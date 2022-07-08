ALERT CENTER: 15-year-old Elmont girl reported missing

Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl from Elmont who has been reported missing.

According to police, Veronica Jones was last seen leaving her Elmont residence on July 7 at at 8 a.m. She was reported missing at 11:40 p.m.

She is described as a female Black, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 120 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

Jones’ clothing description is unknown. Veronica’s destination was Sewanhaka High School.

Detectives request anyone with information to call 516-573-7347 or call 911.