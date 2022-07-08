No photos at Lewis County DMV until Monday

PAWTUCKET, Rhode Island (WWNY) - Kevin Roy Poirier, 59, of Pawtucket , RI, passed away unexpectedly on July 5,2022 at Miriam Hospital in Rhode Island. He was born in Tupper Lake, NY on March 16,1963 and was the son of David and Anne (Wells) Poirier. Kevin graduated from Watertown High School in 1981 and then moved to Boston Ma to pursue his love of music. He was a very talented songwriter and drummer for his band Harlequin 3D . He then met his Wife Annette and became a dedicated family man. He went on to become an amazing carpenter working for Aluma built and New pro until he became disabled. He also did some work on the side. Everywhere we look his work was his trademark as he did work for his family often and had his own special finishing touches. He very much looked forward to fishing with his father and brothers as well.

WATERTOWN, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO