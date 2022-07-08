ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian reveals the body part that makes her feel ‘wrinkly and gross’

By Joanna Whitehead
 3 days ago

Kim Kardashian has revealed the body part that makes her feel “wrinkly and gross”.

The 41-year-old entrepreneur and reality star spoke openly about the time and energy she devotes to her appearance in a candid new interview.

While The Kardashians star insisted that she is “at peace with not being perfect” these days, unlike before, she did reveal that she gets laser treatments done after her family go to bed in the evenings.

She also told Allure : “I hate my hands — they’re wrinkly and gross. But I’ve lived life and I’ve changed so many diapers with these hands and I’ve snuggled my babies with these hands, so I’m OK with them.

“[Getting older] doesn’t mean that I won’t strive for perfection, but you get to a point where you’re like, ‘OK, my health is more important than anything else.”

The law student, who is currently dating Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson , also reiterated her controversial claim that she would consider eating “poop” if it would make her look younger, adding that she would “do anything to look and feel youthful”.

When asked about the comment she made to The New York Times in June, she replied: “I was kind of joking, but now that I think about it, I would probably eat s*** if someone told me: ‘If you eat this bowl of poop every single day, you’ll look younger.’”

When asked if she ever feels “guilty” or “responsible” about her role in shaping cultural norms and expectations about female beauty, the billionaire mogul denied that the standard she has set is “unattainable”.

Her comments were met with anger on social media , with many accusing Kardashian of “delusion” for alleging that the standard she has created is “attainable” or accessible without her wealth and privilege.

The mother-of-four’s comments come after she recently acknowledged that her new nine-step skincare line, which retails for $630 (£525), is not for everybody as it is “more prestige”.

“It’s definitely more prestige, and in order to get the types of ingredients that I would not really miss out on, it was kind of a necessity,” she told The New York Times in response to the suggestion that many people would not be able Skkn by Kim.

Kardashian was also recently criticised for her runway walk at Paris Couture Fashion Week.

She had modelled a look for Balenciaga at the fashion label’s show on Wednesday (6 July), alongside actor Nicole Kidman and singer Dua Lipa .

