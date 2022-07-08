ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, NY

No photos at Lewis County DMV until Monday

By 7 News Staff
wwnytv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - There will be no pictures taken at the Lewis County...

www.wwnytv.com

Comments / 0

Related
wwnytv.com

Ogdensburg’s goal for 911 dispatches falls short, says city manager

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg’s goal of getting St. Lawrence County to handle dispatching its police 911 calls is falling short, according to City Manager Stephen Jellie. As of July 1, Jellie said 911 police calls on the overnight shift would bypass Ogdensburg and go to county dispatch...
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Jefferson County Fair returns this week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County fair is set to return this week. The fair opens up this Tuesday and runs through Sunday. Admission to the fair is free, but you’re going to have to pay to get on the rides of course. You can buy $30...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Lewis County Humane Society: Loveable Nugs

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Nugs is a senior dog but still has plenty of love to give. Lewis County Humane Society shelter manager Amber Zehr says Nugs’ owner moved out of state and left her behind in the apartment. She was found about a week later. Now the...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Jefferson County SPCA: Oscar the cat

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Oscar is a kitty with special needs. Jefferson County SPCA assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry said Oscar has tested positive for both feline leukemia and feline immunodeficiency virus. Because feline leukemia is contagious, it’s difficult to house him at the shelter, and it’s best if he...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Lewis County, NY
Government
County
Lewis County, NY
City
Lewis, NY
City
Lowville, NY
State
New York State
wwnytv.com

Workers create temporary entrance at Canton-Potsdam Hospital

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - To clear the way for a $71 million expansion at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, construction crews began work Monday on a temporary entrance. The work partially closes Cottage Street for three days. Hospital officials say this work will pave the way for the pavilion project planned for...
POTSDAM, NY
wwnytv.com

Spoker Ride marks 20th year

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Bicyclists from all over will be converging on Sackets Harbor later this month for the 20th annual Spoker Ride, which benefits the American Cancer Society Relay For Life and the Volunteer Transportation Center. Spoker Ride organizer Jeff Wood and the VTC’s Jeremiah Papineau appeared on...
SACKETS HARBOR, NY
informnny.com

$180K granted to Lewis County businesses

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Nine Lewis County business have received funding that can be used to help them grow and expand. The funding was provided throughout the Launch Lewis County business competition grant program administered by the Lewis County Industrial Development Agency, on behalf of Lewis County that Launch Lewis County awarded $180,000 in grant awards to nine Lewis County microenterprise businesses. The grant was broken down into two $30,000 awards, five $20,000 awards, and two $10,000 awards.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dmv
wwnytv.com

Safety First: The message sounding through Brownville community at helmet handout

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Strapping up for safety! The Town of Brownville Joint Fire District gave out bike helmets on Sunday, dozens of them. The bike helmets were donated at a vigil for 14-year old Caleb Weygandt. Caleb passed away a week ago after a bike crash with a truck towing a trailer. Fire officials say he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
BROWNVILLE, NY
informnny.com

St. Lawrence County woman accused of stealing from Walmart

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Hermon in St. Lawrence County is facing charges after allegedly stealing from Walmart. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Larissa M. Carlin left the Walmart located on Arsenal Street in Watertown with a Teepee tent without paying for it around 7:15 p.m. on July 8. Police stated that the tent was valued at $79.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Dorothy (Dottie) Elizabeth Arnold, 70, of Sackets Harbor

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Dorothy (Dottie) Elizabeth Arnold, 70, of Sackets Harbor, NY, passed away peacefully at her home on January 4th, 2022. She was born on September 11, 1951, in New York City, daughter of John and Dorothy (Wagner) Arnold. Dottie graduated from Clarkstown North Senior High School in 1969, SUNY Oswego with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education in 1973, and Elmira College with a Master’s Degree in Reading in 1977.She made a career as a reading teacher, beginning at Vernon Verona Sherrill School District before moving to Sackets Harbor Central School. She spent many years at General Brown Central School District, where she worked until her retirement in 2006.
SACKETS HARBOR, NY
informnny.com

Pedestrian killed in fatal Watertown accident

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A pedestrian was killed in a fatal accident in Watertown on Monday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies responded to Weaver Road in Watertown around 7 a.m. on July 11 for a report of an accident involving a car and a pedestrian. Police determined that a pedestrian was crossing the street when she was struck by a Toyota sedan traveling north.
WATERTOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Romesentinel.com

Oneida panel makes picks for downtown project

ONEIDA — Oneida’s Local Planning Committee (LPC) wrapped up its final meeting having settled on a list of projects they recommend for funding through the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI). The LPC, made up of local stakeholders and passionate residents, has been working since January to develop...
wwnytv.com

$80M sports and events center proposed in town of Watertown

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A more than 500,000-square-foot sports and events center could be coming to Watertown. Everything from basketball and volleyball to track and ice hockey. The proposed $80 million facility is aiming to be a major draw for sporting events in upstate New York. Renderings...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Henderson Harbor group looks at building amphitheater

TOWN OF HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - The sounds of a symphony orchestra or even a music festival could come to the shores of Lake Ontario. There’s a new project that could put an amphitheater in Henderson Harbor. Tucked away on County Route 123 are more than 18 acres...
HENDERSON HARBOR, NY
informnny.com

Oneida County Sheriffs locate missing child

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A child that went missing in the Town of Annsville has been located in good health. According to the Oneida County Sheriffs, a 911 call for a missing child came in around 2:10 p.m. on July 9. Police and fire agencies reported to a residence on Creek Road in the Town of Annsville and began a search of the residence and immediate property.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Kevin Roy Poirier, 59, formerly of Watertown

PAWTUCKET, Rhode Island (WWNY) - Kevin Roy Poirier, 59, of Pawtucket , RI, passed away unexpectedly on July 5,2022 at Miriam Hospital in Rhode Island. He was born in Tupper Lake, NY on March 16,1963 and was the son of David and Anne (Wells) Poirier. Kevin graduated from Watertown High School in 1981 and then moved to Boston Ma to pursue his love of music. He was a very talented songwriter and drummer for his band Harlequin 3D . He then met his Wife Annette and became a dedicated family man. He went on to become an amazing carpenter working for Aluma built and New pro until he became disabled. He also did some work on the side. Everywhere we look his work was his trademark as he did work for his family often and had his own special finishing touches. He very much looked forward to fishing with his father and brothers as well.
WATERTOWN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy