CrossFit Fringe to hold fundraiser for longtime member battling cancer

CrossFit Fringe will host a “March for Maddie” fundraiser at 8 a.m. Saturday in Columbia to benefit a longtime member diagnosed with cancer.

The event at 901 Old 63 N. will include a day of fitness, community and togetherness in support for member Maddie Gramke and her family, according to a news release from the physical fitness center.

Gramke was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer in February 2021 and underwent a double mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiation. Last month, Gramke started experiencing severe headaches and nausea. After additional testing, doctors discovered a tumor caused meningitis and diagnosed her with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer, the release said.

Tyler Lasley, owner of CrossFit Fringe, said the gym finds it important to host the fundraiser and tries to foster a close-knit community.

“We are honored to host this fundraiser for Maddie,” Lasley said. “We strive to build a supportive community at Fringe and part of that is to support each other, especially when the unimaginable happens.”

A silent auction is also taking place and almost $5,000 has already been raised. All sales and proceeds from the event and auction will go to the Gramke family. CrossFit Fringe will be covering all associated processing fees, according to the release.

For more information or to donate to the silent auction, email info@crossfitfringe.com.

A GoFundMe campaign set up to support the family had raised over $50,000 from upward of 300 donors as of Thursday afternoon.

The money is to help cover medical expenses as Gramke meets with doctors who are determining the best treatment plan, including an appointment at Siteman Cancer Center at Washington University in St. Louis, the GoFundMe says.

To make a donation to the family, visit www.gofundme.com/f/march-with-maddie.

"So many have asked for ways to support them as they navigate these new challenges, and those needs are constantly evolving," the GoFundMe says. "For those of you that don’t know, Zach resigned from his teaching job last month to support Maddie and spend more time with Maddie, Emersyn (12) and Blair (9). With Maddie facing an extended medical leave, the best way to support the family at this point is financial.

"Thank you all for supporting Maddie’s road ahead."