Montgomery County, TX

$350 an hour — or for a shift? Fired judges' attorneys blame Montgomery County for 'overpayments'

By Catherine Dominguez
 3 days ago
Two questions are at the heart of the controversial firing this week of two Montgomery County judges: Did they at times get paid $350 an hour instead of $350 a day? And, if so, did they know about it?. County commissioners on Tuesday accepted a recommendation of the county's...

