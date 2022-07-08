ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, FL

Club seeks donations to support free mammogram program

By Maddie Cutler, Daily Sun Senior Writer
Villages Daily Sun
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hot Chicks With Tattoos (NOT) Club is looking for the community’s help in supporting a local free mammogram program. The club is accepting new items for the basket chance drawing at their Pretty...

www.thevillagesdailysun.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Villages Daily Sun

Cooking classes a big hit for local residents

Tuesday is Maurice Bichette’s favorite day of the week. On Tuesdays, the executive chef at The Legacy Restaurant at Nancy Lopez Legacy Country Club leads cooking classes at the restaurant. He teaches attendees how to make a three-course meal, including a salad, dessert and entree. Bichette has led the classes for three years. “I enjoy my job,” he said. “I’ve been doing it 22 years. ... For me, my day of utter relaxation and enjoyment is coming into this class and getting to interact with new people, hearing the experiences they’ve had with food.” The Legacy Restaurant isn’t the only business in The Villages that offers classes. Redsauce and The Ancient Olive also have classes available on wine pairings, salads and more.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Pools seeking employees as activity picks up

Pools can be a popular place for those seeking refreshment from the summer heat, but this year there are some extra challenges. Gardenia Park Pool in Fruitland Park and the H.O. Dabney Leesburg Aquatic Center are no exception, as both pools provide summer fun and community engagement. After unexpected delays...
FRUITLAND PARK, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leesburg, FL
Local
Florida Society
Leesburg, FL
Society
Local
Florida Health
Villages Daily Sun

Nature lovers enjoy area's parks, pathways and trails

A bald eagle soaring overhead, a river otter frolicking around and an alligator stealthily gliding along. All of that can be found in National Geographic, but it also can be seen with regularity right here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. The Villages is home to 32 parks, trails and pathways,...
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Thousands of dogs competed for best in show at the World Equestrian Center

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Thousands of dogs were at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala for the Citrus County Kennel Club dog show. All breeds including English Bulldogs, Fox Terriers and Irish Wolfhounds competed against each other during the three-day event. Professional to junior handlers showed off their furry friends...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County resident says noisy planes are affecting sleep

It’s not fair for hundreds of Weirsdale residents to be cheated out of sleep on weekdays, weekends, and holidays so a Love’s Landing wannabe World War II flying ace can play dive bomber over our homes on a regular basis. Some people are ill, some work night shifts,...
MARION COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

OCPS Looking for Bus Drivers and Mechanics, Offers Competitive Pay, Benefits

As the district prepares for the new school year, OCPS Transportation is making every effort to hire 100 bus drivers and 20 mechanics. Orange County Public Schools will offer competitive compensation and benefits package. New hires will receive a $1,500 sign-on bonus. Bus driver salary compensation (pending union ratification):. Benefited...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mammogram#Cancer#Breast Cancer Awareness#Tattoos#Charity#Club#The Hot Chicks#The Daily Sun
Villages Daily Sun

School’s out but campus is still active

It may be summer, but The Villages Charter School is still in session. Since June 6, the school’s campuses are abuzz with summer school, summer camps such as Buffalo Adventures, and more for students to have fun and continue learning throughout the summer. The programs run through July. The Villages High School Principal Rob Grant said there were around 100 students enrolled in summer school this year. “Our numbers are up about 30 students from last year,” Grant said. “Some of that can be contributed to the learning gaps from COVID and from student population growth.” Each core subject, including science, English language arts and mathematics, is staffed by a teacher or an instructional interventionist with devices and programs that help students get the most out of the their summer lessons. This includes Apex Learning, an online curriculum platform.
THE VILLAGES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Villages Daily Sun

A dream for dogs

Man's best friend feels right at home in The Villages thanks to the community having the most dog parks per capita in Florida. The Villages opened its seventh dog park in January at Homestead Recreation Center in the villages of Citrus Grove and Newell, with two more announced and in the works. This growing trend of providing for furry friends puts The Villages ahead of most other cities, with more dog parks than St. Petersburg and Jacksonville (six), and Orlando (three).
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Ocala CEP highlights an Ocala family business of more than 60 years

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One family business is going on more than 60 years of serving the state from its headquarters in Ocala. In this week’s weekly buzz, we’ll tell you why Florida Metal Building Services continues to stay true to its Marion County roots. Copyright 2022 WCJB....
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Gate attendants in The Villages provide more than a friendly greeting

Gate attendants in The Villages provide more than a friendly greeting. Following is list of the tasks they take on during each and every shift. • Greeting all residents and guests with a hand wave or verbal greeting and a friendly smile as they enter the gate area. • Regulating...

Comments / 0

Community Policy