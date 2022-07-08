Search To Resume For 12-Year-Old Missing In Saluda River

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A car crashed into a Spartanburg County garage Sunday night. The crash happened on Monks Grove Church Road near Dorothy Street around 8:34 p.m. South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the scene. This is breaking news. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are responding to a shooting near Legacy Charter School in Greenville. We’re told dispatch got a call about a man who was being shot at on West Washington Street, near the school. Sgt....
ANDERSON, S.C. (WLOS) — A man shot in the head just before noon on Saturday, July 9 at Anderson Mall in South Carolina has died, officials say. Shy'heem Re'quan Kalil Clemons, age 19, of Anderson, S.C., died as a result of his injuries, the Anderson County Coroner's office said Sunday afternoon, July 10.
PIEDMONT, S.C. (WLOS) — The body presumed to be of a 12-year-old boy who went missing in a South Carolina river on July 6 was recovered two days after he was reported missing. The Greenville County Coroner's Office announced on July 8 that divers had discovered the body of...
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A newborn baby was surrendered safely to a Spartanburg County hospital on Thursday under South Carolina’s Safe Haven for Babies Act, also known as Daniel’s Law. The Department of Social Services said the baby girl was surrendered the same day she was born....
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested after “causing panic” at a Greenville County school Monday morning after he said he was being shot at. According to the Greenville Police Department, officers responded to W. Washington Street in reference to a shooting near Legacy Charter School.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A mobile home burnt down after a fire along Pinewood Drive in Anderson County on Sunday, according to the Whitefield Fire Department. According to the department, no one was home at the time of the fire. They did say an animal did die in...
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash in Ware Shoals. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at the intersection of Powerhouse Road near Cemetery Road at 7:47 p.m. Troopers said a 2004 Chevrolet van was traveling east when it went off the right side of the […]
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 19-year-old died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Gray Court. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 4 a.m. on Dials Church Road near Cooley Road. Troopers said a Ford pickup was traveling south when it went off...
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Two Anderson County sheriff’s deputies were hurt Sunday night they crashed into each other while trying to stop a vehicle possibly connected to a drive-by shooting, authorities said. The incident, which sent both deputies to a hospital, happened about 10 p.m. on White Street Extension near George Albert Lake Road. […]
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina coroner says dried blood found at a recycling plant is that of a 20-year-old reported missing two months ago. Duncan Alexander Burrell Gordon, of Greer, was reported missing in early May from the recycling plant where his father is a supervisor. News...
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Henderson County family is lucky to be alive after a tree fell and crashed their three vehicles. Friday night, July 8 along Tierra Trail Road, the tree toppled over and onto the Harrelson’s three vehicles sitting in their driveway – and damaging part of the roof.
LAURENS, S.C. — The Laurens County Coroner's Office is responding to a crash near Power House Road. According to the coroner's office, the crash involved a pedestrian. Stay tuned for the latest updates.
UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The trial for a man accused of driving drunk and causing the crash that killed two USC Union softball players back in 2020 begins Monday, July 11. Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol say Yuriy Karpik driving drunk on the night of Feb. 7, 2020. At the time of the crash, Karpik was driving for a company called Hub City Delivery.
