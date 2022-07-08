HopePrescott.com : Courtroom filled for Nevada County sesquicentennial celebration
By John Miller, HopePrescott.com
PRESCOTT -- The Nevada County Courthouse filled Thursday morning with people on hand for the Sesquicentennial of Nevada County. Jamie Hillery, executive director of the Prescott-Nevada County Chamber of Commerce, said the actual event should have taken last year, but this wasn’t possible. She pointed out the centennial celebration in 1972...
The Columbia County Local Emergency Planning Committee will meet at noon Wednesday, July 13. The meeting will be held at the Area Agency on Aging facility, which is located at 600 Lelia St. in Magnolia. Lunch will be provided.
COVID-19 cases were up in Lafayette, Nevada and Union counties on Sunday, down in Columbia County and unchanged in Ouachita County, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new deaths reported on Sunday. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 5,664. Total Active Cases: 99, down...
We watched the Thursday morning press conference fronted by Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Secretary of Education Johnny Key and ASU-Henderson State Chancellor Chuck Ambrose, which was touted as an announcement about the Arkadelphia campus. Henderson has suffered through massive budget cuts and academic degree terminations. We were hoping for an answer to a simple question: “If I’m a 2022 high school graduate, what’s my motivation to attend Henderson State University this fall?” Well, the presser totally failed to provide an answer to that question. Elsewhere, we labeled the press conference as “incoherent.” Our friend Joel Phelps at The Arkadelphian had the best commentary. Phelps took Ambrose to task for the latter’s dependence on higher education jargon during the presser, savaging it in an editorial simply headlined, “What?!” CLICK HERE to read it. One need not take our words for it. CLICK HERE to watch the presser on YouTube. As best we could make out from the gobbledygook, the state hopes to install a new education model at Henderson – something more than a community college or trade school, but something less (in both requirements and costs) than a four-year university. There appears to be some focus on providing teenagers, and adults looking for new employment, with a quick path toward profitable careers in health care or business. But just how the Arkansas State University system hopes to achieve this at Henderson State is not clear. “Not clear” is being generous. We don’t think the ASU system or the State Department of Education has the foggiest idea what Henderson State University will provide students two or four years from now. We welcome the opportunity to be proven wrong. However, if the ASU system gets its solution wrong, there won’t be any Henderson left to save in four years.
PRESCOTT -Nevada County Judge Mark Glass has issued a burn ban for Nevada County. This includes all cities and communities in the county. The ban will remain in effect until the area receives a significant amount of rainfall.
Harbor House Inc. Prevention Programs will hold its Annual Region 10 Conference from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, August 20 at the Arkansas Convention Center in TexARKana. The theme will be “Adult & Youth Leadership: Using Community Leadership to Leverage Community Resources.”. Speakers and presenters include Bishop Johnny...
TEXARKANA, AR-The Miller County Republican Committee (MCRC) is reconvening their County Convention on July 21st in order to elect a Republican candidate on the November ballot for Justice of the Peace, District 1. The Republican vacancy is due to the passing of John Wilson. John Wilson was the Republican primary candidate for this position. The untimely death has created a situation that has rarely occurred in Miller County however, there are laws in place to address this situation.
The Hope Fire Department responded to a grass fire on the Hope Airport property on the southwest corner of the property well away from any structures shortly before 11 am Monday. Several other area fire departments including Washington and Cross Roads were paged out. The Forestry Service was also paged out. Thankfully temperatures were only in the high 80’s at the time of the fire. Hempstead County is under a burn ban due to dry conditions.
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in July 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Landon Lynn Smith, 44, of Sarepta, LA and tammy LeBaron Briscoe, 53, of Taylor, July 8. Matthew Paul Ramos,...
COVID-19 cases rose in four of five South Arkansas counties on Friday, according to figures from the Arkansas Department of Health. One additional death was reported in Union County, raising its pandemic death toll to 183. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 5,658. Total Active Cases: 104, up...
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Wednesday, July 6. Jalen Davis, 21, Magnolia, failure to appear, driving on suspended license, and no seat belt.
Abbott, previously leading by 15 points, has narrowed to just 6 points according to poll results from the University of Texas-Austin’s Texas Politics Project. According to the poll, 45 percent of Texans surveyed say they favor Abbott over O’Rourke, with 39 percent giving their support to O’Rouke and 10 percent having no strong opinion. Voter registration for the election ends October 11, and election day is November 8.
TEXARKANA, Texas – When pulling up on the east entry of Texarkana’s Central mall on Friday, one could see a line of vans and shuttles dropping off and picking up seniors. When walking through the entrance doors of the mall, one would find a sea of seniors sitting at tables in the middle of a serious Bingo game with smiles and fierce competition.
Texarkana, Texas_ The Texarkana Museums System will be hosting a Painting on the Lawn event this month. Guest Artist, Richard Cramer, will be instructing a red, white and blue themed Shoe and Hat painting for the public to recreate and take home. The event will be July 16, 2022 and starts at 5:30 p.m. on the lawn at the Ace of Clubs House.
Dr. Margaret Pace, of Magnolia and McNeil, was crowned as Ms. Arkansas Senior America on June 4. She also won the People's Choice Award. She is headed to Hershey, PA in September to compete in the Ms. Senior America Pageant. She will compete against 43 other State Queens in the United States.
Who will be the next Paw Paw, the Magnolia Panthers mascot?. Tryouts for Magnolia High students interested in the job will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 26 at the Magnolia High School Cheer Facility. They should come prepared with a one-minute skit.
Little Rock -- Four sisters on Wednesday admitted to taking part in the theft of over $11.5 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, money that was meant to help farmers who had been subjected to discrimination. Before Chief United States District Judge D. Price Marshall, Lynda Charles, 72, of...
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, July 9, 2022, Union County Animal Protection Society kicked off their donation drive at Walmart in El Dorado. Any donation will help UCAPS continue providing temporary homes for the animals in need. UCAPS provides care and shelter for the homeless, abused, and...
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — Update: The sisters have now been located and are safe at home. The Garland County Sheriff's Office has requested the help of the public in locating two missing juveniles. Anyone who has information about these juveniles please call the Garland County Sheriff's Office at 501-622-3660.
TexARKana Regional Airport will receive $5 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration. The money is part of nearly $1 billion from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding to 85 airports across the country to improve terminals of all sizes. The grants expand capacity at...
Della Davis will join Washington Middle School in El Dorado as assistant principal. Davis has been employed with the district for 18 years, where she has served as a Spanish teacher and counselor. She is excited about this new opportunity, because she will be back in the first school that she started teaching at when she joined the district.
