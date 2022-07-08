Monkeypox is on the rise. Here’s what to know about its symptoms, signs and testing

Consider this your periodic reminder that TikTok is not the best place to source medical advice — including guidance on so-called “herbal abortions.”. In a devastating blow to reproductive justice, the Supreme Court recently overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that safeguarded abortion access across the United States for nearly 50 years. Many panicked Americans have turned to the internet and social media to take control of their reproductive health. Their fear is totally understandable — after all, it is now virtually impossible to get a safe and legal abortion in 13 U.S. states and counting — but medical experts are deeply concerned about safety in a post-Roe world.

