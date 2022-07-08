Indy lifeguards welcome opening of 8th city pool

Application fee: $70. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. Overview for 2111 E 52nd St. This property is managed by Beztak, 2022 recipient of the US Best Managed Companies for the third year in a row, sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. Call and let us tell you why!Enjoy living the good life at Willow Brook! Located in Indianapolis, our one and two bedroom apartments were designed with your unique lifestyle in mind. With spacious floor plans, its easy to see why our residents love living here.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO