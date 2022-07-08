Humidity returns today; weekend temps to remain in the 80s

WHAT’S NOW: Humidity returns today, with warmer temperatures across parts of New Jersey.

WHAT’S NEXT: Temperatures expected to remain in the 80s for the weekend.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist James Gregorio says temperatures could reach the upper-80s.

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center

TODAY: Humidity returns, with partly sunny skies. Temperatures warm into the upper-80s.

TONIGHT: Temperatures cool to the upper-60s under mostly cloudy skies. There is the chance of some pop-up storms during the overnight hours.

SATURDAY: Potential for some rainstorms during the day. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s. Overnight temperatures are expected to be in the upper-60s.

SUNDAY: Sunday will be the better day of the weekend, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low-80s. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Temperatures in the mid-80s. Overnight temperatures in the low-60s.

COMING UP: Temperatures may return to the 90s for most of the upcoming week.