Kim Kardashian's daughter North West holds up a sign saying 'stop' because she 'had it' with paparazzi taking pictures of her

Anna Wintour, Kim Kardashian, and North West attend the Gaultier Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week show. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

North West held up a sign that said "stop" to paparazzi taking photos of her at Paris Fashion Week.

Her confrontation was shared in a video posted by her mom, Kim Kardashian, on Twitter.

Kardashian said North was done with people taking photos and "wanted them to just focus on the show."

Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter, North West, took another jab at the paparazzi in Paris by holding up a sign saying "stop" while sitting front row at a runway show on Tuesday.

Kardashian shared a video clip of the encounter between North, 9, and photographers at the Jean Paul Gaultier Couture fall/winter fashion show on Twitter. In the video, which was uploaded on Friday and has since amassed over 66,400 likes, North holds up her invite to the runway show with the word "stop" written in large letters across the page in pen.

"North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her," Kardashian tweeted alongside the video. "She wrote on her invite STOP and held it up and wanted them to just focus on the show."

—Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) July 8, 2022

It's not the first time over the course of Paris Fashion Week 2022 that North, who is the daughter of the reality star and her ex-partner Ye, formerly Kanye West, has taken it upon herself to confront photographers following her around.

On Tuesday, photographers gathered outside the restaurant, Ferdi, where North, Ryan Romulus, Kardashian's cousin Cici Bussey, and Kardashian were eating dinner, Insider previously reported.

A viral video posted by @patylzyd on TikTok shows North complaining about the paparazzi as she leaves the building, saying: "Why do you have to wait for us all the time?" The clip has amassed over 1.1 million views as of Friday.

After laughter from the crowd, a voice can be heard saying: "We love you. Because you're so famous. We love you, North."

North West and Kim Kardashian wore coordinating outfits to the show. Foc Kan/WireImage

Despite the paparazzi, North may very well be enjoying her time in Paris as her mother has previously discussed her passion for fashion.

Kardashian, who has three other children with Ye, told Vogue's Forces of Fashion conference in March that North is "very opinionated" about what she wears. According to People, she said North "always complains" when she wears "too much black."

And in April, Kardashian went on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and said North styled her March 2022 Vogue cover shoot after saying that the original outfits were "so boring."

Representatives for Kim Kardashian and North West did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.