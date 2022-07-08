Flood Watch through Saturday

Rain is slowly begin to move into the area. The heaviest rain looks to arrive from 2am - 8am. The National Weather Service has placed parts of our area under a Flood Watch now through 2pm tomorrow. We are expecting widespread rain totals ranging from 1 to 3 inches, but because there is a good chance that we will see slow moving cells producing rainfall rates of 1-2" per hour, we could see isolated locations pick up roughly 4"- 6" of rain where training of storms occurs. Rain chances decrease through the evening on Saturday as dry, cooler air filters in for Sunday. Hot and humid conditions return to the forecast by Tuesday.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Low around 71. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 76. Light northeast wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible.

Saturday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers between midnight and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. North wind 6 to 9 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 86.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 93.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

