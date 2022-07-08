ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Canaan's Meghan Mitchell wins second Connecticut Women's Amateur Golf title

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

New Canaan's Meghan Mitchell has once again won the Connecticut Women's Amateur Golf title after being sidelined for six months with a back injury.

The former New Canaan High School student went wire-to-wire to win the Connecticut Women's Amateur title Thursday at Tashua Knolls in Trumbull.

The Appalachian State Mountaineer fired a 151 for the two-day tournament.

Mitchell won by two strokes, taking the title for the second time since her first win in 2019.

