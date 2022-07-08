Haiti’s struggle worsened in year since slaying of president
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A year has passed since President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated at his private home.
Not only have authorities failed to identify all those who masterminded and financed the killing, but Haiti has gone into a freefall as violence soars and the economy tumbles.
Many have fled Haiti in the past year, making potentially deadly voyages aboard rickety boats.
They chose to face that risk rather than go hungry and fear for their lives, as do many people who have stayed behind.
Killings have soared and thousands of families have been driven from their homes by gangs battling over territory since the assassination.
Attempts to form a coalition government have faltered in recent weeks and efforts to hold general elections have stalled.
