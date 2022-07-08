ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 displaced, 3 homes damaged in Van Brunt fire

By Gary Brauer
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five people have been displaced and three homes damaged after fire broke out on Van Brunt Boulevard.

Fire crews were called to 2807 Van Brunt about 3:43 a.m. Friday.

Smoke and fire were showing from a vacant home under construction.

The home to the south also suffered from exposure, and the fire chief reports five people were displaced from that home.

The home to the north suffered some exposure from the heat and flames as well. That home reportedly did not have electricity.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

