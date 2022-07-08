ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas Police officials look to Puerto Rico for bilingual recruits

By KERA
keranews.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficers will be there from July 12 to 16 to interview bilingual candidates. This comes at a time when the Dallas Police Department is struggling to hire and retain police officers. And more than a quarter of Dallas police officers were eligible for retirement in June, according to the...

www.keranews.org

More
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Police Asking for Help Tracking Down SUV in Deadly Hit-and-Run

Dallas police are asking for help identifying the vehicle suspected in the deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a 71-year-old woman Friday night. In a statement, Dallas police said the SUV was going northbound in the 13400 block of Esperanza Road, near U.S. 75 and Interstate 635 in Far North Dallas, when it struck a pedestrian shortly after 9:30 p.m.
dpdbeat.com

Homicide in the 4400 block of S. Marsalis Ave

On Sunday, July 10, 2022, at approximately 11:13 p.m., Dallas Police Officers were dispatched to the 4400 block of S. Marsalis Avenue for a shooting call. Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim, Curdarrius Chapple, an 18-year-old male, in the parking lot suffering from several gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and transported the complainant to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Dallas Observer

This Couple Is Fleeing Texas' Anti-LGBTQ Climate But Won't Sell Their Home to Investors

Rachel and Ryan Rushing moved to Dallas from Louisiana in 2010. They chose Dallas “because it’s where the jobs were,” Rachel said. In 2018, they were ready to buy their first house and settled on a place in Oak Cliff because it’s where they felt most at home. But the Texas political climate has grown increasingly uncomfortable for the Rushings.
fox4news.com

1 killed in shooting at Oak Cliff convenience store

DALLAS - A man was shot and killed at a Dallas convenience store overnight. It happened around 11 p.m. Sunday at the Time Saver Food Mart in southeast Oak Cliff near South Marsalis and Ann Arbor avenues. Dallas police said the victim and another man were inside the store when...
CBS DFW

Dallas homicide detectives searching for teenage suspect in fatal shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of Curdarrius Chapple, 18, on July 10. He was found in a parking lot in the 4400 block of S. Marsalis Avenue suffering from several gunshot wounds. Chapple later died at the hospital. Police said they're looking for a suspect who's also 18-years-old. He allegedly walked into the business where Chapple was and shot him several times.  The motives and circumstances surrounding the offense are still under investigation.The Dallas Police Department is asking for anyone with information regarding the investigation to contact Homicide Detective Andre Isom at 214-671-3701 or by email at andrea.isom@dallascityhall.com. 
fox7austin.com

TCEQ issues Ozone Action Days for parts of Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued Ozone Action Days for parts of Texas due to unhealthy amounts of ozone in the area. TCEQ says Ozone Action Days will be in effect Sunday for the Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, El Paso, and Tyler-Longview areas. All areas except for Dallas-Fort Worth are expected to go back down to moderate levels of ozone for Monday and Tuesday.
fortworthreport.org

Why Fort Worth and North Texas is a hub for autonomous trucking

In a shipping container yard at the Alliance Mobility Innovation Zone, a semi-truck moves around the yard. The steering wheel is turning. The wheels are moving. But there is no driver — at least not inside the truck. Instead, an ITS ConGlobal employee is driving the truck from behind...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas works to reconcile homeowner concerns on short-term rental market

Signs denouncing short-term rentals populate more than a dozen front lawns around the Lakewood Heights area of Dallas. (Matt Payne/Community Impact Newspaper) Several hours of discussion held by Dallas City Council members on how to manage short-term rental properties throughout the city could soon lead to zoning restrictions and a new registration process.
CBS DFW

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson announces new initiatives to combat crime

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Pete Zotos has owned St. Pete's Dancing Marlin for nearly 30 years in the heart of the Deep Ellum entertainment district. "I love Deep Ellum, I'm a Dallas guy," Zotos said.He said he had to change their operating hours after a shooting several blocks away around 2 a.m. back in May left two people dead and three others hurt. "It's bad news, and ever since that happened, we started closing early on the weekend," Zotos said.Instead of closing at 2 a.m., they close at midnight now, which he says has hurt business.This week, Mayor Eric Johnson announced new public...
KRLD News Radio

KRLD North Texas traffic alerts: July 11 - 17

MESQUITE - SB 635 at Oates Drive ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED overnight from 10 pm to 5 am on Thursday, 7/14, traffic will be diverted to the service road. MESQUITE - NB 635 at Oates Drive ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED overnight from 10 pm to 5 am on Friday, 7/15, traffic will be diverted to the service road.
irvingweekly.com

Four Members of an Irving Family are Dead After a Car-Train Collision in Mexico

WFAA 8 News is reporting a car-train collision in Mexico claimed the lives of four family members from Irving. Chris Ahuyon, an Irving car mechanic, is married to Mercedes Borquez Ahuyon. They have four children. On the morning of June 26, Mercedes was on vacation with the kids and her mother Sofia Borquez in Chihuahua, Mexico. It was a trip they'd made many times before.
CW33

Report says these are the best neighborhoods in Dallas for families

DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas has been a hot spot for people across the nation looking to find an affordable metro to move to, including many families. If you are looking to move to North Texas and you want to bring your family, here are some suggestions from ExtraSpace Storage. They did a report saying which cities are the best neighborhoods & suburbs in Dallas for Families.
Dallas Observer

COVID-19 Spike in Dallas County Hits ‘Peak Numbers’ of Delta Wave

The number of COVID-19 cases in Dallas County recently hit numbers that matched the “peak levels recorded during the Delta wave,” according to the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation (PCCI). As of July 1, the county was home to 5,487 positive cases, a 19.6% spike week over week,...
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. DRAKE, JENNIFER LEANN; W/F; POB: OK; ADDRESS: TULSA OK; OCCUPATION: SALES/LOWES; ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE...
