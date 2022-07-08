ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Why can’t we all live in a Duckpond? Other Gainesville neighborhoods have big differences

By Kim Tanzer
The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qXE6X_0gYk6ggw00

In recent months, as I have struggled to understand what the Gainesville City Commission hopes to gain by eliminating single-family zoning citywide, I have repeatedly asked this question: What are you trying to achieve by allowing quadraplexes (small multi-family housing) in every neighborhood?

Some have said: They do not know; that any changes will not become evident for years. A surprising number, though, share one vision. They believe other neighborhoods in Gainesville will come to resemble the Duckpond.

In fact, city staff, making their case for citywide proposed zoning changes, showed examples of multi-family homes found in the Duckpond.

It is worth examining their vision. What makes the Duckpond desirable, and if we wanted to, could we replicate it in Gainesville’s 70-plus neighborhoods?

What we know as “the Duckpond” is nine separate subdivisions, beginning with a portion of Gainesville’s original 1854 plat. Because each was created independently, block and lot sizes vary, giving the current neighborhood a diverse spatial rhythm. Similarly, because it took nearly 100 years to fill in, there is great variety in architectural styles, sizes and quality across the neighborhood.

This was Gainesville’s most elite neighborhood during that period — business leaders and, later, University of Florida presidents lived here. Some of the homes are among Gainesville’s largest. Many of the garage apartments, today’s accessory dwelling units, were originally servants’ quarters.

Its location is unique. Because it preceded the invention of the automobile, it is necessarily within walking distance to the historic center. The city’s founders sought a favorable prospect so, like the nearby courthouse square, it is on high, well-drained land.

The street system is also singular. Paved streets with curbs and gutters are found throughout the neighborhood. Continuous sidewalks, each with a verge of grass separating it from the street, protect pedestrians from traffic. Raised curbs channel stormwater while defining the limits of on-street parking. Because the neighborhood has had little construction for at least 50 years, it is filled with mature trees and landscaping.

More from Kim Tanzer:

This “street section,” as it is called — tree canopy, sidewalks with verges, curbs, wide paved streets — is the infrastructure that makes the neighborhood work as well as it does.

Generally, homes in the Duckpond range from 2,000 to 5,000 square feet, mostly on lots of about one-third of an acre.

The relatively large, though varied, sizes of homes give the neighborhood a sense of grandeur, while the mature vegetation embraces walkers, providing a feeling of intimacy. Like many, I think the Duckpond is a wonderful neighborhood. Is it replicable, nearly 150 later?

To explore this question, I studied 12 neighborhoods. I encourage readers to do the same.

I studied (in order of their development): Duckpond, Springhill, University Park, Hibiscus Park, Sugarfoot, Carol Estates, Lincoln Estates, Duval Estates, Forest Ridge, Azalea Trail, Hermitage and Cedar Grove. I compared home size, lot size and “street sections,” trying to imagine the homes presented to the City Commission in these neighborhoods. All are within about three miles of UF and downtown Gainesville.

Lot size restricts building size — the smaller the lot, the smaller the building’s footprint. Lot sizes are largest in Hermitage, Azalea Trail and Forest Ridge, and smallest in Duval Estates, Carol Estates, Cedar Grove and Lincoln Estates. To build Duckpond-scale multi-family in the latter neighborhoods, two or more lots would have to be combined, possibly demolishing homes in the process.

Home sizes generally follow suit. The smallest homes (averaging around 1,200 square feet) are found in neighborhoods with the smallest lots. The multi-family homes presented to the commission range from 2,400 to 5,700 square feet — more than twice as large as homes in these same neighborhoods.

Significantly, the Duckpond multi-family examples are two stories tall, while most of Gainesville’s neighborhoods are not. In many of these neighborhoods, two- or three-story 3,000-to-4,000-square-foot quadraplexes will stick out, not blend in.

What about the “street sections”? Only the Duckpond has wide streets with curbs and gutters, and a network of sidewalks. In most other neighborhoods, pedestrians already dodge cars, because they must walk in the streets. In some, parking and stormwater problems will be exacerbated.

The Duckpond works as it does, with a mixture of single-family homes, accessory dwelling units and a few multi-family homes, because the largest homes are the oldest and the best built. Its streets allow for separated pedestrian and vehicular traffic. City amenities, like the Thomas Center, contribute to its urban vitality.

Gainesville’s 70-plus other neighborhoods also have real charm, and they are beloved by their residents. But there is, and will be, only one Duckpond.

Kim Tanzer lives in Gainesville. A former UF architecture professor, she was also dean of the University of Virginia's School of Architecture.

Join the conversation

Share your opinions by sending a letter to the editor (up to 200 words) to letters@gainesville.com. Letters must include the writer's full name and city of residence. Additional guidelines for submitting letters and longer guest columns can be found at bit.ly/sunopinionguidelines.

Journalism matters. Your support matters.

Get a digital subscription to the Gainesville Sun. Includes must-see content on Gainesville.com and Gatorsports.com, breaking news and updates on all your devices, and access to the eEdition. Visit www.gainesville.com/subscribenow to sign up.

Comments / 1

Joel72
3d ago

the city commission is obviously not in tune with what residents want it's a mystery to me why they want this new zoning

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville: The Rise of GRU

As inflation continues and gas prices soar, Gainesville residents fear monthly utility bills. A Facebook post linking a petition to lower climbing Gainesville Regional Utilities rates garnered 263 comments as of Sunday. Angela Casteel, a 46-year-old Gainesville resident who made the petition, said her June bill was about $100 more than in previous months. Residents can voice concerns during public comment at the utility advisory board meeting July 19.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Haile Plantation residents react to possible annexation

HAILE PLANTATION, Fla. (WCJB) - “I can’t see why anyone would want to be annexed into the city of Gainesville.”. Gainesville city staffers sent out a survey to residents in Haile Plantation asking them if they’d want to be a part of the City of Gainesville. In...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GFR event celebrates new candidates

Eight Gainesville Fire Rescue (GFR) first responder candidates officially committed to serving the City of Gainesville during a signing ceremony in front of family and friends on July 1. The event took place at the City’s Martin Luther King Jr. Multipurpose Center right before the start of a monthly midnight...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Ocala CEP highlights an Ocala family business of more than 60 years

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One family business is going on more than 60 years of serving the state from its headquarters in Ocala. In this week’s weekly buzz, we’ll tell you why Florida Metal Building Services continues to stay true to its Marion County roots. Copyright 2022 WCJB....
OCALA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Gainesville, FL
City
University Park, FL
Gainesville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Independent Florida Alligator

COVID-19 cases rise as UF freshman arrive

Evan Hadam moved into Mallory Hall at the start of the Summer B semester. After two weeks on campus, the 18-year-old UF computer science freshman said more than three of his floormates tested positive for COVID-19. While he’s had some anxiety living in the dorm, Hadam said washing his hands...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Tallahassee-based organization gives away dozens of backpacks at Gainesville store

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Tallahassee based organization gave away school supplies at a sporting goods store in Gainesville just weeks before school is set to begin again. GameTime Prep partnered with Florida Kidcare to give out 100 backpacks at the Hibbett Sports on Archer Road in Gainesville on Saturday. All but three bags were given out over a perod of three hours.
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#University Of Florida
WCJB

Shots fired at Gainesville community center

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Police officers are investigating after shots were fired at a community center Friday evening. UPDATE: No injuries after a shooting outside the Clarence R. Kelly Community Center. Officers say the shooting happened after 6:00 p.m. at the Clarence R. Kelly Community Center on Northeast 8th Avenue.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Death investigation underway in Suwannee County

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County deputies are investigating a death in Live Oak. Deputies and state department of law enforcement officials are on the scene at 167th Road and 40th Street in Live Oak. The road was closed for a few hours after officials with the sheriff’s office...
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
Santa Barbara Edhat

Lompoc Couple Dies in Florida Traffic Collision

A couple from Lompoc died when their Tesla crashed into the back of a parked semi-truck in Florida this week. Florida Highway Patrol confirms the driver, a 66-year-old woman, and the passenger, a 67-year-old man, both from Lompoc, died at the scene. Troopers report around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, the Tesla...
LOMPOC, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
WESH

Fire officials: Half acre of land on fire in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — Ocala Fire Rescue was on the scene of a wildfire Saturday afternoon. The crew was called to the 3100 block of Northeast 42nd Road around 2:34 p.m. Fire officials say flames were spreading north and south and about half an acre was on fire when they arrived.
OCALA, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville car scene thrives amid gas prices and noise complaints

The red interior of Max Nagel’s father’s fully-restored Oldsmobile Cutlass was mesmerizing; it awakened his love for cars and kickstarted his future fleet. “He would drive it around and he would get looks from everyone,” Nagel said. “I kind of made my own bond to it, as I did with all my cars.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
AllGators

Scouting Report: Gators RB Commit Treyaun Webb

The month of July has been good to the Florida Gators and Thursday, July 8 was no different. Florida was able to secure commitments from two of Jacksonville's (Fla.) very best in quarterback Marcus Stokes and running back Treyaun Webb. Webb is a player that has been in the national...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Why are so many teachers resigning? Some teachers and parents point to district’s discipline policies

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Summertime in Alachua County is in full swing – summer camps, swimming pools, watermelon, and wild flowers – sweet reminders of the innocence and joy summer brings to children everywhere as they relax and unwind before transitioning into a new school year. For Alachua County Public Schools, however, summertime has brought with it an urgency to fill over 130 job openings (as of June 23); 79 of those are teacher positions. The 2021-22 school year concluded with 68 resignations – 66 teachers and two administrators. This turnover rate highlights an important question: why are so many teachers leaving the Alachua County public school system? While there is no single reason that accounts for all the resignations, some parents and teachers point at rising incidents of disruptive and sometimes violent behavior, with a lack of appropriate discipline as a significant motivating factor.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Teenager shot in Lake City while walking with friends

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a teenager was shot over the weekend. On Sunday, July 10 at 9:16 p.m., the Lake City Police Department was called to Northeast Fairview Street. As officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old male shot in the leg.
LAKE CITY, FL
villages-news.com

Properties of The Villages sales representative to lose license in golf cart DUI

A Properties of The Villages sales representative will lose her driver’s license as a result of a drunk driving arrest in which she was at the wheel of a golf cart. Leigh Ann Ebersole, 46, who lives at 718 Sheppard Way in the Village of Caroline, was driving a multi-color Club Car golf cart at 8:52 p.m. March 4 on Old Camp Road and Old Mill Run when she was pulled over because the golf cart’s headlights were not illuminated.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
The Gainesville Sun

The Gainesville Sun

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
351K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gainesville, FL from Gainesville Sun.

 http://gainesville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy