ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Big banks' Q2 earnings to shed light on gloomy U.S. mortgage outlook

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48dwzC_0gYkGFJA00

NEW YORK, July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. analysts and economists will be watching to see how banks' mortgage businesses are faring during their second-quarter earnings this month, as U.S. Federal Reserve rate hikes continue to crimp mortgage originations and refinancings.

After hiring tens of thousands of staff between 2018 and 2020 to handle surging mortgage originations and refinancings driven by low interest rates, the mortgage sector is downsizing. U.S. banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) and Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) have started cutting staff, with more industry layoffs expected in coming months, said analysts and economists.

"Over the next month or two we'll see the bulk of layoffs," said Doug Duncan, chief economist at Fannie Mae, which, along with Freddie Mac, backs many U.S. mortgages. "There is usually about a six-month lag between a turn in the market and layoffs."

Home loan interest rates surged to a 14-year high in June after the Fed hiked rates by 0.75% percentage point. The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, the most common U.S. home loan, was 5.3% as of July 7, up from 2.9% a year ago, according to Freddie Mac.

Fannie Mae economists predict that total home sales will fall by 13.5% this year and that mortgage originations will decline by nearly 42% to $2.6 trillion.

Big U.S. banks will start to report earnings for April through June, historically home-buying season in the United States, on July 14.

BANK DOWNSIZING

The industry pain began late last year among nonbank lenders focused on refinancings. Better.com, for example, laid off 900 employees in December, with several nonbank rivals following suit this year. read more

Gerard Cassidy, head of U.S. bank equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, said the bigger banks were starting to downsize too. "We expect it to continue throughout the year as the refinancing business remains under considerable pressure."

Wells Fargo, the biggest bank in the U.S. mortgage business, cut staff in April and June, said one person with knowledge of the matter. JPMorgan, among the 10 biggest U.S. bank mortgage lenders, also cut staff in June, said a different person with knowledge of its plans. The sources declined to provide figures. read more

The mortgage business accounted for 6% and 2% of total revenue at Wells Fargo and JPMorgan, respectively, last year, according to data compiled by RBC's Cassidy.

In the first quarter, Wells Fargo reported a 33% year-on-year decline in mortgage revenue, while JPMorgan said home lending net revenue was down 20%. That decline is expected to continue in the second quarter.

In June, Wells Fargo executives said at two banking conferences that they plan to scale back the mortgage business, and that investors should expect second-quarter mortgage revenue to be off 50% from first-quarter levels. read more

If rates remain elevated and housing sales slow further, some bank downsizing could result in one-off charges later this year, Cassidy wrote in a note published Tuesday.

Some small lenders have fared much worse. Texas-based mortgage lender First Guaranty Mortgage Corp filed for bankruptcy last month. read more

BRIGHT SPOTS

It is not bad for everyone, however.

Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), another large mortgage lender, has not cut staff and has no plans to do so this year, said a source familiar with the matter. In fact, the bank expects "good, balanced" mortgage loan growth for 2022, said Deutsche Bank analyst Matt O'Connor.

Bank of America was the only big bank to report that company-wide mortgage revenue rose, by nearly 8%, in the first quarter this year compared with 2021. Executives attributed that to loan growth and fewer customers pre-paying their mortgages, which many had been doing during the pandemic. read more

The banks declined to comment on Thursday because they are in the pre-earnings quiet period.

Cassidy said he expects the decline in originations and refinancings to be partly offset by Home Equity Lines of Credit, as homeowners look to tap the equity in their houses.

Banks may also benefit from an increased demand for adjustable rate mortgages, which offer lower interest rates for shorter periods, according to Fannie Mae's Duncan.

Nonetheless, such bright spots will not be enough to insulate lenders from a significant economic downturn, said Duncan. The bright spots will also be too little to prevent further rate hikes if inflation hits 10%, he said.

"You'd expect an even greater slowdown," he added.

Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall in New York Editing by Michelle Price and Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Money

The 10 Cities Where the Housing Market Is Cooling the Fastest

After two years of record-breaking growth, the housing market is finally turning around — especially on the West Coast. San Jose, California, is the market that’s cooling off the quickest, according to a new analysis from real estate brokerage Redfin. All of the top 10 markets in Redfin's list are along the West Coast or in western mountain states, including six entries in California.
SAN JOSE, CA
MarketRealist

What Happens to Banks During a Recession and Are Your Deposits Safe?

The banking sector is structurally important for any economy. As many would recall, U.S. banks were hit badly during the 2008–2009 Global Financial Crisis, when the housing market crash pushed the economy into its longest recession since World War II. Many economists are now predicting a U.S. recession. Here’s what happens to banks during a recession.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Duncan
Fortune

The Fed plans to ‘reset’ the housing market—raising the likelihood of falling home prices

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s not just about how expensive housing became—it’s how fast it got there. It only took 24 months for U.S. home prices to soar a staggering 37%. For comparison, the biggest two-year spike leading into the 2008 housing crash was 29%.
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Company Has The Worst Reputation In America

Public reputation is essential for any big business. It takes years of hard work and good decision making for a business to build a positive reputation. But only one mistake can tarnish that perception forever. The company with the worst reputation in America is The Trump Organization. Some of the most well-known businesses in America […]
BUSINESS
hypebeast.com

Elon Musk Hit With $258 Billion USD Lawsuit for Allegedly Defrauding Investors With Dogecoin Pyramid Scheme

Elon Musk, SpaceX and Tesla Inc. are facing a $258 billion USD lawsuit for allegedly defrauding investors in a Dogecoin “pyramid scheme.”. According to Fortune, a man named Keith Johnson filed the suit in Manhattan, New York on behalf of several others who lost money investing in Dogecoin since April 2019. He claims that he was “defrauded out of money by defendants’ Dogecoin Crypto Pyramid Scheme” and that Musk “falsely and deceptively claim that Dogecoin is a legitimate investment when it has no value at all.”
MANHATTAN, NY
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Bank#Fixed Rate Mortgage#U S Bank#Housing Sales#U S Federal Reserve#Jpmorgan Chase Co Lrb#Wells Fargo Co#Fannie Mae#Freddie Mac#Fed
nddist.com

Major Aluminum Manufacturer Shuts Down

The Century Aluminum plant in Hawesville, Kentucky, is shutting down production due to rising energy costs. In a statement, the company says the plant idling is the "direct result of skyrocketing energy costs," specifically blaming the Russian war in Ukraine for the dramatic increase. The production stoppage will impact some...
HAWESVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
TheStreet

Toyota Has More Bad News for Vehicle Owners

Toyota Motor Corp. (TM) - Get Toyota Motor Corporation Report which launched its first U.S. electric vehicle bZ4x in April, has had a run of bad luck over the past year. Despite rolling out its new all-electric vehicle to compete against Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report, General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report and Volkswagen with great anticipation, the company had a few letdowns at the same time.
BUSINESS
Money

5 Cities Where Home Prices Are Most Likely to Drop Soon

The days of record-high house prices in the U.S. could be disappearing. In fact, research indicates home prices will drop in the months ahead in some of last year’s hottest real estate markets. Overall home price growth is expected to slow down dramatically in the U.S., and five cities...
BOISE, ID
BBC

Millions to get first cost-of-living payment from 14 July

The first of two payments to help the poorest households with the cost of living will hit people's bank accounts from 14 July, the government says. More than eight million UK homes on benefits will receive £326 by the end of July, with a second payment of £324 set to follow in the autumn.
BUSINESS
Fortune

What the housing market correction will do to home prices in 2023

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. There's no doubt about it: The Pandemic Housing Boom was an inflationary engine. Elevated homebuyer demand during the pandemic simply overwhelmed inventory. It translated into fierce bidding wars and double-digit home price growth. Soaring home prices gave landlords an opening to jack up rents. It also saw builders push homebuilding to levels not seen since 2006. Of course, an elevated builder demand for steel, lumber, and refrigerators only put further stress on an already maxed out global supply chain.
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

Reuters

489K+
Followers
341K+
Post
233M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy