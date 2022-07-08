ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

An American Airlines passenger is accused of stealing 2 credit cards and over $10,000 in cash from fellow fliers during a 9-hour flight

By Beatrice Nolan
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

  • An American Airlines passenger stands accused of stealing over $10,000 in cash during a flight.
  • Court documents allege Diego Sebastian Radio conducted the theft on a plane from Argentina to Miami.
  • On landing he was searched. Officers found cash and two credit cards belonging to fellow passengers.

An American Airlines passenger has been accused of stealing more than $10,000 in cash from two women during a flight from Argentina's capital Buenos Aires to Miami, according to court documents first published by the Daily Beast and seen by Insider.

Diego Sebastian Radio was also accused of taking more than 14,000 Argentine Pesos (around $110) and two credit cards from the passengers, the filing states.

At the time of the apparent theft, which took place Tuesday,  the American Airlines flight was flying over international waters, the court documents showed.

Radio was searched by US Customs and Border Protection officers when the flight arrived in Miami, per the court documents. During the search the missing cash was found loose in his backpack, while the missing credit cards — which were in the name of one of the victims — were found in a jacket pocket.

Radio was subsequently arrested, the court document shows.

One of the victims said in an affidavit that an American Airlines flight attendant, who had observed "suspicious activity," asked her to check her belongings, where she had discovered the items were missing.

Members of the flight crew also told CBP officers they had seen Radio acting suspiciously.

According to the court document, Radio was seen "repeatedly" walking up and down the aisle of the plane, and was also seen to sit in an unassigned seat near the two victims.

The second victim said she found her wallet unzipped and missing two credit cards along with $710 and 520 Argentine Pesos (about $4).

A spokesperson from American Airlines told Insider: "American Airlines flight 900, with service from Buenos Aires (EZE) to Miami (MIA), was met by law enforcement and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents upon arrival in Miami due to reports of possible theft by a customer on board.

The individual was taken into custody by CBP agents."

Read the original article on Business Insider

