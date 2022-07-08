Chris Pratt’s First Movie Never Debuted, but ‘He Was Awesome’ Says the Director

Chris Pratt has had his share of significant hits over the past decade. He has been a part of films that garnered millions on opening weekends. While Pratt has made a name for himself, his acting career took a while to take off. For years, he landed smaller gigs before catching his big-screen break. In fact, his first credited work was a horror movie that never got a release.

Chris Pratt is the face behind multiple beloved characters

Chris Pratt attends the “Guardians of the Galaxy” photocall on July 25, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Pratt first rose to prominence as Andy Dwyer in Parks and Recreation. He was cast as a guest star, but the cast and crew (and fans) loved him so much that he became part of the main cast. This came after roles on shows like Everwood and The O.C.

When it comes to film, Pratt broke out when he landed the role of Peter Quill / Star-Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Guardians of the Galaxy. This, along with other big-budget films like the Jurassic World and Lego franchises, has taken Pratt from well-known TV actor to renowned action star.

Chris Pratt’s first movie did not get a release

The beginning of Chris Pratt’s movie career wasn’t what you might expect. According to Entertainment Weekly, he worked at the Bubba Gump Shrimp Company when actor Rae Dawn Chong discovered him. He told her of his desire to act, and she offered to give him a chance.

After Chong left the restaurant, she brought Pratt to Los Angeles to film her directorial debut. The movie, Cursed Part III, never made it to theaters. Still, the director enjoyed having Pratt be a part of the production. “He was a joy on set,” Chong stated in an interview. “My movie sucked, but he was awesome.”

Nevertheless, the failed horror comedy did help Pratt figure out he was on the right path. He soon found a couple of gigs on TV. His first leading role was in Everwood, followed by his recurring turn in The O.C.

Pratt left college and became a stripper

Before working in film, Pratt gave higher education a go after graduating high school. According to Britannica, he enrolled in a community college and took some acting classes. Additionally, he participated in community and dinner theatre.

However, Pratt remained in college for just half a semester before dropping out and moving to Maui, Hawaii. After relocating, he lived in a tent on the beach with a friend. While times may have been tough, Pratt feels like he “lived the dream.”

Around that time, Pratt worked various odd jobs. He even tried out being a stripper, but it didn’t last long. “I was never like Magic Mike,” he told BuzzFeed. “I don’t think I’m a very good dancer.” In the same interview, Pratt said he “was always very enterprising as a kid,” describing gigs including babysitting, painting murals, and picking blueberries. But it seems like he ended up where he wanted to be.