Evansville, IN

6 months after Evansville's tallest building was imploded, its old space remains barren

By John T. Martin, Evansville Courier & Press
EVANSVILLE , Ind. — More than six months after Evansville's tallest building was imploded and a neighboring building was razed, their Downtown block remains a barricaded, unsightly no-man’s land.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke has declined recent Courier & Press interview requests about the status of the 5th & Main redevelopment project. There might be an update soon, according to Noah Stubbs, Winnecke’s spokesman.

Winnecke "would feel much more comfortable having a conversation when there is significant news to share" about the project, Stubbs said, adding "the timeframe for that is in a week or so."

Officials with the property's owner, Domo Development, could not be reached. A principal in Domo Development, Eric Doden, has announced a 2024 Republican campaign for governor in Indiana. An e-mailed message to his campaign was not returned.

City officials months ago released renderings of a four-story project, with retail and restaurant spaces lining Main Street on the ground floor and apartments on the upper three floors.

Plans for a corner park at Fourth Street also were presented, with CenterPoint Energy a sponsoring entity.

City officials have since said national economic factors have complicated the redevelopment project, and renderings that were published initially could change.

How significant those changes might be remains to be seen, but additional apartment housing is needed in Downtown Evansville, said Joshua Armstrong, president of the Downtown Economic Improvement District.

Armstrong cited low vacancy at existing Downtown complexes.

Post House at 215 Vine St., which has 143 upscale units, has a waiting list for apartments of all types, while Cambridge Arms, 202 SE 1st St., has 33 units and only one available.

AR Lofts, in the former National Biscuit Co. building at 401 NW 2nd St., leased all 26 of its units after opening in 2020 and has remained full or nearly full since. The historic McCurdy building, 101 SE 1st St., reports one current vacancy out of more than 80 units.

"Demand continues, demand is unmet," Armstrong said. "Anything that's built we know is going to be filled with residents."

More residents Downtown will help the area retain existing businesses and start new ones, Armstrong said.

If it seems like discussion of the 5th & Main project has been happening a long time, it has. A recent timeline of what's been announced there:

September 2019 : Domo Development obtains ownership of the 18-story former Old National Bank tower from a Baltimore-based company and reveals plans to renovate it , with restaurant and retail on the ground and offices and apartments on upper floors. The $25 million to $30 million project was to start in spring 2020 and take 18 months.

October 2020: With the COVID pandemic in full swing, Doden tells the Evansville Redevelopment Commission the tower's condition was worse than previously thought , and all options are being considered.

November 2020: Domo Development confirms its intent to implode the tower , raze the nearby Sycamore Building and pursue a new project for the whole block. The company soon applies for $18.4 million in state tax credits to help pay for the implosion and demolition.

March 2021 : The state awards $10.5 million in tax credits for the tower's implosion , but since funding for the Sycamore Building's demolition is not yet approved, the process is delayed.

May 2021 : CenterPoint Energy CEO Dave Lesar announces a $1 million donation from the company's foundation for a new park at Main and Fourth streets , part of the 5th & Main development.

August 2021 : A November implosion date is confirmed for the tower , and the Evansville Redevelopment Commission approves a $1.95 million short-term loan to the developer to help raze the Sycamore Building.

November 2021 : On a misty, chilled Sunday morning, the 18-story tower falls in a controlled implosion viewed by hundreds of people in person and others on livestreams. The tower was part of Evansville's skyline for 51 years and was the tallest building within 120 miles.

February 2022 : The block bordered by Fourth, Fifth, Main and Sycamore streets is cleared of debris, but due to factors such as inflation and labor shortages, officials say it's unclear when any redevelopment project will begin. It sits empty.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: 6 months after Evansville's tallest building was imploded, its old space remains barren

