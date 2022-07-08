ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is shot and killed

Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene of an attack that shocked many in Japan, which is one of the world's safest nations and has some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Japan's former prime minister, Shinzo Abe, has died after being shot at...

NPR

Shinzo Abe's political party sees a big win in Japan's election

Japanese voters will keep the government they have. In national elections, they gave victory to the Liberal Democratic Party and its allies. That is the party of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated on Friday. So what does this result mean for the world's third largest economy and a vital U.S. ally? Sheila Smith joins us next, a senior fellow for Asia Pacific studies at the Council on Foreign Relations. Welcome to the program.
NPR

Shinzo Abe's assassination was a rare act of violence in Japan. What happens now?

A wake and funeral service for Japan's former prime minister are taking place in Tokyo tomorrow and Tuesday. Shinzo Abe's death by gunfire Friday was a stunning event in a country where few private citizens own guns and where the last national political figure to be assassinated was killed by a samurai short sword in 1960. Pomona College politics professor Tom Le joins me now from Japan to discuss the significance of the shooting. Welcome to the program.
Shinzo Abe
Fumio Kishida
NPR

Exit polls suggest victory for Japan's ruling party in parliamentary election

The ruling party in Japan, to which the slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe also belonged, is expected to dominate legislative elections there today. Exit polls suggest victory for Japan's ruling party in a parliamentary election that has been overshadowed by the assassination two days ago of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. It's hardly surprising that his party, which has run Japan for most of the past seven decades, is on track to win. But Abe's death may have boosted voter turnout and shifted the focus of the election. NPR's Anthony Kuhn is following the story from Seoul and joins us now. Welcome, Anthony.
St. Cloud man returns to Minnesota after fighting for Ukrainian Army

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- He heard the cry for help from the president of Ukraine and answered the call. Now, a St. Cloud man is back from fighting in Ukraine and is sharing his story.31-year-old Elias Partridge left his job at Amazon in St. Cloud to help the people of Ukraine fight for their freedom. He spent two months in the country.Wearing a Ukrainian Army Uniform, he worked with other volunteers from the U.K. and Europe who were also compelled to help Ukrainians hold their ranks.Elias Partridge's work at Amazon is a world away from his time spent in Ukraine, a...
NPR

Shinzo Abe's complicated political legacy

Following the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, NPR's Miles Parks speaks with professor Jeff Kingston about Abe's long legacy in Japan. The assassination of Japan's former prime minister, Shinzo Abe, at a campaign event this week shocked the world. Abe resigned in 2020 and was the longest-serving prime minister in Japan's history. He's credited with reshaping the nation's economy as well as its place on the world stage. In the wake of his death, leaders around the world and across the political spectrum have expressed their grief and praise for the former prime minister. To help us better understand Abe's political legacy, I'm joined by Jeff Kingston. He's a professor of history and Asian studies at Temple University's campus in Tokyo. Professor Kingston, welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
Kids' finance startup GoHenry marches into Europe with Pixpay acquisition

Founded out of London back in 2012, GoHenry has emerged as one of the preeminent fintech companies for children, targeting six to 18-year-olds with a digital platform that allows parents to allocate and control funds, while their children learn how to budget and gain insights into their spending habits. GoHenry expanded into the U.S. back in 2018, and today the company claims more than two millions users across these two markets — it also says that one-sixth of 12-year-olds now have a GoHenry debit card.
NPR

'Legacy of Violence' documents the dark side of the British Empire

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced last week that he would be resigning. In 2002, in an article in The Spectator about how he thinks people wrongly blame British colonialism for Africa's problems, he wrote, (reading) the continent may be a blot, but it is not a blot upon our conscience. The problem is not that we were once in charge, but that we are not in charge anymore.
Japan
China
NPR

These lawmakers are gunning for Boris Johnson's Prime Minister role

The race is on for 10 Downing Street. It's only been four days since Boris Johnson announced his intention to resign as Britain's prime minister, and already 11 lawmakers from Johnson's Conservative Party are lining up to replace him. For more, we've got NPR's Frank Langfitt with us. Good morning, Frank.
NPR

Former Minister of Women's Affairs outlines the historical changes in Afghanistan

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to Sima Samar, Afghanistan's former Minister of Women's Affairs. She's among the voices featured in a four-part PBS documentary, "Afghanistan: The Wounded Land," AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. It's been nearly a year since U.S. forces left Afghanistan, leaving the country in the hands of the Taliban. And...
Russia Says Missile Strike Hit and Killed Ukrainian Troops on Snake Island

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's defence ministry said a Russian warplane struck and killed an unspecified number of Ukrainian troops on Snake Island in the Black Sea on Thursday after they landed there to raise the Ukrainian flag. "At about 5 a.m., several Ukrainian servicemen landed on the island from a motor...
China demands end to US-Taiwan military 'collusion'

BEIJING (AP) — China has demanded the U.S. cease military “collusion” with Taiwan during a virtual meeting between the joint chiefs of staff from the two countries whose relationship has grown increasingly fractious. Gen. Li Zuocheng told Gen. Mark Milley on Thursday that China had “no room for compromise” on issues affecting its “core interests,” which include self-governing Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary. “China demands the U.S. ... cease reversing history, cease U.S.-Taiwan military collusion and avoid impacting China-U.S. ties and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” Li said. The Chinese military would “resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said. “If anyone creates a wanton provocation, they will be met with the firm counterattack from the Chinese people.”
Taiwan Says Chinese Fighters Crossed Median Line of Taiwan Strait

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Chinese fighter jets crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Friday morning in a "provocative" move that seriously damaged regional peace and stability, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said. The median line of the waterway is an unofficial buffer through which neither side's aircraft normally fly. (Reporting...
