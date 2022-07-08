HopePrescott.com : Courtroom filled for Nevada County sesquicentennial celebration

We watched the Thursday morning press conference fronted by Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Secretary of Education Johnny Key and ASU-Henderson State Chancellor Chuck Ambrose, which was touted as an announcement about the Arkadelphia campus. Henderson has suffered through massive budget cuts and academic degree terminations. We were hoping for an answer to a simple question: “If I’m a 2022 high school graduate, what’s my motivation to attend Henderson State University this fall?” Well, the presser totally failed to provide an answer to that question. Elsewhere, we labeled the press conference as “incoherent.” Our friend Joel Phelps at The Arkadelphian had the best commentary. Phelps took Ambrose to task for the latter’s dependence on higher education jargon during the presser, savaging it in an editorial simply headlined, “What?!” CLICK HERE to read it. One need not take our words for it. CLICK HERE to watch the presser on YouTube. As best we could make out from the gobbledygook, the state hopes to install a new education model at Henderson – something more than a community college or trade school, but something less (in both requirements and costs) than a four-year university. There appears to be some focus on providing teenagers, and adults looking for new employment, with a quick path toward profitable careers in health care or business. But just how the Arkansas State University system hopes to achieve this at Henderson State is not clear. “Not clear” is being generous. We don’t think the ASU system or the State Department of Education has the foggiest idea what Henderson State University will provide students two or four years from now. We welcome the opportunity to be proven wrong. However, if the ASU system gets its solution wrong, there won’t be any Henderson left to save in four years.

8 HOURS AGO