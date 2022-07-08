ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Man Jumps From Elevated Subway Tracks To Escape Cops

By Terry Trahim
 3 days ago

Video shows a 25-year-old man jumping from elevated subway tracks in Brooklyn to a nearby rooftop as he was being chased by police.

The suspect identified as Kendall Floyd had been involved in a traffic stop earlier when he fled on foot into the subway station. Video taken from the ground shows Floyd on the edge of the tracks before leaping on top of the building.

Floyd was taken into custody a short time later and is now facing a series of charges. He was also treated for a leg injury he suffered because of the jump.

Concerned Reader
3d ago

Kendall... just be responsible & pay your traffic and speeding tix and you won't have to worry about fleeing from the cops

