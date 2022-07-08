$350 an hour — or for a shift? Fired judges' attorneys blame Montgomery County for 'overpayments'

The Splendora Criminal Interdiction K9 Units conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 69 near FM 2090 for a traffic violation just after 3 pm on Thursday. After investigation, the driver showed to have an active felony warrant out of Harris County for Evading with a Motor Vehicle. The male was placed in custody and transported to the jail without incident. Nathan Brady, 24, of 5901 Lauder Road in Houston fled from a Harris County Precinct 3 Constable on October 2, 2020, in his 2007 Ford Mustang GT. The deputy had been working radar on East Sam Houston Parkway when Brady passed him at 127mph, 77 miles per hour over the speed limit along with another vehicle as they were racing. On vehicle seeing the lights turned onto North Lake Houston Parkway. Brady ran through to red lights at C.C. King Parkway and then another red light as he turned under the freeway onto C.E. King. The deputy lost sight of him and terminated the pursuit. Seconds later Brady turned out in front of the deputy from North Lake Houston Parkway and again accelerated to 88 mph in a 45mph zone he then pulled over and put his hands out the window. He told the deputy that he was late for work and denied he knew the person in the other vehicle but did admit to running the red lights. On November 7, 2020, he was given a $5000PR Bond by Harris County Judge Lisa Porter. One of the conditions of the bond as he was not to drive without the permission of the court. He was to appear in court on January 5, 2021, which was reset to February 16, 2021, as he told the court he wanted to hire an attorney. It was again reset to February 18, 2021, and again to February 24, 2021, at which time he did not appear in court. A warrant was issued for his arrest. He was indicted by the Harris County Grand Jury on July 26, 2021.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO