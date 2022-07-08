ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Chris Pratt’s First Movie Never Debuted, but ‘He Was Awesome’ Says the Director

By Victoria Koehl
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Chris Pratt has had his share of significant hits over the past decade. He has been a part of films that garnered millions on opening weekends. While Pratt has made a name for himself, his acting career took a while to take off. For years, he landed smaller gigs before catching his big-screen break. In fact, his first credited work was a horror movie that never got a release.

Chris Pratt is the face behind multiple beloved characters

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bm2GJ_0gYkGPtC00
Chris Pratt attends the “Guardians of the Galaxy” photocall on July 25, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Pratt first rose to prominence as Andy Dwyer in Parks and Recreation. He was cast as a guest star, but the cast and crew (and fans) loved him so much that he became part of the main cast. This came after roles on shows like Everwood and The O.C.

When it comes to film, Pratt broke out when he landed the role of Peter Quill / Star-Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Guardians of the Galaxy. This, along with other big-budget films like the Jurassic World and Lego franchises, has taken Pratt from well-known TV actor to renowned action star.

Chris Pratt’s first movie did not get a release

The beginning of Chris Pratt’s movie career wasn’t what you might expect. According to Entertainment Weekly, he worked at the Bubba Gump Shrimp Company when actor Rae Dawn Chong discovered him. He told her of his desire to act, and she offered to give him a chance.

After Chong left the restaurant, she brought Pratt to Los Angeles to film her directorial debut. The movie, Cursed Part III, never made it to theaters. Still, the director enjoyed having Pratt be a part of the production. “He was a joy on set,” Chong stated in an interview. “My movie sucked, but he was awesome.”

Nevertheless, the failed horror comedy did help Pratt figure out he was on the right path. He soon found a couple of gigs on TV. His first leading role was in Everwood, followed by his recurring turn in The O.C.

Pratt left college and became a stripper

Before working in film, Pratt gave higher education a go after graduating high school. According to Britannica, he enrolled in a community college and took some acting classes. Additionally, he participated in community and dinner theatre.

However, Pratt remained in college for just half a semester before dropping out and moving to Maui, Hawaii. After relocating, he lived in a tent on the beach with a friend. While times may have been tough, Pratt feels like he “lived the dream.”

Around that time, Pratt worked various odd jobs. He even tried out being a stripper, but it didn’t last long. “I was never like Magic Mike,” he told BuzzFeed. “I don’t think I’m a very good dancer.” In the same interview, Pratt said he “was always very enterprising as a kid,” describing gigs including babysitting, painting murals, and picking blueberries. But it seems like he ended up where he wanted to be.

Comments / 0

Related
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Chris Pratt Hates Being Called ‘Chris’: Here Are the Names He Prefers

Chris Pratt is a star of several blockbuster franchises, a charming performer who is known for his sense of humor and versatility. From his breakout role as Andy Dwyer in the sitcom Parks and Recreation to the Guardians of the Galaxy series, Pratt has appeared in many high-profile projects. While Pratt is a member of the esteemed “Hollywood Chris” club, the actor has gone on the record to admit that none of his close friends refer to him by the name “Chris.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TheDailyBeast

Child Star Tyler Sanders Dead at Age 18

Tyler Sanders, a former child actor with recent guest-star roles on 9-1-1- Lone Star and The Rookie, is dead at the age of 18. “The cause of death is unknown and currently being investigated. We can’t comment further beyond this,” talent agent Pedro Tapia told the New York Post. “Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.” Tyler, who had been working in show business since the age of 10, was nominated ror an Emmy last year for his work in Just Add Magic: Mystery City, a Prime Video series.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Pratt
SheKnows

Princess Diana Allegedly Had a Crush on a Popular 1980s Singer Who Frequently Called Her ‘My Darling’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s not a big secret that Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage was an unhappy one. So it’s not a surprise Diana allegedly developed a crush on one of her A-list friends back in the 1980s — specifically with George Michael.  In the upcoming biography by James Gavin called George Michael: A Life, he explores a myriad of aspects of the late singer’s life — including his relationship with Diana. They were quite close,...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

See Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Son Connor on Rare Outing With The Sandlot's Patrick Renna

Watch: Tom Cruise Takes "0 DAYS OFF" Because He's Living the Dream. Connor Cruise and Patrick Renna are killing this boys' night out. The son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman was spotted enjoying an evening of friendly conversation with the Sandlot star and another pal during a visit to Capo Restaurant in Santa Monica, Calif., on June 15. An eyewitness told E! News that the group appeared to be "in a good mood," noting that they were laughing as they left the trendy Italian eatery.
SANTA MONICA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buzzfeed#Franchises#Comedy#Film Star#Peter Quill Star Lord#Lego#Entertainment Weekly
Primetimer

Gregory Itzin, 24 and Star Trek Actor, Dies at 74

Gregory Itzin, best known for his role as the villainous President Charles Logan on 24, died Friday at the age of 74. Jon Cassar, a director and producer on 24, announced the actor's death on Twitter. "My friend Greg Itzin passed away today," wrote Cassar. "He was one of the...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Guess Who These Little Brothers Turned Into!

Before these two matching little brothers in 'Top Gun' gear were living life in the Hollywood danger zone, they were just two sharply dressed siblings growing up in Los Angeles, California. These Malibu bros grew up with fame surrounding all sides of them ... Their father was a big name...
LOS ANGELES, CA
BGR.com

These 5 new Netflix releases will have everyone glued to their screens next week

Since the debut a little over a month ago now of Netflix’s Stranger Things Season 4, Part 1, viewers around the world have spent just shy of 1 billion hours bingeing this penultimate season of the fan-favorite drama. And given that the second half of Stranger Things’ fourth season has just hit the streamer, there’s no reason to think it won’t achieve a similar viewership result — in addition to easily overshadowing all of the other new Netflix releases debuting on the streamer in the coming days.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: How Old Is Ducky Actor David McCallum?

The cast of “NCIS” has seen a lot of turnover since debuting its pilot episode so many years ago. However, nearly two decades later, one cast member continues to make occasional returns, much to the delight of fans. Sean Murray and Brian Dietzen are two of the three remaining original season one cast members. They continue to hold prominent roles within the series. However, it’s “NCIS” former medical examiner, Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, played by David McCallum, that continues to bring joy to fans with each appearance. And, despite the actor’s age, each Ducky appearance is nothing short of dynamic.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Chris Rock and Lake Bell Are Dating: Inside Their “Fun” Romance

Watch: Chris Rock Calls on Friends for "Top Five" Flick. This relationship news officially rocks—Chris Rock and Lake Bell have struck up a romance. "They have been dating for a few weeks," a source close to the actress told E! News. "He is on tour still but they have been on a few dates when he is in L.A. It's not serious but she is having fun."
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

137K+
Followers
107K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy