access to their child’s COVID-19 vaccine information. Parents will now be able to access their children’s COVID-19 vaccine information via the LA Wallet App. Shreveport natives host job fair. Updated: Jul. 9, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT. |. Organizers said they plan to host...
GRAMBLING, LA
magnoliareporter.com

El Dorado’s Washington Middle School has new assistant principal

Della Davis will join Washington Middle School in El Dorado as assistant principal. Davis has been employed with the district for 18 years, where she has served as a Spanish teacher and counselor. She is excited about this new opportunity, because she will be back in the first school that she started teaching at when she joined the district.
EL DORADO, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Ohio State
City
Magnolia, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
Magnolia, AR
Sports
magnoliareporter.com

Harbor House conference August 20

Harbor House Inc. Prevention Programs will hold its Annual Region 10 Conference from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, August 20 at the Arkansas Convention Center in TexARKana. The theme will be “Adult & Youth Leadership: Using Community Leadership to Leverage Community Resources.”. Speakers and presenters include Bishop Johnny...
TEXARKANA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Abbott's lead shrinks against O'Rouke

Abbott, previously leading by 15 points, has narrowed to just 6 points according to poll results from the University of Texas-Austin’s Texas Politics Project. According to the poll, 45 percent of Texans surveyed say they favor Abbott over O’Rourke, with 39 percent giving their support to O’Rouke and 10 percent having no strong opinion. Voter registration for the election ends October 11, and election day is November 8.
TEXARKANA, TX
magnoliareporter.com

Margaret Pace earns crown of Ms. Arkansas Senior America

Dr. Margaret Pace, of Magnolia and McNeil, was crowned as Ms. Arkansas Senior America on June 4. She also won the People's Choice Award. She is headed to Hershey, PA in September to compete in the Ms. Senior America Pageant. She will compete against 43 other State Queens in the United States.
MAGNOLIA, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emporia State University#Sau#Graceland University#Athletics#Track Field#Sau Sports Hall Of Famer#Division Ii#Hornet
KTBS

Painting on the Lawn event coming to Texarkana

Texarkana, Texas_ The Texarkana Museums System will be hosting a Painting on the Lawn event this month. Guest Artist, Richard Cramer, will be instructing a red, white and blue themed Shoe and Hat painting for the public to recreate and take home. The event will be July 16, 2022 and starts at 5:30 p.m. on the lawn at the Ace of Clubs House.
TEXARKANA, TX
Majic 93.3

Most Intriguing Celebrities and Entertainers from Texarkana Area

Texarkana has always been a hot spot when it comes to famous celebrities from television, movies, politicians, musicians, and sports figures. You name it Texarkana has been fortunate to produce some pretty big names in the entertainment industry. When we think about famous people from Texarkana will automatically think of...
TEXARKANA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
fourstatesliving.com

Texarkana Arkansas Mayor Allen Brown Announces Re-election Bid

On Tuesday, June 7, Mayor Allen Brown announced his re-election bid to over 200 supporters at Crossties in downtown Texarkana, Arkansas. Introduced by Robin Hickerson and preluded by a video showcasing accomplishments during the past 3½ years, Mayor Brown was enthusiastic about his desire to seek a second term as the mayor of Texarkana, Arkansas.
TEXARKANA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Emergency planners will meet on Wednesday

The Columbia County Local Emergency Planning Committee will meet at noon Wednesday, July 13. The meeting will be held at the Area Agency on Aging facility, which is located at 600 Lelia St. in Magnolia. Lunch will be provided.
MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

LDWF lists statewide Operation Dry Water arrests

In support of Operation Dry Water, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Enforcement Division arrested 12 boaters statewide for alleged driving or operating a vessel while intoxicated (DWI) from July 2 to 4. North Louisiana residents arrested during the period were:. Garrett Brown, 20, of Ruston, on Lake...
RUSTON, LA
KOSY 790AM

5 Texarkana Restaurants That Have survived The Test Of Time

Texarkana has a big selection of restaurants to choose from, but which ones have survived the test of time?. Over the years we have had some great restaurants close and I wanted to find the ones that have made it through thick and thin, those restaurants that have been here through it all. Here is a list of the 5 restaurants in Texarkana that have truly stood the test of time.
TEXARKANA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Miller County wreck kills young driver

A Miller County teenager died about 11:13 p.m. Thursday in a two-vehicle collision on Arkansas 196 near the Genoa Central community. Wayne Weston Lynd, 17, was driving a 1999 model Honda east on the highway. The car went off the roadway and turned counter-clockwise, crossing the yellow line. The right side of the Honda was struck by a westbound 2003 model Dodge, driven by William Obanan, 73, of Fouke.
MILLER COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 cases down in Columbia County on Sunday

COVID-19 cases were up in Lafayette, Nevada and Union counties on Sunday, down in Columbia County and unchanged in Ouachita County, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new deaths reported on Sunday. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 5,664. Total Active Cases: 99, down...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 cases rise throughout South Arkansas

COVID-19 cases rose in four of five South Arkansas counties on Friday, according to figures from the Arkansas Department of Health. One additional death was reported in Union County, raising its pandemic death toll to 183. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 5,658. Total Active Cases: 104, up...
UNION COUNTY, AR
KSLA

2 arrested after high-speed chase in Ark.; driver reportedly tried to run over troopers

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Two men are in custody after reportedly trying to flee from Arkansas State Police and trying to run over two troopers as well. On July 8, two suspects attempted to escape police custody in a high-speed vehicle chase through Miller County that proceeded into Hempstead County. The chase was started by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers on I-30 in New Boston, Texas and ended about 60 miles away at the Emmett exit on I-30.
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy