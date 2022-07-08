Dallas Police officials look to Puerto Rico for bilingual recruits

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of Curdarrius Chapple, 18, on July 10. He was found in a parking lot in the 4400 block of S. Marsalis Avenue suffering from several gunshot wounds. Chapple later died at the hospital. Police said they're looking for a suspect who's also 18-years-old. He allegedly walked into the business where Chapple was and shot him several times. The motives and circumstances surrounding the offense are still under investigation.The Dallas Police Department is asking for anyone with information regarding the investigation to contact Homicide Detective Andre Isom at 214-671-3701 or by email at andrea.isom@dallascityhall.com.

