Two Cecil County little leagues set to hold softball, baseball state tournaments

Havre de Grace and Elkton play during the fourth inning of the senior softball championship at Elkton Little League on Friday, 1. CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE

ELKTON — Elkton and Perryville Little Leagues are in preparation to host two Maryland state tournaments in the coming weeks as district play across the state of Maryland comes to a close.

The state tournaments will bring teams to Cecil County from across Maryland’s eight little league districts. Elkton will hold the majors softball tournament from July 9 to July 15. Perryville will follow with the majors baseball state tournament starting on July 23 and ending July 29.

Elkton Little League President Tim Eller says the amount of preparation for a state tournament is immense. The league provides the necessary amenities to host games such as grounds crews, announcers, scorekeepers and concessions. With teams coming from all over Maryland, the league helps teams locate lodging and hotels for the tournament’s duration.

“It takes a lot of manpower to run a state tournament because you need field crews available,” Eller said. “I need at least three to four people working at the fields.”

The state tournament is not the first tournament for Elkton this summer. The league is coming off hosting both the majors and seniors softball District 5 tournament at the same time in late June. Eller credits his colleagues on the league’s board for helping it get through the district tournaments and preparing for the upcoming state tournament.

“I have an excellent group of board members and they pulled it together and ran the district tournaments,” Eller said. “We pulled it together and we’ll run the state tournament.”

Eller also sees the tournament as a way to showcase the Elkton facilities to other districts and leagues across the state.

“It’s great hosting the state tournament,” Eller said. “It’s an honor to have it at your complex to show off your complex, it’s just great watching the kids come down and play.”

Six out of the total seven District 5 tournament champions are finalized, with the district tournament for majors baseball beginning this Saturday.

Elkton currently represents District 5 in three state tournaments including 8-10 year-old baseball, juniors baseball and seniors softball. Chesapeake City is representing District 5 twice in 8-10 year-old softball and majors softball. Rising Sun will represent the district in seniors baseball.

Eller said he is proud to see three Elkton teams representing the district as state tournament time nears.

“I’m proud of the coaches, I’m proud of the families, the teams, I’m proud of the Elkton Little League community as a whole, everyone stepped up to help with the tournaments” Eller said. “I am so proud of our little league community this year, everyone just came out of the woodwork to help.”

A total of five teams representing District 5 begin state tournament play July 9 for the chance to hang a state champion banner.