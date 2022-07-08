New Canaan's Meghan Mitchell wins second Connecticut Women's Amateur Golf title

New Canaan's Meghan Mitchell has once again won the Connecticut Women's Amateur Golf title after being sidelined for six months with a back injury.

The former New Canaan High School student went wire-to-wire to win the Connecticut Women's Amateur title Thursday at Tashua Knolls in Trumbull.

The Appalachian State Mountaineer fired a 151 for the two-day tournament.

Mitchell won by two strokes, taking the title for the second time since her first win in 2019.