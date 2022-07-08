Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is shot and killed

Following the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, NPR's Miles Parks speaks with professor Jeff Kingston about Abe's long legacy in Japan. The assassination of Japan's former prime minister, Shinzo Abe, at a campaign event this week shocked the world. Abe resigned in 2020 and was the longest-serving prime minister in Japan's history. He's credited with reshaping the nation's economy as well as its place on the world stage. In the wake of his death, leaders around the world and across the political spectrum have expressed their grief and praise for the former prime minister. To help us better understand Abe's political legacy, I'm joined by Jeff Kingston. He's a professor of history and Asian studies at Temple University's campus in Tokyo. Professor Kingston, welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.

