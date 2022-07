Go get this guy! Make a trade for him, too! It’s July which means we all have our strong opinions about what the New York Mets should do before the trade deadline. Reality often bites every fan base regardless of who they cheer for over these next few weeks. Suddenly we realize our farm systems aren’t so special. In the case of the Mets, many of their best trade assets aren’t going anywhere. You can have one or the other. It’s difficult, when you’ve aimed to win for several years, to have them both.

QUEENS, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO