Connecticut State

The Real Deal: Connecticut couples face rising cost of wedding expenses

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

The price of having a wedding is up this year in Connecticut.

From the cake to the photographer, just about everything you need to pay for a wedding is costing more this year, Caleb Silver of Investopedia says.

Silver says the cost of wedding dresses are up 21.4%, flowers are up 12.7%, wedding cake is up 11%, and a photographer will cost an additional 8.2%

Brides are turning to local thrift shops for bargains on used wedding dresses though.

Summer is the month that a lot of small independent shops across the country run sales on wedding dresses.

Experts say using heirloom items and tradeshow wedding dresses is a way brides can cut the cost of wedding expenses.

