ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, FL

‘It just saddens me’: Family plans to sue men accused of throwing rock through teen’s car window

By Q McCray, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago

SANFORD, Fla. — The family of a teen at the center of a viral video is planning to sue two men accused of attacking him.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The men were arrested after Seminole County deputies said they threw a rock through the boy’s car window for speeding through their neighborhood.

The teen’s mom said the last month has been tough. That’s why they plan to file a civil suit against the men charged with attacking their son.

Jermaine Jones said he is emotionally scarred by the events.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lhulF_0gYkK46w00
Jermaine Jones (WFTV.com News Staff)

He said he was attacked by a group of homeowners for speeding through the Lake Forest subdivision in Sanford.

Jermaine’s mother said the family is still dealing with the effects of what happened to her son.

“It just saddens me. It makes me sad that this could happen in this day and time,” the teen’s mother said.

Howard Hughes, 61, and Donald Corsi, 52, are facing criminal charges for smashing a rock through Jermaine’s car window.

In a news conference on Thursday, Jermaine explained why he feels that the color of his skin played a factor in all of this.

“Especially because the lady in the video, she told me … that I was the one that would get a gun. She only said that because of the color of my skin. I don’t think … that if I was white, she would have even mentioned anything like that because I didn’t harm them. I didn’t make any threats to them,” Jermaine said.

READ: Residents in this local city claim there’s a problem with its water supply, but is there?

Corsi and Hughes will be arraigned next month.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 31

user from JP
3d ago

How about your son obeying the speed limit through the neighborhood? I am just wandering what took this man to throw a rock on your son’s car, how many complaints, I hope you lose your law suit and your son learn how to respect the speed limit

Reply(4)
11
Justin Swab
3d ago

Good thing this stopped before the dude ran over someones kid. Then he would have lost his life, instead of a window...

Reply
9
Tim McGuire
3d ago

I think it’s amazingly funny that in the video shows the kids doing donuts in the cul-de-sac with one of the kids sitting in the passenger window granted I don’t agree with a man throwing the rock at the gentleman‘s car but at the same time they need to obey the speed limit and as far as being racially motivated I don’t think so

Reply(11)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

‘Be honest with yourself:’ Family of couple killed in Seminole County hit-and-run crash pleads for answers

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The family members of a couple killed in a hit-and-run crash one year ago pleaded for answers in the wreck. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash on Interstate 4 in Seminole County killed David Roman, 67, and Minerva Barreto, 57, on July 11, 2021. Roman is a U.S. Army veteran and Minerva Barreto was a homemaker, who took care of her children, according to the couple’s son.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Seminole County, FL
Sanford, FL
Crime & Safety
Seminole County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Sanford, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
fox35orlando.com

Brevard County deputies investigating six-month-old's death in Cocoa

COCOA, Fla. - The Brevard County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation after an infant was found unresponsive at a home Saturday night in Cocoa, Florida. BCSO said deputies responded to a home on Yarber Avenue after the mother called 911 and reported her six-month-old child was not breathing. The child was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
COCOA, FL
click orlando

65-year-old man found by Sanford police

The Sanford Police Department has found a 65-year-old man who went missing. Police were looking for Daniel Gonzalez, who left his home around 3:30 p.m. Saturday to walk his dog and didn’t return, police said. Police said Gonzalez has since been found safely. Gonzalez is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease,...
SANFORD, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Hughes
Person
Jermaine Jones
orlandoweekly.com

Sanford teen plans to file lawsuit against men who smashed his car's window in viral video

A Sanford teen whose window was smashed while driving through a residential neighborhood plans to sue the men who damaged his car and confronted him. 16-year-old Jermaine Jones was heading to a friend's house in the Lake Forest subdivision in Sanford when two men confronted him, ultimately throwing a rock through his rear window before telling him to leave the neighborhood.
SANFORD, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Window#Violent Crime#Lake Forest
click orlando

6-month-old infant dies after being found unresponsive at home in Cocoa

A 6-month old infant was found unresponsive at a home on Saturday evening and died, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the child was found unresponsive at a residence on Yarber Avenue in Cocoa and was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The investigation is ongoing.
COCOA, FL
villages-news.com

Driver with suspended license arrested after crash on County Road 466A

A driver with a suspended license was arrested after causing a crash on County Road 466A. Joaquin Alberto Avila, 34, of Orlando, was involved in the accident at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday on County Road 466A at State Road 25, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. The native New Yorker was at fault in the accident for failure to yield at a traffic signal.
FRUITLAND PARK, FL
WESH

FHP: 21-year-old man suffers minor injuries in Lake County crash

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol responded to a Lake County crash Saturday afternoon. Troopers say the crash happened in Montverde around 3:49 p.m. on State Road 91 at Mile Marker 276. On the Florida Turnpike, a Mercedes van was headed south in an outside lane. A tractor-trailer...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Deputies search for missing, endangered 63-year-old Ocala woman

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 63-year-old Ocala woman was reported missing and endangered Friday evening, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Deborah Gutierrez left her home Thursday night and was last seen in the southwest area of Marion County, driving her 2022 Honda SUV with Florida license plate ZJ68C.
MARION COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
villages-news.com

Villager injured after allowing 9-year-old granddaughter to drive golf cart

A Villager was injured when she allowed her 9-year-old granddaughter to drive a golf cart. The granddaughter was at the wheel of the golf cart shortly before noon Wednesday on Ambrosia Place at Havana Trail near the Odell Recreation Center, according to a preliminary report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The report indicated it was a rollover accident.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WESH

14-year-old boy drowns in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A teen from Altamonte Springs drowned in the ocean Thursday afternoon. According to Volusia County Sheriff's Office, the 14-year-old was swimming with friends near the 900 block of North Atlantic Avenue in Daytona Beach around 7:30 p.m. The three other teens he was swimming with...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
99K+
Followers
112K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy