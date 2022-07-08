ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, IA

Transitions DMC plans to convert Lincolnville Motel into Apartments put on hold

KBUR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBurlington, IA- Transitions DMC has put plans to purchase the Lincolnville Motel and convert it into apartments to house the homeless and underprivileged on hold. The Burlington Beacon...

www.kbur.com

Comments / 1

Related
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Fair Oaks Foods to Build $134 Million Cooked Bacon Facility

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Food manufacturer Fair Oaks Foods announced it...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

I-74 bridge wins national award

The new I-74 River Bridge has earned a National Award in the Major Span category of the 2022 Prize Bridge Awards, presented by the American Institute of Steel Construction and the National Steel Bridge Alliance. “It’s an incredible honor presented for innovative use of structural steel, as well as collaboration...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

City puts 22 vacant lots up for bid

About once per year, the City of Galesburg offers various city-owned properties for sale. The purpose of selling the city’s surplus property is to eliminate the need for city property maintenance and to place the properties back on the property tax roll, a news release says. The City of...
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

Moline seeks input on broadband provider

Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati will update residents on the status of the city’s search for a new high-speed broadband provider at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, in the Gold and Silver Room of Moline Public Library. She also will seek input from the public on their priorities for the...
MOLINE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burlington, IA
Society
Local
Iowa Society
City
Burlington, IA
QuadCities.com

Rock Island County Fair Hits East Moline July 19-23

The Rock Island County Fair kicks off July 19 in East Moline!. The fair has provided entertainment and education to the community for 150 years! With livestock shows, carnival rides, food, and live entertainment, there is something for everyone at the Rock Island County Fair. General admission to the 2022...
EAST MOLINE, IL
Pen City Current

Area counties, companies get Volkswagon money

DES MOINES - A multiyear settlement agains Volkswagon for alleged violations of the Clean Air Act has funneled grant funds into area counties and companies. In 2016, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) filed a complaint alleging VW violated the Clean Air Act by the sale of approximately 580,000 motor vehicles containing 2.0 or 3.0 turbocharged direct injection (TDI) liter diesel engines equipped with "defeat devices" between model years 2009 and 2016.
DES MOINES, IA
ourquadcities.com

UAW workers head to Burlington to support CNH strikers

Quad City United Auto Workers gathered Sunday at Local 865 in East Moline before heading to Burlington, Iowa, to support striking U.A.W. members who work for Case New Holland Industrial. About 600 workers have been on strike there since early May. “There’s absolutely no reason they can’t give our brothers...
BURLINGTON, IA
ourquadcities.com

Landlord faces fraud charge in COVID-19 assistance scheme

A 49-year-old Davenport landlord faces a felony charge after the Iowa Finance Authority says she falsified information and illegally received more than $12,000 in COVID-19-related rental assistance funds. Carrie Ann Kephart faces a charge of first-degree fraud, court records say. The COVID-19 rental assistance program. The Iowa Finance Authority (IFA)...
DAVENPORT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dmc
Pen City Current

The Madison breaks ground on expansion in FM

FORT MADISON - Mark Holtkamp tends to shy away from the media and let community people do the talking about growth in the city, but his recent $8 million investment in assisted living and memory care is nothing to be shy about. Holtkamp, a 1994 graduate of Fort Madison Aquinas,...
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

Siemens plant status may change

FORT MADISON - A sliver of news could have an impact on the almost shuttered Siemens Gamesa plant in Fort Madison. A spokesperson for the wind blade manufacturer in Fort Madison today said that two "letters of intent" have been signed that could bring the plant, and the Hutchinson, Kansas. nacelle facility back into action at some level.
FORT MADISON, IA
ourquadcities.com

Emergency personnel respond to Rock Island accident

Emergency personnel on Friday at about 11:40 a.m. responded to Rock Island’s 4th Avenue and 24th Street, the scene of an accident involving a pickup truck and semi trailer. One person from the pickup was loaded into an ambulance. The pickup appeared to be westbound on 4th Avenue and ended going over the curb into the Social Security Administration parking lot.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
QuadCities.com

Iowa’s Rhythm City Casino Hosting First Blues Night At Davenport Event Center Friday

We will be hosting the first Rhythm City Casino Blue’s Night on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. in the Event Center. Tickets are $25 & $35 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fee (this fee is waived when tickets are purchased at The Market Gift Shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort). All ages are welcome to attend. Tickets in the ADA section are for patrons with mobility disabilities and up to three companions. If companion seating is not available because the ADA section is sold out, Rhythm City Casino Resort will offer other seats as close as possible to the accessible seat, if available, at the purchase price of the original section.
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

The Most Dangerous Street in Davenport Is This One, According to Stats

Statistics have been released from the state of Iowa that show Davenport's most dangerous street and it's really not surprising. The Iowa Crash Analysis Tool looks at what crashes happened when on what roads in Iowa cities. It considers things like crash severity, drunk driving, animal-related crashes, and several categories. If you look at the map, you'll notice one road with a lot of red crash dots on it. That would be Locust Street.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Walcott Jamboree to feature Grammy award winning group

WALCOTT, Iowa (KWQC) - The 43rd anniversary of the Walcott Trucker Jamboree will be starting on Thursday, July 14. The event will be held at the I-80 truck stop. At the event there will be two fireworks displays, Trucker Olympics, and the performance of the Grammy-award winning group Diamond Rio.
WALCOTT, IA
KCRG.com

Oscar Mayer Hotdoggers bring Wienermobile to the Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Oscar Mayer Hotdoggers, Ketchup Kaitlyn and Benny Buns bring Wienermobile to the Quad Cites area. One of the six 27-foot Wienermobiles making its way across the country as part of the Coast to Coast Winnie Roast will be around the Quad Cities Friday through Sunday. Ketchup...
DAVENPORT, IA
kciiradio.com

KCII Severe Weather Action Team Responds to Monday Warning)

At 6:15 am Monday, four members of the KCII Severe Weather Action Team responded with live coverage on-air for a Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for portions of Washington, Johnson. Louisa, and Muscatine County. As the storms swept through the listening area, trained weather spotters reported wind gusts near 50mph in Johnson County. A trained spotter in Riverside reported hail fall of nearly 1 inch. The one to count on for up-to-the-minute severe weather coverage first, fast and accurately is AM and FM KCII.
MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Police: Convicted felon shot victim at convenience store

A 20-year-old Blue Grass man is behind bars after police allege he shot another man at a convenience store in Davenport. Marcos Magdaleno faces a charge of felon in possession of a firearm, court documents say. Shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, Davenport police say a 20-year-old man was dropped off...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Man found dead in Rock Island after shooting

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was found dead from a gunshot wound on Sunday morning. According to Rock Island Police, officers responded at about 7:15 a.m. Sunday to the 1100 block of 10th Avenue. Once there, they found a 39-year-old man dead. Police say an unidentified suspect shot the man.
ROCK ISLAND, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy