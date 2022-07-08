ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Search To Resume For 12-Year-Old Missing In Saluda River

Cover picture for the article(Piedmont, SC) - A search will resume today for a boy missing in the...

WSPA 7News

Car crashes into Spartanburg Co. garage

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A car crashed into a Spartanburg County garage Sunday night. The crash happened on Monks Grove Church Road near Dorothy Street around 8:34 p.m. South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the scene. This is breaking news. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Police searching area after shooting near Greenville County school

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are responding to a shooting near Legacy Charter School in Greenville. We’re told dispatch got a call about a man who was being shot at on West Washington Street, near the school. Sgt....
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

1 dead in Upstate moped crash

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The driver of a moped died early Monday morning after being involved in a crash in Greenville County. South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened shortly after 5 a.m. on Rutherford Road at Piedmont Park Road. Troopers said an SUV was attempting to...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Piedmont, SC
Greenville County, SC
Piedmont, SC
Greenville County, SC
WYFF4.com

Moped driver dies in Greenville County crash, coroner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office says a moped driver is dead after a crash in Greenville County. South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting that the crash happened on Rutherford Road near Piedmont Park Road around 5:15 a.m. Monday. The coroner's office says the crash involved a...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Newborn baby surrendered safely to Greer Memorial Hospital

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A newborn baby was surrendered safely to a Spartanburg County hospital on Thursday under South Carolina’s Safe Haven for Babies Act, also known as Daniel’s Law. The Department of Social Services said the baby girl was surrendered the same day she was born....
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Moped driver dies in early morning crash Monday, coroner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says a moped driver died in a early morning crash Monday. Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol say a car and moped crashed at 5:16 a.m. on Rutherford Road near Piedmont Park Road. The coroner’s office said the moped...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
#Saluda River#Police
FOX Carolina

Mobile home destroyed after fire in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A mobile home burnt down after a fire along Pinewood Drive in Anderson County on Sunday, according to the Whitefield Fire Department. According to the department, no one was home at the time of the fire. They did say an animal did die in...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

1 dead in Ware Shoals crash

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash in Ware Shoals. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at the intersection of Powerhouse Road near Cemetery Road at 7:47 p.m. Troopers said a 2004 Chevrolet van was traveling east when it went off the right side of the […]
WARE SHOALS, SC
WMBF

Newborn girl safely surrendered at S.C. hospital; 4th one in 2022

GREER, S.C. (WMBF) – For the fourth time this year, a newborn was safely surrendered in South Carolina. The baby girl was surrendered under Daniel’s Law, which gives a person 60 days to surrender their unharmed newborn baby at a designated location such as a hospital, fire station or house of worship. A person who safely abandons a newborn can’t be prosecuted for abandonment under the law.
GREER, SC
WSPA 7News

19-year-old dies in Laurens Co. crash

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 19-year-old died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Gray Court. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 4 a.m. on Dials Church Road near Cooley Road. Troopers said a Ford pickup was traveling south when it went off...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

2 South Carolina deputies crash into each other while trying to stop vehicle possibly tied to drive-by shooting

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Two Anderson County sheriff’s deputies were hurt Sunday night they crashed into each other while trying to stop a vehicle possibly connected to a drive-by shooting, authorities said. The incident, which sent both deputies to a hospital, happened about 10 p.m. on White Street Extension near George Albert Lake Road. […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Trial begins for man accused of driving drunk, killing two Upstate softball players

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The trial for a man accused of driving drunk and causing the crash that killed two USC Union softball players back in 2020 begins Monday, July 11. Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol say Yuriy Karpik driving drunk on the night of Feb. 7, 2020. At the time of the crash, Karpik was driving for a company called Hub City Delivery.
UNION, SC

