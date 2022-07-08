Plans to renovate Evansville's Downtown Coliseum gets major boost

EVANSVILLE , Ind. — The push to renovate the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Coliseum in Downtown Evansville got a major boost Wednesday when the Vanderburgh County Council approved $6 million to pay for work at the historic building.

The money will come from the county's $35.2 million allotment of American Rescue Plan funds received from the federal government in 2021. The council previously diverted chunks of money to broadband, water and sewer projects and record archival scanning.

Wednesday's approvals are part of a $19.3 million request from the Vanderburgh County Commission to allocate what's left of the ARP money. The requests will be discussed and voted on over the next couple of months.

The Coliseum got its funding Wednesday. The facility was originally built to serve as a monument to veterans and a convention center. Over the years, it has hosted pro wrestling shows, concerts and Bingo nights. Recently, HBO used the space to film a television show.

Alexis Berggren, president and CEO of Visit Evansville, said the $6 million in ARP funds sets in motion work to get grants and endowments from other sources. The project total, estimated at around $36 million, will be covered by both public and private funds.

"If everything falls into place – and this was a big domino – we've probably got another three months left of finalizing schematics, finalizing our funding sources," she said. "Then I think we could probably start the project by September, October, November of this year."

Berggren said once started, work would likely be complete by September 2025, depending on availability of materials and other factors.

Plans include construction of stage-support areas and loading dock facilities, as well as new seating overlooking the stage and kitchen/concession areas. There will also be updates to more technical aspects of the building, such as its HVAC and fire alarm systems.

Additional projects to receive ARP money Wednesday:

Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office

The coroner's office will receive $3 million to be used toward the need for a new facility.

County paving

The County Highway Department budget for paving will receive $1 million.

Jail cameras

The county will allocate $1.2 million to purchasing cameras for the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Jail mental health wing

It was approved to allocate $1 million for a mental health wing at the Vanderburgh County Jail.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Plans to renovate Evansville's Downtown Coliseum gets major boost