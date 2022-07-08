Column: ‘Field of Dreams’ sounds good right now. A Ray Liotta movie tribute opens Friday at Siskel Center

Update: Due to technical problems announced by the Siskel Film Center Friday, “Something Wild” is no longer part of the “Remembering Ray” programming. This story has been changed, including the film dates and times at the end.

The two-film Ray Liotta tribute “Remembering Ray” starts Friday at the Gene Siskel Film Center, and after this nightmare of a week I suspect a lot of folks are ready for a little “Field of Dreams” right about now.

The dynamically magnetic actor, who died in late May at the age of 67, is the subject of the Film Center’s remembrance. In “Field of Dreams,” director Phil Alden Robinson’s 1989 baseball fantasy starring Kevin Costner, Amy Madigan and James Earl Jones, Liotta gives Shoeless Joe Jackson a low-burn intensity. That film will be paired with Martin Scorsese’s 1990 “GoodFellas.” (”Something Wild,” Liotta’s 1986 breakout vehicle, is no longer part of the Film Center’s calendar.)

He did so much more. His work in last year’s better-than-its-reputation flop, “The Many Saints of Newark,” lifted a wobbly effort into something worth seeing. Liotta paid a lion’s share of his bills by way of the sinister creeps he took on across five different decades. But Liotta relished the change-ups he could arrange for himself. (He’s first-rate in “Marriage Story,” too.)

In “Field of Dreams,” drifting out of the magical cornfield belonging to the starriest-eyed dreamer in American family farming, Liotta’s Shoeless Joe registers his wonderment at the wee tear in the time-space continuum with an incredibly dry touch. He treats the material earnestly and honestly, without much extraneous or indicative anything.

That film needed an actor such as Liotta. “Something Wild,” in which he plays a stalker boyfriend chasing his quarry unto death, needed him, too, someone bold and reckless and wily enough to play ball with costars Melanie Griffith and Jeff Daniels. The sense of discovery watching that film (my first Liotta) felt like a privilege. Nerve-wracking, but a privilege.

And in “GoodFellas”? As Henry Hill, mobster on the rise and then the fall, Liotta narrates as well as acts the beautiful hell out of every scene and each new challenge. Volatile, delusional, a watcher as well as a doer, the character might’ve been swallowed up by Joe Pesci and Robert De Niro and Lorraine Bracco in the hands of a lesser talent.

In a career dominated by volatility but occasionally, carefully spiced with unexpected gentleness on screen, Ray Liotta wasn’t lesser than anybody.

“Remembering Ray,” July 8-12, Gene Siskel Film Center, 164 N. State St.; siskelfilmcenter.org . Showtimes: “GoodFellas,” 6 p.m. Friday July 8 and 4 p.m. Sunday July 10; “Field of Dreams,” 4:30 p.m. Saturday July 9 and 6 p.m. Tuesday July 12. Tickets $12 at siskelfilmcenter.org .

Michael Phillips is a Tribune critic.

