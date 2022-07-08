DeSoto for Non-Profits honors founder with fundraisers

It may be summer, but The Villages Charter School is still in session. Since June 6, the school’s campuses are abuzz with summer school, summer camps such as Buffalo Adventures, and more for students to have fun and continue learning throughout the summer. The programs run through July. The Villages High School Principal Rob Grant said there were around 100 students enrolled in summer school this year. “Our numbers are up about 30 students from last year,” Grant said. “Some of that can be contributed to the learning gaps from COVID and from student population growth.” Each core subject, including science, English language arts and mathematics, is staffed by a teacher or an instructional interventionist with devices and programs that help students get the most out of the their summer lessons. This includes Apex Learning, an online curriculum platform.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO