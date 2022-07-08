How North graduate Cameron Gehlhausen landed on the Evansville men's basketball team

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — With nothing more than a simple phone call, Cameron Gehlhausen’s drywall hanging career was over. It was time to move on from the job he was performing for the summer to earn some extra money for school.

He was working for his father, Jesse, a third-generation drywall hanger. It’s good labor, particularly for someone who just graduated high school.

Gehlhausen was already planning on attending the University of Evansville. He loves the area. He played basketball and football at North High School. He wants to live here for the rest of his life, or at least until “maybe” he’s retired and moves down to Florida.

Evansville is home.

But on that 100-degree day, a call from UE head men’s basketball coach David Ragland changed that. And Jesse was perfectly content with losing his employee.

"I want to offer you a spot as a walk-on,” Ragland said.

"Well, that would be a lot better than going to work," Gehlhausen thought to himself.

“When Ragland called,” Jesse said, “I was like, ‘Alright, your drywall career is over.’”

That call was the final part of a recruitment process that resurrected a basketball career Gehlhausen thought was finished — well, aside from playing at the YMCA. He announced his commitment to UE on Twitter on June 14, just over three months after his final high school game.

“When I first committed, I was super excited, but at the same time I was nervous because going from high school to Division I, especially as a walk-on, you don’t know how things are going to be,” Gehlhausen said. “I think I’ve adjusted pretty well so far. My body’s been kinda hurting, but besides that, I’ve been up to speed.”

There was a process after that final game that was put into place, far before the call. Before Ragland was hired at UE and before Gehlhausen knew he would play college basketball.

‘Late bloomer’

Gehlhausen was a point guard as a freshman at North, standing not yet 6-foot tall. He didn’t break into the varsity team until midway through his sophomore season after proving himself on junior varsity.

“He’s just a late bloomer,” said Jesse, who was an assistant coach at North. “Between his freshman and sophomore year, he grew four inches.”

Despite not seeing the floor much when he first made the step up, he was an important addition.

“He really helped us bring a toughness to the varsity team,” North coach Jason Roach said. “(He showed) everybody that if you work hard and you perform, good things are gonna happen.”

Shortly later, the Huskies went on a “huge winning streak.”

“It was kind of an ongoing joke that we were undefeated once C.G. was dressing for us,” Roach said.

From there, Gehlhausen's progression continued.

He broke into the starting lineup his junior year. During his senior season, he was the team’s focal point, leading North in “pretty much every stat you can for most of the year,” Roach said. In that timeframe, college coaches began to take notice.

For some, though, they weren’t interested in basketball.

“I also had four or five football offers coming out of high school,” Gehlhausen said.

He said he didn’t want to play football in college, though. Gehlhausen started as a wide receiver his junior year — the same year he broke into the varsity basketball starting lineup. Although Roach said there was some interest in being a two-sport athlete in college, that didn’t appear to be possible.

But football wasn’t for nothing. He put on about 15 pounds of muscle through weight training.

“That really helped me grow and develop,” he said. “I feel like I can make that adjustment and maybe by next year, the year after that, I can make, how I did in high school, my body develop as my body developed.”

From there, Gehlhausen spoke to schools and went on visits, but nothing seemed to fit. Going to Indiana University was floated as a possibility, yet staying in town seemed like the best option.

Once that decision was made, the possibility of walking on presented itself.

Conversations and connections

Gehlhausen's road to becoming a UE walk-on began before Ragland was brought in to replace former head coach Todd Lickliter.

Jesse and former UE forward Curt Begle, who was on the 1999 team that last made an NCAA tournament, remain close friends because they played high school basketball together. Gehlhausen said his family goes to Begle’s house often.

Begle talked to Jesse about getting his son to go to UE. The educational opportunities were obvious for a kid who wants to land a good job in town and build connections in the community.

“Curt was like, ‘We need kids like Cameron to not only go to UE and make our university look good, but stay in town after they graduate,’” Jesse said. “Cameron took those words to heart.”

Gehlhausen considered other options, including attending a junior college, but ultimately decided he wanted a higher level of education. Then Gehlhausen started to think of the possibility of continuing to play basketball.

“I told him, ‘That’s totally up to your mindset. You’re only as good as you want to be,’” Jesse said. “‘If you think you’re good enough — and yeah, I think you’re good enough to walk on — and you’ve got the right attitude to do it.’”

About a week before Ragland was introduced as the new head coach, Begle spoke to Gehlhausen about continuing his career.

"Come to UE, we might be able to get you on the team,” Begle told him. “There’s a new coach coming in.”

Ragland, a native of Evansville, has many connections — particularly with Begle and Harrison High School athletic director Andre Thomas — who spoke highly to him about Gehlhausen.

“When you have people that you trust, you respect," Ragland said, "it makes it easy to add someone that you may not have known two or three weeks ago.”

About a week after he was hired, Ragland picked up his phone and called Gehlhausen.

“I was already convinced once he offered me the spot,” Gehlhausen said.

What happened next

After that call on that 100-degree day hanging drywall, Gehlhausen and his father visited the UE facilities to meet Ragland and his staff.

There were concerns. He had to be enrolled in summer classes to participate in summer workouts. Housing was an issue. They wanted to meet with the staff to discuss logistics.

“When we were in there, I felt like my kid was one of their top recruits,” Jesse said. “All the coaches knew him, respected him.”

Gehlhausen also had an interaction with assistant coach Marcus Wilson, who starred on the 1999 team. Wilson gave him some words of advice he hopes will stick with him over the next four years.

“The walk-ons really made (Wilson) work harder because he’s like, ‘These kids are here. They don’t have to be here. They’re not getting their school paid for,’” Jesse said. “He said it really pushed him to go as hard as he could every day.”

Gehlhausen has been with the team since workouts began June 21. Between the constant sprints and playing in a faster environment, he’s working toward what he hopes will be a collegiate debut this season.

That all stems back to the conversation on the phone while Gehlhausen was hanging drywall.

“(Ragland) was like, ‘It’s gonna be tough. You might hate me at some times. You might love me at some times,’” Gehlhausen said. “‘You probably won’t see the court much your freshman year, but you can work your way up.’”

Jesse said he wanted his son to make sure he bonded with the other freshmen, which he’s done. That hasn’t gone unnoticed by the coaching staff.

“They’ve done stuff collectively. You grow relationships on the court, but you grow close relationships off the floor, and I commend him for doing that,” Ragland said. “It’s appreciated by those players and by us coaches.”

But before the workouts, before the drywall, and before basketball, there was a father-son relationship. Jesse played junior-college basketball and seeing his son make it to the Division I level is special.

“Just seeing him warm up this year will be pretty exciting,” Jesse said. “If he ever got out on the court and scored, it’d probably be pretty emotional."

