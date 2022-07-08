ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy lifeguards welcome opening of 8th city pool

INDIANAPOLIS — With summer break well underway, Indy Parks announced another pool is now open for the season. Northwestway Park Pool opened Thursday, making it the eighth Indy Parks pool to open for the season. Thatcher Park Pool on Indy's west side opened June 4. That's where Antwan...

Current Publishing

Zionsville resident named Volunteer of the Year

Longtime sustainable education activist Faye Snodgress recently received the honor of Volunteer of the Year, an award presented by the Indianapolis Council of Women to an outstanding volunteer in the community. Snodgress volunteers at the Altrusa International Club of Indianapolis, advises the Zionsville Community High School Climate Club, helps sort...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Ciroc summer party at Havana Cigar Lounge in Fishers next weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — We turned the Indy Now backyard into a summer party in honor of the next Ciroc the Summer bash at Havana Cigar Lounge in Fishers. Michelle Christy, partnering owner of Image First Events, stopped by with Havana Cigar Lounge Bartender Olivia Ruble, DJ Lockstar, DJ Mae and some partygoers to give us a preview of the event.
FISHERS, IN
WTHR

Pat Sullivan: Rejuvenating hanging baskets

INDIANAPOLIS — Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden believes we need a "national cut-back weekend" after the Fourth of July to remind us to trim the dead and wilting growth on our hanging baskets. On 13Sunrise, Sullivan said that by the middle of summer, many plants have lost...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

New closures start Monday for next stage of Purple Line construction in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX59) – A new phase of Purple Line construction is scheduled to begin Monday, July 11th in Indianapolis according to IndyGo. Crews will start what’s expected to be a 130-day closure along 38th Street between Keystone and Emerson Avenues. One eastbound lane will stay open, but westbound lanes will close. Traffic will be detoured on Emerson Avenue, 46th Street and Keystone Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLWT 5

Indiana zoo working to bring back macaw that flew away

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo is working to bring back a macaw that flew a little further away than normal from the zoo. The zoo said their green-winged macaws Orchard and Vineyard flew a little further away from the zoo than normal Wednesday afternoon. The pair was found in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IDOH hosting Black & Minority Health Fair

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health is hosting the 36th Indiana Black & Minority Health Fair July 14-17 at the Indiana Convention Center. The theme of this year's health fair is Commit to be Fit, with the IDOH focusing on Hoosiers prioritizing their personal health after delaying their health care during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
point2homes.com

13430 Grosbeak Court, Carmel, Hamilton County, IN, 46033

Listed by Todd Denkmann with Keller Williams Indpls Metro N. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Super popular ranch floor plan in East Carmel, move-in ready! Brand new roof! Gorgeous hardwoods everywhere (except kitchen, bathrooms & laundry)! Interior freshly painted - walls, trim, doors, ceiling - looks brand new! Light fills the large great rm w/ cathedral ceiling & gas fireplace, great room open to the tiled kitchen w/ stainless appliances (refrigerator 1.5 yrs), double pantry & eat-in bay. Primary bdrm w/ tile bath, fan & walk-in closet. Primary + bdrm 2 have 9’ ceilings, bdrm 3 has cathedral ceiling. Garage w/ storage area & built-in cabinets. Quiet cul-de-sac location, large deck w/ pond view. Nbrhd pool, tennis, playground, walking paths. Great location w/ easy access to everything! Totally neutral, clean & ready for you!
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

Surprised & humbled by crown

Faith Hittle named Hamilton County’s 2022 4-H Fair Queen. On Friday evening, 21 contestants took to the stage at the Hamilton County 4-H Fairgrounds in Noblesville for the 62nd annual Queen Pageant in hopes of being crowned. The final name announced would be the new Hamilton County 4-H Fair...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
wrtv.com

Raising Cane's opening five new Indiana locations

INDIANAPOLIS — Raising Cane’s has announced plans to open five new locations in Indiana between now and early 2023. WRTV previously reported on the chain’s plans to open a location in Muncie. The chain, famous for its chicken tenders and Cane’s sauce, will also be opening the...
MUNCIE, IN
WISH-TV

June 2022 real estate report

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — News 8 spoke with Dan Brown, an F.C. Tucker Realtor. Learn more about the real estate market in 2022 by watching the video above.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRTV

Youth Power Expo gives away 2,000 backpacks with school supplies

INDIANAPOLIS — Community partners came together to give away 2,000 backpacks full of school supplies to children on Saturday. It was hosted at the Marion County Department of Child Services on Keystone Avenue. DCS Marion county regional manager, Peggy Surbey and director of Mackida Loceal & Trip Mentoring, LaShaune Triplett, , organized the event.
MARION COUNTY, IN
