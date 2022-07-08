Dallas Police officials look to Puerto Rico for bilingual recruits

Bright and spacious condo that you're sure to love! This modern condo boasts beautiful finishes, an open floor plan, fenced yard, covered balcony, tall ceilings, dedicated home office, gated entries, and private two car garage. The generously sized living and dining area flows seamlessly into the gourmet kitchen that offers granite countertops, plentiful wood cabinetry, spacious center island, large pantry, and stainless steel appliances. The primary suite includes an oversized bedroom, walk-in-closet, and fabulous bathroom with dual sinks and a stand up shower. The top floor also includes an additional guest bedroom with ensuite bathroom. Centrally located in the heart of East Dallas, come enjoy low-maintenance living in the heart of East Dallas, with immediate access to restaurants, retail, nightlife, and more! Just minutes to Knox Henderson, Lower Greenville, Deep Ellum, Cityplace, and Uptown! Special Financing Incentives available on this property from SIRVA Mortgage. A must see!
