A puzzling piece of security camera footage circulating online shows what appears to be some kind of pale humanoid lurking in the driveway of a Kentucky home. The creepy video was reportedly shared on social media last week by Douglas Windsor McLoney III, who claims that the spooky scene unfolded outside of a cabin in the state's scenic Red River Gorge area. In the footage, a white figure can be seen cautiously creeping along a driveway as if it is afraid of being seen. "It doesn’t move like a human. It moves almost like its knee caps are backward," McLoney mused, "reminds me of Smeagle of Lord of the Rings."

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO