Swain County, NC

Plane makes emergency landing on road in Swain County

WRAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article

www.wral.com

nowhabersham.com

Dillard man killed in single-vehicle wreck

A 34-year-old Dillard man died early Saturday in a single-vehicle wreck in Rabun County. The Georgia State Patrol says Tyler Lee Dillard was driving a Chevrolet Cruze west on Old Mud Creek Road near Winding Ridge Drive when he lost control of the car. The vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree on the driver’s side.
RABUN COUNTY, GA
wvlt.tv

Multi-vehicle crash closes I-40 East

Baby Harrison and Evan are home and healthy after live saving work from the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department. A family in Blount County is thankful to be okay after a super-duty truck crashed through their garage addition and drove away from the scene. Truck hits Blount Co. home. Updated: 14...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
FOX Carolina

Body of missing Pickens County man found after tip from wedding party

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said a man’s body was found on Thursday after they received reports of an unusual odor. Deputies said people attending a wedding party in the 3100 block of Pumpkintown Highway called the sheriff’s office to report the smell around 8:30 p.m.
WSPA 7News

Man shot, killed in downtown Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man died early Sunday morning after being shot multiple times in downtown Asheville. The Asheville Police Department said officers were patrolling downtown around 2:20 a.m. when they heard gunshots. Officers searched the area and found people fleeing from Spruce Street north of College Street.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Video shows how well bear-proof trash cans work

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — If you're living in Western North Carolina, you know that coexisting with black bears is part of the deal. An essential aspect of coexisting with them is securing your trash from rummaging. Cathy Davenport sent in a video showing the effectiveness of a bear-proof trash...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Over two pounds of drugs seized as deputies crack down on trafficking

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said deputies seized 2.75 pounds of drugs and charged multiple trafficking suspects in less than 30 days. Deputies said this series of arrests was part of their crackdown on drug trafficking in the area. “Targeting drug traffickers in...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Power restored in most of Spartanburg, Pickens, Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The power in most of Spartanburg, Pickens and Greenville Counties is restored. According to Duke Energy, as of 11:00 p.m., 304 Greenville County residents are without power. There are also a few residents still without power in Spartanburg and Pickens County.
PICKENS, SC
qcitymetro.com

Joy in the midst of a storm

We have been told to look for the rainbow after a storm. Diamond and Brandon share how they found joy in the middle of a hurricane. Bride: Diamond Bigelow, 29, bank teller Wells Fargo, native of Burlington, North Carolina. Groom: Brandon Enoch, 31, Pickens County Parks and Recreation Director, native...
BURLINGTON, NC
my40.tv

With 'mountain-sized, quarter-pound' cookies, Mary's Mountain Cookies opens in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Have you ever tasted a quarter-pounder? A cookie quarter-pounder, that is!. Asheville residents and visitors can now enjoy the tastes of Mary's Mountain Cookies, located in downtown Asheville, which feature delicious mountain-sized, quarter-pound cookies baked fresh daily, brownies, ice cream sandwiches, milkshakes and even edible cookie dough.
ASHEVILLE, NC

