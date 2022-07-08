ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germany's Scholz deeply saddened and stunned by Abe's death

Reuters
 3 days ago
BERLIN, July 8 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he was "stunned and deeply saddened" by news that former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died on Friday hours after he was shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election.

"We stand closely by Japan's side even in these difficult hours," Scholz tweeted, expressing his deepest sympathy to Abe's family.

US News and World Report

Japanese Former Prime Minister Abe Has Died -NHK

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died, public broadcaster NHK said on Friday. Abe, 67, had been delivering a stump speech near a train station in the western city of Nara when he was shot by an assailant. (Reporting by Tokyo Bureau; Editing by David Dolan...
ASIA
Daily Mail

Russia fires five-and-a-half ton Cold War-era missiles designed to destroy aircraft carriers at Ukrainian forces in the Donbas after running out of precision rockets, MoD says

Russia is relying on Cold War-era missiles with 'severe' risks to civilians as Putin's forces have run out of modern weapons, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) claimed. The government's daily intelligence update on Saturday also offered new details of 'intense street fighting' in eastern Ukraine as Russian soldiers were pushed back.
MILITARY
