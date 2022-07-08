ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

CrossFit Fringe to hold fundraiser for longtime member battling cancer

By Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HZtPI_0gYk7fm000

CrossFit Fringe will host a “March for Maddie” fundraiser at 8 a.m. Saturday in Columbia to benefit a longtime member diagnosed with cancer.

The event at 901 Old 63 N. will include a day of fitness, community and togetherness in support for member Maddie Gramke and her family, according to a news release from the physical fitness center.

Gramke was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer in February 2021 and underwent a double mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiation. Last month, Gramke started experiencing severe headaches and nausea. After additional testing, doctors discovered a tumor caused meningitis and diagnosed her with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer, the release said.

Tyler Lasley, owner of CrossFit Fringe, said the gym finds it important to host the fundraiser and tries to foster a close-knit community.

“We are honored to host this fundraiser for Maddie,” Lasley said. “We strive to build a supportive community at Fringe and part of that is to support each other, especially when the unimaginable happens.”

A silent auction is also taking place and almost $5,000 has already been raised. All sales and proceeds from the event and auction will go to the Gramke family. CrossFit Fringe will be covering all associated processing fees, according to the release.

For more information or to donate to the silent auction, email info@crossfitfringe.com.

A GoFundMe campaign set up to support the family had raised over $50,000 from upward of 300 donors as of Thursday afternoon.

The money is to help cover medical expenses as Gramke meets with doctors who are determining the best treatment plan, including an appointment at Siteman Cancer Center at Washington University in St. Louis, the GoFundMe says.

To make a donation to the family, visit www.gofundme.com/f/march-with-maddie.

"So many have asked for ways to support them as they navigate these new challenges, and those needs are constantly evolving," the GoFundMe says. "For those of you that don’t know, Zach resigned from his teaching job last month to support Maddie and spend more time with Maddie, Emersyn (12) and Blair (9). With Maddie facing an extended medical leave, the best way to support the family at this point is financial.

"Thank you all for supporting Maddie’s road ahead."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iHeartRadio

This Is Missouri's Best Hospital

Knowing the name and location of the highest-rated hospital in the entire state is valuable information to obtain. Information leading to the discovery of the best hospital in each state was compiled using data centered around affordability, patient income, care value, and equity. Each hospital received a state and national rank, and only one Missouri hospital scored the highest.
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Annual Ice Cream Splash! returns to downtown JC tonight after two-year hiatus

If you like ice cream, you need to head to downtown Jefferson City for the return of the Jefferson City Arts Foundation’s Ice Cream Splash!. This will be the sixth year of the Splash, when ice cream companies line High Street to hand out free samples. The Splash was canceled the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Event Coordinator Margaret Monson says it’s not year clear if that break will work in their favor or not.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Health
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Society
Columbia, MO
Society
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
lakeexpo.com

The Rooftop Bar @ The Lodge of Four Seasons Live Music By Tim Gaines

Saturday, July 9, 2022, 7 - 10 p.m. WHERE: The Rooftop Bar @ The Lodge of Four Seasons, 315 Four Seasons Drive, Lake Ozark, MO 65049. The Rooftop Bar at The Lodge of Four Seasons is located off of the 5th floor of the Atrium area and is the perfect place to enjoy live music and cocktails while watching spectacular Lake of the Ozarks sunsets.
LAKE OZARK, MO
KOMU

B.R.A.K.E.S. educational driving training in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY- B.R.A.K.E.S. hosted one of its educational driving training sessions today in Jefferson City. The session was held at the Missouri State Highway Patrol Emergency Vehicle Operation Course. B.R.A.K.E.S., which stands for "Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe," is training over 160 parents and teenagers this weekend. B.R.A.K.E.S. is...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crossfit#Cancer Treatment#Metastatic Breast Cancer#Charity#Crossfit Fringe
kwos.com

JC Diocese priest named in embezzlement case

A retired Jefferson City Diocese priest is being accused of embezzling from St. Stanislaus Church in Wardsville. The Diocese says the investigation revealed that Father Ignazio Medina wrote checks to himself and a sibling from a church account totaling $300,000. The Diocese says Medina has since repaid the church. Father Medina pastored at Wardsville for 9 – years and at several other churches as well. The FBI is investigating and the Bishop is calling for an independent church trial into the case.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
lakeexpo.com

611 Lazy Days Road, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065

Vaulted ceilings, top-floor privacy, state park views, cove location and updated! Lay in bed and look out at the State Park for magnificent views of the Lake. Lazy Days has two pools, playgrounds, dog parks, boat trailer parking, covered BBQ grills, security, and on-site maintenance. This unit includes furniture and a 10X24 boat slip right out in front of your unit at Dock 8 Slip R5. Lazy Days also makes for an excellent rental investment as it is on the 3 MM of the Grand Glaize arm. Close to all of the action by water and land. Sellers is willing to switch slip with a 12X30 located at U-R5 if the buyer wanted a larger slip.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Charities
kjluradio.com

Trailer & detached garage severely damaged by morning fire in Jefferson City

A morning fire severely damages property in Jefferson City, just west of McKay Park. Fire crews were called to the 2100 block of Oakridge Drive, just before 9 a.m. this morning. When crews arrived, they found a trailer and a detached garage on fire behind a home. Both were quickly extinguished, although both suffered heavy fire damage.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KRMS Radio

Two Separate Developments Start Taking Shape In Lake Ozark

Future development in Lake Ozark is taking shape with blasting and clearing continuing along Route-242 between Business-54 and the end of the parkway. Assistant City Administrator Harrison Fry says, currently, that work involves two different projects which area taking place simultaneously…“One of our local entrepreneurs has developed a plan to put in some storage units at that site. His long-term plan involves 600 individual units and in order to have enough space to do that, he needed to get rid of some rock. And then on the other side of the road earlier this year, Rambolt excavating was approved for a permit to do some rock processing and quarrying on that site.”
LAKE OZARK, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police investigating scene at Cracker Barrel in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Around 7:40 Saturday evening, police were called to the Cracker Barrel in Columbia.  The Columbia Police Department released a statement that said at approximately 7:45 p.m. it responded to a shots fired report in the 3300 block of Clark Lane. CPD says officers secured the scene and found evidence of a shooting and after The post Police investigating scene at Cracker Barrel in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Voter Registration Is Up In Missouri. There Is One Major Reason Why

This November, we will have the midterm elections. I have often thought that this could be the most voted on mid-term election in the history of our country. From local elections that affect us in Sedalia and our bordering towns, and our state as a whole. The right to vote, and having our voices heard, is something we all should take seriously. Especially with a senate seat being vacated by retiring Senator Roy Blunt.
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia Daily Tribune

Columbia Daily Tribune

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbia, MO from Columbia Daily Tribune.

 http://columbiatribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy