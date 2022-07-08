Plane makes emergency landing on road in Swain County

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Henderson County family is lucky to be alive after a tree fell and crashed their three vehicles. Friday night, July 8 along Tierra Trail Road, the tree toppled over and onto the Harrelson’s three vehicles sitting in their driveway – and damaging part of the roof.
A 34-year-old Dillard man died early Saturday in a single-vehicle wreck in Rabun County. The Georgia State Patrol says Tyler Lee Dillard was driving a Chevrolet Cruze west on Old Mud Creek Road near Winding Ridge Drive when he lost control of the car. The vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree on the driver’s side.
Baby Harrison and Evan are home and healthy after live saving work from the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department. A family in Blount County is thankful to be okay after a super-duty truck crashed through their garage addition and drove away from the scene. Truck hits Blount Co. home. Updated: 14...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office of North Carolina is investigating a stabbing. Officials say it happened in the Marble Community. The victim was flown out by air ambulance. The Sheriff's Office is looking for Joshua Gibby who has been identified as a person of interest...
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said a man’s body was found on Thursday after they received reports of an unusual odor. Deputies said people attending a wedding party in the 3100 block of Pumpkintown Highway called the sheriff’s office to report the smell around 8:30 p.m.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies charged 10 people on numerous drug charges in Haywood County. The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said they seized 2.75 pounds of drugs in less than 30 days. Chief Deputy Jeff Haynes of the sheriff’s office said “The recent arrests and seizure of...
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Waynesville leaders are formally calling on the North Carolina Department of Transportation to put the South Main Street makeover back on the road project to-do list. The road makeover will include a widening project and reshaping of the run-down corridor. For nearly 15 years the...
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Hendersonville Police Department is currently in the process of updating its active shooter training. This comes in the wake of the Uvalde, Buffalo and most recently, Highland Park mass shootings. Hendersonville Police Chief Blair Myhand said it’s crucial to have his officers prepared for anything.
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — The town of Canton will soon have a new K-9 officer on the force. Officer "Riley" will work with current K-9 officer "Champ." Champ is nearing retirement age and will remain on duty for the next three years, Canton Police Department said. Canton police said...
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man died early Sunday morning after being shot multiple times in downtown Asheville. The Asheville Police Department said officers were patrolling downtown around 2:20 a.m. when they heard gunshots. Officers searched the area and found people fleeing from Spruce Street north of College Street.
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — If you're living in Western North Carolina, you know that coexisting with black bears is part of the deal. An essential aspect of coexisting with them is securing your trash from rummaging. Cathy Davenport sent in a video showing the effectiveness of a bear-proof trash...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said deputies seized 2.75 pounds of drugs and charged multiple trafficking suspects in less than 30 days. Deputies said this series of arrests was part of their crackdown on drug trafficking in the area. “Targeting drug traffickers in...
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department said a man known by officers as a drug trafficker, who was a "parole absconder" was arrested Thursday, July 7. Kaleb Marquiz Williams, age 23, was arrested Thursday afternoon as APD detectives and officers were conducting crime prevention in west Asheville. When...
An investigation is ongoing after another Upstate woman was found dead after being strangled. Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis says, a woman was found dead in her home there around 4 PM, Monday afternoon
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The power in most of Spartanburg, Pickens and Greenville Counties is restored. According to Duke Energy, as of 11:00 p.m., 304 Greenville County residents are without power. There are also a few residents still without power in Spartanburg and Pickens County.
We have been told to look for the rainbow after a storm. Diamond and Brandon share how they found joy in the middle of a hurricane. Bride: Diamond Bigelow, 29, bank teller Wells Fargo, native of Burlington, North Carolina. Groom: Brandon Enoch, 31, Pickens County Parks and Recreation Director, native...
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Western North Carolina is known for its wide variety of action sports, and driving through Henderson County one evening, one might see some strange-looking birds overhead -- that aren't actually birds after all but people taking part in adventure mountain flying. Mark Huneycutt and...
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Have you ever tasted a quarter-pounder? A cookie quarter-pounder, that is!. Asheville residents and visitors can now enjoy the tastes of Mary's Mountain Cookies, located in downtown Asheville, which feature delicious mountain-sized, quarter-pound cookies baked fresh daily, brownies, ice cream sandwiches, milkshakes and even edible cookie dough.
