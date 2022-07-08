ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

DeSoto for Non-Profits honors founder with fundraisers

By Maddie Cutler, Daily Sun Senior Writer
Villages Daily Sun
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe giving spirit of the founder of the DeSoto for Non-Profits group continues to make its mark on the community even after her death. DeSoto for Non-Profits recently collected a dozen boxes filled with items...

Villages Daily Sun

Pools seeking employees as activity picks up

Pools can be a popular place for those seeking refreshment from the summer heat, but this year there are some extra challenges. Gardenia Park Pool in Fruitland Park and the H.O. Dabney Leesburg Aquatic Center are no exception, as both pools provide summer fun and community engagement. After unexpected delays...
FRUITLAND PARK, FL
villages-news.com

Adoption event for homeless Chihuahuas set at PetSmart in Lady Lake

A Chihuahua adoption event has been scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday at PetSmart in Lady Lake. The event will be hosted by Quality of Life Rehab and Rescue Inc., which be bringing 16 Chihuahuas looking for adoption. “These Chihuahuas are a result of an eviction case. Their owner was...
LADY LAKE, FL
The Villages, FL
Florida Society
The Villages, FL
WCJB

Ocala CEP highlights an Ocala family business of more than 60 years

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One family business is going on more than 60 years of serving the state from its headquarters in Ocala. In this week’s weekly buzz, we’ll tell you why Florida Metal Building Services continues to stay true to its Marion County roots. Copyright 2022 WCJB....
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County resident says noisy planes are affecting sleep

It’s not fair for hundreds of Weirsdale residents to be cheated out of sleep on weekdays, weekends, and holidays so a Love’s Landing wannabe World War II flying ace can play dive bomber over our homes on a regular basis. Some people are ill, some work night shifts,...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Cooking classes a big hit for local residents

Tuesday is Maurice Bichette’s favorite day of the week. On Tuesdays, the executive chef at The Legacy Restaurant at Nancy Lopez Legacy Country Club leads cooking classes at the restaurant. He teaches attendees how to make a three-course meal, including a salad, dessert and entree. Bichette has led the classes for three years. “I enjoy my job,” he said. “I’ve been doing it 22 years. ... For me, my day of utter relaxation and enjoyment is coming into this class and getting to interact with new people, hearing the experiences they’ve had with food.” The Legacy Restaurant isn’t the only business in The Villages that offers classes. Redsauce and The Ancient Olive also have classes available on wine pairings, salads and more.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Villages Daily Sun

A dream for dogs

Man's best friend feels right at home in The Villages thanks to the community having the most dog parks per capita in Florida. The Villages opened its seventh dog park in January at Homestead Recreation Center in the villages of Citrus Grove and Newell, with two more announced and in the works. This growing trend of providing for furry friends puts The Villages ahead of most other cities, with more dog parks than St. Petersburg and Jacksonville (six), and Orlando (three).
THE VILLAGES, FL
Villages Daily Sun

School’s out but campus is still active

It may be summer, but The Villages Charter School is still in session. Since June 6, the school’s campuses are abuzz with summer school, summer camps such as Buffalo Adventures, and more for students to have fun and continue learning throughout the summer. The programs run through July. The Villages High School Principal Rob Grant said there were around 100 students enrolled in summer school this year. “Our numbers are up about 30 students from last year,” Grant said. “Some of that can be contributed to the learning gaps from COVID and from student population growth.” Each core subject, including science, English language arts and mathematics, is staffed by a teacher or an instructional interventionist with devices and programs that help students get the most out of the their summer lessons. This includes Apex Learning, an online curriculum platform.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Waterskiing On Lake Miona In The Villages

Waterskiing is not an uncommon sight here on Lake Miona in The Villages. Anyone looking to join the fun should contact the Lake Miona Waterski Club. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
THE VILLAGES, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Nature lovers enjoy area's parks, pathways and trails

A bald eagle soaring overhead, a river otter frolicking around and an alligator stealthily gliding along. All of that can be found in National Geographic, but it also can be seen with regularity right here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. The Villages is home to 32 parks, trails and pathways,...
THE VILLAGES, FL
point2homes.com

846 KLINE STREET, The Villages, Sumter County, FL, 32162

LOCATION/BOND PAID/GOLF CART GARAGE/ 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM Gardenia Floor Plan in The Village of Virginia Trace! Large CORNER LOT with GOLF CART GARAGE. Illuminated by 5 SOLAR TUBES spread across the home! Features an EXTENDED LANAI with built-in WET BAR and Chattahoochee River Rock flooring. Stacked-stone PATIO WITH GAZEBO extends from Lanai. 6” CROWN MOULDING and Window SHUTTERS Throughout! ROOF 2020, TANKLESS HOT WATER HEATER 2019. GAS-LOG FIREPLACE. HARDWOOD FLOORS. The spacious kitchen boasts upgraded STAINLESS appliances, GRANITE countertops and backsplash, and PULL-OUTS in cabinetry for ease of access. WAINSCOTING in kitchen. Split floor plan with POCKET DOOR to Guest Suite, great for privacy when hosting or working in home office! Built-in MURPHY BED and LARGE WINDOW in office/study. Guest bathroom equipped with tub/shower combo and SOLAR TUBE! The owner’s suite features SLIDING GLASS DOORS for additional LANAI ACCESS, DUAL WALK-IN CLOSETS, Corian Counters with DOUBLE VANITY, and a GLASS DOOR Shower. Other Features Include Whole-house Water Filtration System, Built-in cabinetry and UTILITY SINK in the Garage, ATTIC with pull-down stairs, Lightning Protection System, and much more. This home could be the next chapter in YOUR story.
THE VILLAGES, FL
westorlandonews.com

Demings’ Mental Health Initiative Passed with Support from Democrats and Republicans

U.S. Representative Val Demings led an amendment to the Restoring Hope for Mental Health and Well-Being Act of 2022, comprehensive legislation to support mental health and drug addiction treatment programs. The amendment passed with overwhelming support from both Democrats and Republicans. Rep. Demings’ amendment means that the legislation will now...
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

How Sweaty is Orlando? Sweatiest City in America Named

For many people around the country, summer means not just heat but worse — sweat. And since the matchmaking experts at MyDatingAdviser.com love the heat, they have compiled a ranking of the sweatiest cities in America by comparing the 200 largest metro areas. Not all hot places are created...
ORLANDO, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident weighs in on airport expansion, grocer options

When we moved to Ocala five years ago, what we found so wonderful was that it was a smaller city filled with beautiful parks, nice shops, a lovely and quaint downtown, and good people. It always amazes me when I hear newcomers to our beautiful community complain about the lack...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Resident objects to celebration of Fourth of July

We saw the dates in The Villages Daily Sun allowing fireworks. Invited some neighbors to watch a display. Sadly one neighbor must never read the paper and started shouting it was illegal and going to call police. We could hear much more around us in other neighborhoods. We said please do, but it hurt the party to see someone that distressed about celebrating the fourth. It was done on a circle and all cleaned up at end. Been doing it for years but never saw that before.
THE VILLAGES, FL

